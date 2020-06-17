This Sunday June 21 will be celebrated Father’s Day, so this Sunday we must be prepared to eat as a family and give a special gift for dad.

Many times choosing the ideal gift is difficult and with all the offers that come out for this day, acquiring the right one is more complicated. A new vehicle can be a great gift, car deals right now are good and there are great options for Father’s Day.

We’ve put together some of the best new cars for dad, for under $ 30,000.

Toyota Tacoma 2020

Toyota’s pickup was the MotorTrend pickup of the year in 2005. This pickup is also the best-selling midsize pickup and is therefore rarely offered at a discount.

The base price of the Tacoma starts at $ 25,445, from there they go up depending on the equipment you are looking for.

Jeep Wrangler 2020

The Wrangler is well known for its off-road capabilities, this includes how reliable these vehicles are for driving in adverse weather conditions.

This off-road legend, equipped with a 4-cylinder turbocharged engine with electric assistance and a base price of $ 27,600.

Mazda CX-5 2020

The Mazda CX-5Â is one of the best compact SUVs on the market. The CX-5 comes standard with an infotainment system with a 7-inch touch screen, voice command, Bluetooth and HD radio.

The CX-5 can be found at a fair purchase price of $ 26,551.

Dodge Challenger 2020

The best tribute to the classic American muscle car is the Dodge Challenger. The bold look and spacious interior make the Challenger ideal for a family cruise night. The SXT comes with a 3.6-liter V6 and a selection of fun colors like Hellraisin and Go Mango. The fair purchase price of the Challenger 2020 is $ 27,367.

Volkswagen Golf GTI 2020

Volkswagen launched its Golf 2020 model, a practical and attractive hatchback with sporty driving modes.

Fast car enthusiasts and lovers will surely adore this vehicle for its excellent handling, power and comfort. The fair purchase price for the Volkswagen Golf GTI comes in at $ 28,299.

