The best nature and environment books we’ve read during the pandemic

During the weeks of confinement, many people missed something as basic as taking a walk in the countryside, crossing a river, listening to the song of the birds or seeing the flowers in spring … in this strange and sad year, we realized that cities should have more trees and less smoke, and in the first walks we enjoyed the new sensation of walking through streets without noise and breathing a cleaner air. For many, in addition, reading was the great ally that helped us through our quarantine, and nature books, the best companions during the days when we could not go out for a walk in the countryside.

There was much talk about how animals and plants had been better and calmer in the absence of man, or how greenhouse gas emissions had fallen to historical lows, but after this tragic hiatus, those unexpected side effects are disappearing. . In addition, the health, economic and social crisis that we are experiencing due to the pandemic it is delaying many of the urgent measures that were beginning to be taken on climate change and environmental protection.

In this gallery we show you the best nature and environment books that we have read during these months, both editorial novelties and essential classics in any librarySome are stories of naturalist trips or field expeditions that tell us about the fascination that nature has on us, others tell us about environmental problems, their causes, consequences and solutions.