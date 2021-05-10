The best Netflix zombie series: 8 options to die for

The undead are more alive than ever on the red platform.

The Fantastic world, from Science fiction and of terroroften, they tend to join forces to generate some plots that transcend a specific film and create a gender itself, as could be the case of living Dead that ravage mankind night and day. Zombies can be a great distraction, full of action and debauchery, but also the starting point for more interesting narratives, with scripts focused on human struggle for survival, as we have shown you in this list of recommendations similar to The walking dead, the zombie series par excellence.

If he Netflix catalog did not seem wide enough to you, let us show you the ways in which the humanity has faced a legion of sons of hell, so much with cruel and terrifying skills, as in his somewhat stupid version, but always with the same want to eat any part of the person on which they fix their sight.

Fear the rage of the undead from our recommendations

Whether you want one adventure that lasts decades, as is the case with The Walking Dead, as if you prefer to experiment with new and original stories, as it happens in Kingdom, we have the series of zombies, available in Netflix, perfect for you.

The walking dead

The introduction to our recommendations could not begin with another title. If you unite in your mind T.V. series Y living Dead, the result, in most viewers, will be the creation of Frank Darabont, one of the most recognized directors in the fantastic panorama of the last decades. Based on the comic namesake, The walking dead track a group of survivors In a world that has changed forever from a terrible virus that has spread across the planet, sowing every corner of it with terror.

Year: 2010 Seasons: 10 Episodes available: 146 Approximate duration: 40 minutes

Black summer

A priori, if you don’t delve too much into the script and plot of the series, Could appeared that we are before a new version of the previous series, which would be the perfect example of a 21st century zombie plot. However, after viewing, we only have one season of eight chapters, we will understand that we are not facing a classic survival production, but we will also have to deal with different elements such as the multiculturalism, the chaos in an emergency situation or the expected reward of an imminent salvation or of the reunion with loved ones.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Episodes available: 8Approximate duration: 40 minutes

iZombie

We started to name one or the other different series, in addition to being funny, but still using the plot of the living Dead to tell us necessary aspects about how we behave as human beings. On this occasion, we will follow the track to Liv moore, a medical student who, after her death, will have to deal with the strange facet of being turned into a zombie, with the particularity that at eat the brain of a deceased, available in abundance at the hospital morgue, you can learn about key details of his death, making her one of the best private detectives we’ve ever seen.

Year: 2015 Seasons: 5 Episodes available: 71 Approximate duration: 40 minutes

Daybreak

Other twist more in the genre of zombies, which, in this case, will join the teen comedies more hooligans. Josh Wheeler, a not very attentive student, must face, along with his best friends, a undead army, in addition to organized groups, a kind of warfare, who seek to take control of cities, formerly places of coexistence, but now converted into tragic scenes, and something funny, clashes against hordes of zombies. Netflix, once again, shows us how the entertainment is not at odds with the quality.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Episodes available: 10Approximate duration: 50 minutes

Ash vs Evil Dead

The 80s and 90s they were one of the best times for him horror movies, mixed with the gore and the action, and this is one of his best representations, almost as a self-homage, where Ash, the mythical character of Diabolical Possession, must return to holster his chainsaw arm and face evil demons, in a boast of blood, guts and classic special effects. If you like comedies with hints of horror, this option of Netflix it will be a great starting point.

Year: 2015 Seasons: 3 Episodes available: 30 Approximate duration: 25 minutes

Z Nation

If you thought that The walking dead it was a series of long-lived zombies like her alone, it’s because you still didn’t know the particular version of the Apocalypse of the undead that Z Nation offers us. From the premise of a travel between New York and California, with the transport of a infected of an extremely dangerous virus, a group of people will have to find a way to get this person to the right people to be able to take a show of his blood and, consequently, have the chance to find the vaccine that prevents the possible extinction of our species.

Year: 2014 Seasons: 5 Episodes available: 68 Approximate duration: 40 minutes

Kingdom

If we talk to you about living Dead, most of us imagine what life would be like in the present while trying to survive. On this occasion, this series, a korean production available in Netflix, explore a golden age in the korean kingdom, despite the fact that the king does not go through one of his best moments and is left for dead, with the news of a terrible plague that is devastating part of the population, although the reality, as difficult as it may seem, it will be a lot most breathtaking.

Year: 2019Seasons: 2Episodes available: 12Approximate duration: 50 minutes

Sweet home

Perhaps we are generalizing a bit, but there is no doubt that one of the most popular genres in South Korea, where this production comes from, is the fantastic, attached to terror and the psychological thriller. If you are looking for a peculiar plot, where we will visit a ramshackle building, where our protagonist will move, this is your opportunity to discover unimaginable monsters, a epidemic uncontrolled and the declaration of a state of emergency in the face of almost apocalyptic situation.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 10Approximate duration: 50 minutes

