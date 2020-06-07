If what you are looking for are new apps and games To try this weekend, you are in luck because we bring you a few that will not leave anyone indifferent. As we have done every Friday of every week for the past few months, once again we are looking for the best news that have landed on Google Play in recent days.

Every week – as long as new releases allow – we will select the three best new applications, and the best newcomer games most entertaining or that we liked the most, so you can test them for yourself on your Android device. I would not miss them! And of course don’t forget to share your discoveries with us. Here we go!

Best new games and apps for the week of June 1

Applications

High five

With the current situation that is being experienced around the world by Covid-19 epidemic any contact should be avoided with other people, always maintaining a safety distance of 1-2 meters. For this reason, at the moment you can not shake hands or collide the five, so this week we highlight you High Five, an app to crash all five by shaking the phone.

Its operation is simple, just open the application and shake the phone to where the other person is. In this way the application reproduced the classic sound of two hands colliding, making this application really interesting when it comes to greeting someone and keeping a safe distance.

Clyma

Clyma is a really cool app as it uses three separate time providers to make sure it is get the most accurate time instantly at a glance. It is an app easy to use, with a clean and simple interface, and with daring and dynamic animations and colors. In addition the user can choose from multiple themes, including dark mode and a completely black theme for OLED screens.

This app gets the most accurate weather information every time with data obtained from 3 independent and renowned weather providers: Dark Sky, OpenWeatherMap, Weatherbit. It also even has a series of widgets, offers a time forecast and a weekly weather forecast so that the user can plan his days.

Hits Yourself

Hits Yourself is a fun application with which users can place their faces on the iconic dance animations of the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s, thus celebrating his favorite decade with the most popular songs of international pop: from a classical dance to something more modern.

Therefore, with this app you can create dance videos, both alone and with friends, where you can choose from dozens of different songs. Undoubtedly, it is an enjoyable application with which to pass and make others have a good time.

Games

Dead Cells

This week’s big launch for mobile video games is Dead Cells, a roguevania action game Motion Twin that forces you to master frenetic 2D combat with a wide variety of weapons and abilities as you take on ruthless minions and bosses. The title was already available for PC and consoles, where it obtained a very good reception by the critics.

Dead Cells can now be downloaded on Android devices at a price of 8.99 euros. A title that puts the player in the shoes of a failed alchemical experiment You must explore a constantly changing and expanding castle to discover what happened on this dreary island. An almost essential title for video game lovers.

Sonic at the Olympics: Tokyo 2020

The Covid-19 has postponed a large number of events, including 2020 Olympics, which were to be held this summer in Tokyo, Japan. However, thanks to your mobile device you can simulate what would have happened in a curious way: becoming Sonic and his friends. The Dr. Eggman It has taken control, and the fate of the city and the Olympic Games is in the hands of these characters.

In Sonic at the Olympics: Tokyo 2020 Players can compete in online events, earn medals, challenge bosses as they explore the city of Tokyo. You can even challenge friends and other players around the world in 15 different Olympic events100m, 400m Hurdles, Javelin Throw, Archery, Karate, Jumps, Olympic Shooting, Sport Climbing, Fencing, Trampoline, Hammer Throw, Table Tennis, Long Jump, BMX and Badminton.

Spongebob Cooking Contest

Spongebob Cooking Contest It is another of the releases that you can not miss this week. A culinary adventure through restaurants and Bikini Bottom kitchens. The story of the title is as follows: When Mr. Crab realizes that there is still more money to be made in the world of fast food, the tight-fisted businessman sets out to expand his empire, starting with a breakfast stall. right in front of SpongeBob’s house… And who better than him to help him? ”.

A fun and frenetic cooking game that allows you to cook the meals seen in the popular series, and in which its characters are not lacking, such as Mr. Crab, Patrick, Squidward, Sandy and other familiar faces. Among its features, players can design their own versions of Biki Bottom restaurants, cook a Burguer Cangreburguers in the Crunchy Crustacean and complete hundreds of levels to become the best fry cook.

