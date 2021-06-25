The best Netflix series based on books that you cannot miss

As if that weren’t enough, a good book that ends up serial often has several advantages. One of the main ones is that the story has own followers they will be able to enjoy their favorite story on screen. But it is also about combining two languages ​​that together have the possibility of creating a third independent product of considerable success.

Both one end and the other create a new variety of programs and narratives. Most of them turned into instant hits and some others with the potential to be. We leave you some programs based on books of considerable success that you can enjoy right now on Netflix.

‘Bridgerton’, based on the novels by Julia Quinn

With Phoebe Dynevor, Regé-Jean Page and Nicole Coughlan, Shonda Rhimes’ first Netflix series has become a hit. The adaptation encompasses the events narrated in the book The Duke and I, which begin Quinn’s journey through the world. With its playful, romantic, slightly controversial and funny air, it is a successful experiment that became a success with audiences.

As if that wasn’t enough, it even sparked discussion about the English mestizo aristocracy and television inclusion. As one of the most watched Netflix programs, it is an example of the good use of literary resources at the service of television.

‘Shadow and Bone’, from Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse saga

One of the great experiments of this year’s Netflix series. The plot is based on the combination of the Shadow and Bone trilogy and the Six of Crows duology. The combination of both stories creates a by-product of considerable quality, which also incorporates the best elements of both narratives.

Between the fantasy, the adventure genre and some touches of suspense, it is one of the hits of the year for the platform. Also one of those that has just received confirmation for a second season, a fact no longer so common on Netflix.

‘The Sinner’, an unexpected Netflix series based on the novel by Petra Hammesfahr

With four seasons in tow, the Netflix series has become a favorite among thrillers with hints of crime drama. But in addition, it is also a successful experiment. From the first chapters, which directly narrate Hammesfahr’s book, the series opened up to a wider universe.

Originally intended to be just an eight-part series starring Jessica Biel, its success allowed it to change formats. So, now we can enjoy an interesting tour of Harry Ambrose investigations, played by Bill Pullman.

‘The Frankenstein Chronicles’, free version of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

This is an adaptation with its own characteristics, which makes its background more interesting. The first two seasons, which aired on ITV Encore, were a display of victorian references and horror movies. But the series as a whole is much more.

It is also a self-concluding procedural created specifically to take advantage of late 19th century literature. None of that convinces you? Well, he will know that his protagonist is Sean Bean, who for once survives his character.

‘Firefly Lane’, based on the book of the same name by Kristin Hannah

No one had high hopes for this series that kindly discusses the story of the long friendship between two very different women. But, in reality, the argument has the same wit and freshness of the book, so it ended up being a pleasant surprise.

It is not only a reflection on friendship between women, but its context, the power of memories and brotherly affection. Ideal for a good time, this Netflix series became one of the hits of the first half of the year on the platform.

‘Virgin River’, from Robyn Carr’s New York Times bestseller

This time there is romance for all tastes. Oddly enough, the series is based on a contemporary romance first published in the Harlequin books. Because of those rare editorial situations that occur from time to time, the story managed to become an endearing book and a best seller.

In the end, his adaptation turned into a nice look at romance, the little pains of grief, and something more complex. One of Netflix’s discreet successes that will premiere its third season in 2022.

‘Gambit de Dama’, the success of the Netflix series from the book by Walter Tevis

The story Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy), a chess prodigy and a woman who must fight against a demanding world, became an immediate success. Not only for the recreation of the unusual and little-known universe of chess competitions, but also for its neat narration and staging.

With its prodigious aesthetics and top-notch performances, the series was one of Netflix’s biggest hits of 2020.

‘The Last Kingdom’, from the series of historical novels by Bernard Cornwell

The great historical saga of Cornwell became a successful and interesting adaptation for Netflix. The look on the birth of England has surprised by its elegance, historical sense and its special respect for the original material.

But above all, it has been a whole narrative experiment in the way of narrating the lives of Alfred the Great and Uhtred from the years 866 to the beginning of the year 1000. It is a historical saga of considerable scope, which also takes the time to analyze critical points of English history with rigor.

‘The Witcher’, the Netflix series based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s book saga

The magical world created by Sapkowski arrived on television, preceded by a successful adaptation of the video game world. That can be both good and bad, if we take into account the inevitable comparisons. But Netflix managed to create an independent story with a life of its own and that also has everything to become a major television franchise.

The adventures of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), is also that of his world, full of worlds and magic. But it is an approach that takes it away from the traditional epic sagas and places it in a peculiar space with its own mythology. With its second season about to premiere, there is considerable expectation about how the production will show the evolution of the characters.

