The best Netflix movies so far in 2021

If you are looking for a recommended film, this time we will let you know 5 films that to this day are the best within the famous Netflix platform, of course this so far this year so surely many better ones will arrive.

As you can see, the premieres of cinema continue to maintain a fairly low rate in reality and this is due to current circumstances, however, the health contingency has not caused the Netflix platform to lower its launch rate.

On the contrary, it has even promised a new movie at least every week and is fulfilling that promise.

It is for that reason that below we will review in Show News the 5 best movies Netflix movies in 2021, those movies that are really owned by the company.

And the truth is that there are so many movie options that Netflix has in its catalog, that on many occasions it is extremely difficult to choose a good story to enjoy on the screen.

Without further ado, we leave you 5 top platform movies:

Below zero

This is undoubtedly a powerful thriller which is led by some great Javier Gutiérrez and Karra Elejalde, who are also very well accompanied in the cast.

One winter night, a prison van is attacked during the transfer. The road is empty, but the assailants are looking for someone in particular.

Fragments of a woman

This is a somewhat unbalanced drama, since its first 30 minutes are really incredible, especially the extensive and intense birth scene, and then never finish hitting the key you are looking for.

The life of a couple is transformed after losing their baby during a home birth following the negligence committed by a midwife, who is denounced in court.

The excavation

This might have been the best movie if it had not included a romantic subplot starring Lily James that unbalances what until then was a remarkable historical drama supported by the peculiar relationship that arises between the characters played by Ralph Fiennes and Carey Mulligan.

An excavator and his team discover a wooden ship from the Middle Ages while finding a cemetery on a woman’s estate.

Malcolm and Marie

A filmmaker returns home to his girlfriend after celebrating the premiere of a movie he hopes will be a success.

But the night takes a turn when revelations about their relationships begin to surface and put the power of love to the test.

Moxie

A shy 16-year-old takes inspiration from her mother’s rebellious past and makes a post that sparks outrage throughout the school.