Best new games and apps for the week of May 25

Applications

Xbox Family Settings

Microsoft has released a new Android app for its popular Xbox desktop console. Unfortunately, this application will not help us to play on our device, but rather it is a useful tool with which parents will be able to control certain aspects of their children’s playtime such as setting the maximum daily playing time, as well as restricting communication on Xbox Live.

The application has just been launched, and, for the moment, it is a Preview that the company, we imagine, will update as time goes by. Of course it is totally free.

Krita

If you are one of those who miss a version of Photoshop for Android, you are in luck because Krita is a fabulous alternative to the popular Adobe suite. This app gives us all those functions that we would miss in the rest of the image editors available on Google platforms., such as layer management, a fully customizable interface and configuration that we can adapt to our needs, or advanced selection and transformation tools.

Krita for Android and ChromeOS It is already available in Google Play Store in its first beta version. At the moment, the application is recommended for tablets and computers based on both operating systems, although it is possible that in the near future they will also adapt it for mobile devices.

Citra (Nintendo 3DS emulator)

Possibly the best emulator for the Nintendo 3DS Android app store finally arrives. Citra lands in the Play Store in an early access version promising us compatibility with hundreds of Nintendo 3DS games, improved graphics and textures as well as support for external controls.

The Citra emulator is completely free, that is, we can play any of our backups without having to pay a single euro. What hours of vice we stick in your day with this fabulous console.

Games

Exos Heroes

A new game “gacha” RPG lands on Android. The truth is that this genre has gained popularity in a very short time and is that in addition to being quite fun fun, the fact of getting new and increasingly powerful heroes is quite addictive.

Exos Heroes stands out with a really incredible aesthetic section and excellent gameplay. The history? The world is at war as the emperor has passed away and one of the legendary weapons has been stolen. Our protagonist will be involuntarily involved in these events and we will have to discover the rest of the story ourselves. Give it a try.

Super Fowlst 2

There are epic stories in which a legendary warrior must fight countless hordes of demons, only with the help of his sword and shield. But there are also epic and really funny stories like the one in Super Fowlst 2.

A chicken fighting demons while we get skills, power ups and get stronger? Where to sign? We just have to enter the Google application store and download this fun game on our mobile terminal. The game is free although it has an in-app purchase that allows us to remove ads and play with complete peace of mind.

Best new games and apps for the week of May 19

Applications

Casserole

Not exactly new but it just reemerged like foam. According to his description, “in many countries, people are protesting peacefully, so this app is a useful and necessary tool to assert your voice.”

Without a doubt, a really curious application that, due to the current situation, it has become really popular with some people And it can be downloaded free of charge on both Android and iOS devices.

Shops

Although Facebook has not yet officially launched Shops – it will do so in a short time – we think it appropriate to dedicate a few lines to it. Facebook Shops will make it easier for companies to create a single online store so that customers can access both from their accounts on the social network of Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram, an app that belongs to Facebook.

A service that will allow stores, regardless of their size, to have it easier when it comes to advertising and selling their products. It really seems like a great idea, although we will have to see how it is executed. Let’s remember that we are talking about Facebook.

MyWallApp

And lastly and as we know you love wallpapers, We leave you this free app which as its name indicates, is used to install wallpapers on our smartphone.

No Ads, filters by categories and high resolution images. And we are going to be honest, we love this type of applications

Games

Dark Raider

Is about a fun hack and slash Developed by Unreal Dark Stud with retro graphics and randomly generated maps, which has finally landed on iOS and Android to delight us with its combat mechanics against enemies and bosses in a world full of dungeons.

The game is free although as it usually happens in this type of titles, has microtransactions. It is up to each individual whether to use them or not.

Astalo

And we continue with another hack and slash game and it is that without a doubt this genre suits Android and touch screens, like a finger ring. This time we find ourselves in small closed scenarios full of enemies that we must finish. Once we have defeated everyone we will move to the next stage or as the game calls them “pillar”.

Quick and hectic games to kill time while we wait for the bus or for the dentist to call us at your office. And free!

