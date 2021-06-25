the best music and art documentaries on the platform

Any art form is worthy of entering our list of recommendations for documentaries available on Netflix.

Do you have concerns, we know. The artIn any of its forms, it is present in our lives, to a greater or lesser extent. If you enjoy with magnificent works of culture, how can they be pieces musicals or referents of painting world, to give you an example, I think our selection of art and music documentaries, like the recommendations that we show you about technology documentaries, they will leave you more than satisfied, knowing that you want to keep abreast of the latest news on the ground of art and the music.

So, without wasting any more time, we show you below our list, carefully chosen, of documentaries, in series or film format, which you can see in Netflix, knowing that all of them have triumphed on the red platform and among the audience closest to the art world.

Admiring the human being at its best in this list of recommendations

Whether you enjoy the music and of the most influential artists, as in Michael Jackson’s This Is It, or if you prefer to spend your free time between wonderful painters, in Loving Vincent, Netflix offers you the art series ideal for you.

Michael Jackson’s This Is ItHeroes: Silence and Rock & RollAbstract: The art of designThe creative brainSong ExploderCome on! Loving VincentMade you look: A true story about counterfeit art

Michael Jackson’s This Is It

One of the greater talents than humanity has been able to hear in the field of music, Michael Jackson, offers us one of his latest audiovisual titles, which was released after his tragic death, Many years ago. In this production, we will follow the steps, of black shoes and white socks, of the King of Pop in preparing your 50 concert tour, scheduled before your death, and we will have the opportunity to discover him behind the scenes.

Year: 2009 Genre: documentary Approximate duration: 111 minutes

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll

Our country It’s one of the musical references in Spanish speaking, with groups that have achieved transcend beyond genders, generations and borders. One of the main references of this group selector was and is Heroes of Silence, the Aragonese group that broke molds in the 80s and 90s, and that has been portrayed, with interviews never seen before, in this magnificent tribute, and documentary film, which can be seen in Netflix and that will show us the rise to stardom of a rock group that no longer remains.

Year: 2021 Genre: documentary Approximate duration: 94 minutes

Abstract: The Art of Design

The art, although we may believe that it is limited to classical disciplines, can develop in multitude of professional facets and to show this great documentary, with two seasons so far available in Netflix, which will address what lies behind many of the creative minds of disciplines as diverse as the unknown bioarchitecture, the costume design in the world of the seventh art or the typographic design.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 2 Episodes available: 14 Approximate duration: 45 minutes

The creative brain

The debate about whether the creativity It is something innate or it can be shaped as we grow, it has always been present in science and it is, on this occasion, thanks to the participation of the neuroscientist David Eagleman, when will we have a chance to be able explore the creative process of various artists and professionals, analyzing the possibilities that exist to enhance your creativity. Really, if you are looking for a documentary to blindly trust science, this is one of the essentials of Netflix.

Year: 2019 Genre: documentary Approximate duration: 52 minutes

Song exploder

If you’ve ever wondered how one of those songs that you do not stop listening, at all hours of the day, had its development process, is Serie television, available on Netflix, will allow you to discover the creative process several artists of international stature, as is the case with Dua Lipa, The Killers, Nine Inch Nails, Natalia Lafourcade, Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda, REM and Ty Dolla $ ign. What is it what inspires them, what instruments need to give the perfect touch to their piece or a refresher on their big hits it is part of what you will find in its chapters.

Year: 2020Seasons: 2Episodes available: 8Approximate duration: 20 minutes

To sing!

If music is the issue, we present you a musical program, available in Netflix, which will be the starting gun for you to raise the volume of the speakers and jump for the microphone. In each of the programs, several contestants will fight, in a competition of karaoke, with classic themes of the last decades, to achieve a jackpot of up to 30,000 euros. Ricky merino will be the master of ceremonies and whoever takes the upper hand, never better said.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 8Approximate duration: 40 minutes

Loving Vincent

Maybe it’s the painting world, within current creative activities, the one that worse off is coming out, especially for the immediacy that require the most popular activities today and that are lost when, for example, appreciating the beauty of a classic painting, such as those executed by Vincent van Gogh. This documentary, created with surprising animations and available in Netflix, aims to introduce ourselves into some of its most original pieces and, incidentally, explore the stormy last days of the genius of painting.

Year: 2017 Genre: documentary Approximate duration: 94 minutes

Made you look: A true story about counterfeit art

Finally, because we love to tell you about mysterious themes and with an air of picaresque human, we want to present this Netflix documentary that will show us one of the largest art forgeries in US history. When a woman comes to a art Gallery in majestic New York City with lots of unknown parts For the experts of the complex, the suspects begin to appear, until a case of scam and greed like never seen before.

Year: 2020 Genre: documentary Approximate duration: 90 minutes

Related topics: Netflix

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow