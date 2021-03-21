The best new games and apps for iPhone (March 2021)

2021 is running fast and we are already in the month of March, and it is a month full of news in the App Store. Every day dozens of new games and applications arrive on the iPhone and iPad store and, among all of them, it is difficult to find the best ones. That is why we analyze the App Store and we bring you a summary list with the best apps of the week.

Applications are the essence of our iPhone and iPad, they allow us do new things with our devices. And games help us have a good time, and they just keep getting better. This is the best that has come to the App Store in this month of March.

The best new games of the third week of March

This third week we recommend these great new games.

Giant Dancing Plushies

Giant Dancing Plushies is a light-paced game based on the joy of simply dancing. Help your adorable and quirky music lover Kaiju conquer the planet… dancing!

Warpath

You are now in command. Live the war in this strategy game in real time. Only the most ruthless and cunning commanders will be victorious. Will you hide in the shadows or face your enemies face to face?

Lungo – Logic Game

Lungo is a game of logic which will thoroughly test your thinking and deduction. Fill the board and cover all the gray dots to solve the puzzles. Although the puzzles seem simple and minimal at first glance, you might be surprised at how challenging the game can be.

MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2021

Your game of baseball is back with MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2021. Play now and continue your MLB dynasty!

The best new apps of the third week of March

The best applications that have arrived in the last 7 days.

SketchBook: Draw Art & Paints

SketchBook is the most realistic, versatile and easy-to-use drawing app designed for a mobile device. This comprehensive artist toolkit helps users create stunning sketches, playful paintings, and stunning illustrations on the go.

Charging Show: Cool Animation

Are you still jealous of the colorful loading animation on other guys’ phones? Surprise your friends even yourself with a wonderful loading screen provided by CHARGING SHOW that they have never seen.

Intro Maker & Outro Editor App

Here you can find cool and professional intro templates, including categories like Gaming, Glitch, 3D, Vlog, Logo, Particle and more that will be updated weekly.

Sticker Studio-Stickers

Is it difficult to find a sticker that meets your needs? Sticker Studio is your new option. Choose album photos to create your own stickers. You can rotate, crop and save them to albums with just one click. Find tons of fun stickers and create your own sticker now!

The best new games of the second week of March

Very good games have arrived this second week of March.

Idle Area 51

The aliens have landed. Recover as much alien technology as you can from the downed UFO and take it to your super-secret facility in the desert to investigate Inactive Area 51.

Just survive

Survive the attack of a t-rex, a dangerous fire-breathing dragon, escape the tenacious tsunami and keep your balance in the wild waterfall. Discover dozens of mini-games and build a city of survivors, unlock new skins and characters… and much more!

Mitoza

This is not a game. It’s a toy. It all starts with a seed. Explore all the cycles and prepare to accept the inevitable effects of Mitoza. Mitoza is a surreal “Choose Your Own Adventure” game by Gal Mamalya, published by Second Maze.

New York Mysteries 2

The intrepid journalist Laura returns for investigate some mysterious crimes that are happening in New York. Immerse yourself in this thrilling suspense story and solve the shocking case of a dangerous murderer.

Fer.al

Join a fantasy world online where you will become your own mythical creature and explore a unique universe together with your friends. Create your own unique style, design your own Shrine, collect and craft unique items, meet fantastic characters on intriguing missions, play and take on challenges to earn rewards with each new season.

The best new apps of the second week of March

These new apps that have arrived this week are great.

WOMBO

WOMBO is the best lip sync app powered by the world’s AI. All you have to do is add a selfie, choose a song, and let WOMBO work its magic. The result? Funny, weird, hilarious videos ready to go viral. Singing lessons are not required.

Dojo – Meditation & Sleep

Dojo is here to relax your mind and body. Meditation is one of the best ways to strengthen your mind and control your emotions.

Watch for Discord

Watch for Discord lets you use Discord from your wrist on Apple Watch. stay in the conversation with this must-have app for Apple watch

Cartoon Social

Cartoon Social, which has the characteristics of both an art workshop and a networking place, uses deep learning technology and offers you amazing results with cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies.

The best new games of the first week of March

In this first week of March we have many news in the App Store, these are the best:

Pingpon

Pingpon is a modern version of the classic ping pong game. It takes place in a huge 3D spherical arena. Your main objective is to score goals by hitting the ball to your opponent’s side of the sand and waiting for it to explode, while touching the edge of the sand.

INVICTUS: Lost Soul

Unleash your inner warrior in fights controlled by card decks. A fighting game has never been so easy to start, but so deep in tactics. Plan your fight with the deck of cards setup and beat those who only rely on strength and luck.

Queen: Rock Tour

Become a rock legend with Queen and follows the rhythm of more than 20 of his songs like “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “We Will Rock You”, “We Are the Champions” and “Radio Ga Ga”. Get on stage and perform with the entire group: Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon. Unleash your musical talents and play guitar chords, follow the rhythm of the drums, and more. You just have to hit the notes in time to keep up

Ninja Arashi 2

Ninja Arashi 2 continues the legacy of the first ninja game. In this episode 2, you play as the furious Arashi, who finally escapes from the frozen prison that was created by Dosu, a cruel demon of the shadows. Arashi continues his search for Dosu to rescue his son and reveal the shadow behind Dosu’s plan. However, the journey will be much more challenging this time.

The best new apps of the first week of March

Many new features have arrived in the form of applications to the App Store in this first week of March:

WidgetPod

This application brings us a music widget with controls, which is what Apple should have included in iOS 14. It is compatible with Apple Music and Spotify.

Soro – For Sonos

Soro is an app that leads to Siri and the Shortcuts application new actions to control Sonos speakers and devices. You can create quick actions and workflows to control your speakers with the Shortcuts app using widgets, Siri voice commands, or automations.

If you liked this compilation of apps and games for March, don’t miss all the news that hit the App Store in February. There are many interesting things that came a month ago.