Best new games and apps for the week of May 11

Applications

Monoline: Daily Diary Journal

Monoline is a simple diary in which you can write everything that happens to you. It can be a good tool to start habits, keep track of activities or just reflect your thoughts. It comes with a nice design and the possibility of including all kinds of images.

Majik: Movie and TV Series Tracker

If you spend the day watching series and movies, Majik can help you know more about the best titles. Get to know its protagonists, when the next chapters arrive, how long they last, user ratings … etc. You can also create your own lists so you don’t miss a thing.

WonderCloud

This curious application will allow you to create word clouds with your WhatsApp chats. It will analyze your conversations – be careful with this – to find the terms that you use the most. It is not very useful, but it can be very curious to know your habits.

Games

Up to Space!

Inspired by mythical games of ships and aliens, comes with a classic aesthetics and a vertical game mode. It is the perfect game for those dead moments on public transport, try to break your own records going further and further.

MathShapes

MathShapes is a mathematical game based on simple arithmetic operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, and square root. Of course, it’s designed to be fun, but let’s give our brain some work.

Who Posted That?

This original game has a simple but fun theme. We know that celebrities don’t always perform well on social media, but, Could you tell which celebrity has posted each of these tweets? It has tens of thousands of tweets for you to play guess.

Best new games and apps for the week of May 4

Applications

LinKeep

LinKeep will allow you store, catalog and share all the web links you need to work quickly and easily. You will have at your fingertips the most important links, arranged in your personal categories and in a single application. Its design is quite attractive, reminiscent of the Google Keep app.

Sticker Maker

The stickers They are one of the best WhatsApp resources and there is nothing more fun than create your own. Dive among all those photographs that fill your groups and create all kinds of stickers. The process is very simple, you can also order them in your own collections.

Fluent Icon Pack

It is not free, but for a single small payment you can get hold of over 1325 colorful icons. They are very well designed and you will find different options for the most popular applications. The perfect way to give a new air to the desks from your smartphone.

Games

Guess Where

The game mode is not new, but Guess Where has a beautiful design and will allow you to dream of traveling even if we are locked up at home. With the help of Google Street View, the application will place you in a random place, your mission will be to find out the exact point where you are as accurately as possible.

Day of Week Genius

This simple game will teach you how to do something quite curious. Guess on which day of the week a past date fell, whatever it is. Its utility? Not too much, but it can be a lot of fun to surprise family and friends. What day of the week was August 3, 1973?

Best new games and apps for the week of April 27

Applications

Diffuse

The first app to sneak into our top this week is Diffuse, a great animated wallpaper that simulates the “dynamic background” of Apple Music, and brings to the home screen of our mobile a colorful animated background that “moves” to the rhythm of the music that is playing at all times. There is a free version of the app, although it is possible to buy a “Pro” version with exclusive functions. Works with the vast majority of music players, including Spotify.

SoundSpice

And, speaking of music, in the top of this week could not miss ** SoundSpice, a new free audio player. It stands out for being extremely light and minimalist, and according to its developer it has been created taking into account aesthetics and user experience as main factors.

Ultra Volume Control

The third option this week is also related to sound. Ultra Volume Control is a tool that allows you to replace native Android volume controls with ones much more advanced and customizable, which allow you to choose the exact volume for each section – calls, alarms, multimedia sound, notifications … – separately.

Games

Legends of Runeterra

Many expected it, and finally it is here: Legends of Runeterra, the Riot Games card game based on the League of Legends universe, has finally landed on Android. It can be downloaded totally free, so if you are a fan of the saga, you have no excuse not to give it a try.

Conduct AR! – Train Action

Augmented reality games are all the rage, and Conduct AR! It is one of the best that have come to Google Play recently. In it, our mission is control the route of trains through track changes, avoiding collisions between vehicles. All this in the “real world” thanks to the capabilities that the ARCore platform enables.

