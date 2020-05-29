A few days ago, Netflix premiered the Mexican series ‘Control Z’, a story that takes place in a Mexican school and is full of mystery, so far the criticism has been divided, and whether you like it or not, we made this compilation that you could see and is going in the same direction, we leave you our list of mystery series that you can see on Netflix.

Altered Carbon

This series takes us to a future where death does not exist, since the mind moves from body to body to be immortal, the problem is that only the privileged classes have the opportunity to do so, which unleashes a series of crimes which They must be investigated by a detective.

Dark

German series that has had great success in the world. Full of intrigue and mystery, ‘Dark’ is one of those series that has to do with your senses to the fullest, since any distraction will cost you to lose yourself on the road. Full of leaps in time and changing scenarios, this series will have you at the edge of your seat.

The Alienist

Another of the mystery series that you can watch on Netflix, for starters has a great cast headed by Dakota Fanning, Daniel Brühl and Luke Evans. The plot is of an investigator who by means of mental abilities must catch a serial killer who is on the loose in the city.

House Of Cards

Despite the fact that it ended in a terrible way and due to problems that we all know, there is no denying the great success that the series was having. Full of tension, treason, media scandals and all the problems that can happen in one of the most important governments in the world, the United States.

The OA

One of the most mysterious stories you can find on the platform, characters who jump between dimensions thanks to ancient dance steps that drive you crazy if you immerse yourself in this great story.

Ozark

One of the most overrated Netflix series, since although it does not take topics such as treason, drug trafficking or corruption, the characters of ‘Ozark’ have filled us with mysteries thanks to their dark personalities.

The Sinner

Miniseries starring Jessica Biel and that tells us of a mystery that not even she, although she is the murderer, can solve, since she does not remember anything, she is only sure that she was the author of such an atrocious crime.

Peaky Blinders

A gang of criminals who did their thing in Birmingham in the early years of the 20th century, this series tells us about the birth of this gang and everything they did to become the most wanted criminals in the country.