Mr Pumpkin 2: Walls of Kowloon

The last of the games selected this week is Mr Pumpkin 2, the latest indie installment from the company Lilith Games, which this time invites us to a point and click adventure that takes place in the walled city of Kowloon, with elements of cyberpunk added to realistic scenarios.

Best new games and apps for the week of April 20

Applications

Vivaldi Browser

After a long beta period, the popular browser Vivaldi has finally reached Android in its first stable edition. It is a free browser with built-in tracker blocker, synchronization with the desktop version and one of the best tab managements that we have seen so far in any other web browser to date.

Bundled Notes

In its day I chose it as one of my new essential apps of 2019, and it has finally landed in its stable version. Now, Bundled is already available for everyone, and comes as one of the Notes, reminders and texts apps with better design and number of functions from all over Google Play.

Facebook Gaming

No one had asked for it, but Facebook now has its own platform for gamers. The app offers the possibility of watching the broadcasts of other players or broadcasting ours, in addition to being able to directly access some of the games integrated in the social network.

Games

Rebel Cops

From the creators of the popular saga This is the Police, arrives Rebel Cops, a title that maintains the essence of the rest of the developer’s games, but offers us a new universe in which the mission is to fight crime. to regain justice and the soul of the people.

Dead by Daylight

With a community of over 12 million players, Dead by Daylight is one of the most popular horror titles of the moment. Now you have your own mobile version.

Dead by Daylight is an asymmetric 4-on-1 multiplayer horror game in which an insane killer hunts down four friends in a nightmare. It is possible to play with friends, in games of up to 5 players sharing the same hunting ground full of surprises and scares around every corner. One of the strengths of the title is the presence of iconic assassins from some of the classic horror franchises.

GRAY

Speaking of iconic games, another title that has recently hit Google Play is GRAY, a famous indie game originally released for Nintendo Switch, which now comes to Android to invite us to a world of delicate graphics and created with the smallest detail, in which to solve simple puzzles, platform sequences and challenges.

Best new games and apps for the week of March 2

Applications

Byte

The 6-second loop videos in true Vine style are back with Byte, an application that allows users to record this type of content. Its operation is simple, you just have to upload a video from the phone reel or use the app’s camera to capture things.

The premise is that of create and post short videos up to 6 seconds in loop, allowing users to find new personalities and moments, exploring what the community is doing and looking at, view featured posts and a host of features.

COLORS

If you are one of those who like to change the wallpaper of your smartphone constantly, you can not miss ColoRS, an application that allows change the color of your phone wallpaper by just double tapping the screen. Its features include random variations based on a certain color and a list of custom random colors, a feature that will arrive soon.

Socratic

Socratic is a learning and study application, powered by Google’s Artificial Intelligence, which helps to better understand and carry out the work of the subjects they send in school or university. When asking Socratic a question, the app finds the best online resources for the user to learn the conceptsIt even supports most high school subjects. It also offers videos and step-by-step explanations to learn a topic at your own pace, even doing the expertly-created study guide function.

Games

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

The biggest game release of the week is the arrival of Castlevania: Symphony of the Night to Google Play. Considered for many the best game in the saga, this popular installment reaches mobile devices with a new user interface adapted to touch screens, achievement unlock, quick save and controller support.

A game that was a revolution in the saga and that It can be downloaded for Android for 3.49 euros. Its gameplay, history and, especially, the soundtrack are still today a benchmark in the world of video games. Now you can enjoy Alucard’s adventure with your smartphone anywhere.

Dragon Quest of the Stars

Another of the great sagas that a new mobile game has launched is Dragon Quest, with its title Dragon Quest of the Stars. The popular Japanese mobile RPG, with more than 20 million downloads, finally launches its global version. A title that will allow fans of the series to explore the planet and fight monsters. In addition, the characters are designed by the famous Japanese manga artist Akira Toriyama.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is a turn-based RPG based on the Nanatsu no Taizai manga and anime It has dynamic combat and overwhelming animations, as well as an exciting story true to the original. A title that also has recognizable characters, in addition to the dose of humor as in the original content. If you’re a fan of anime, you should give it a try.

