The best movies to discover who is the murderer that you can see on Netflix, HBO and Amazon Prime Video

There is no better medicine to disconnect from day-to-day problems than a good thriller, a mystery that requires all our attention to discover the murderer. Streaming platforms know that this genre is a guaranteed success and they have real celluloid gems in their catalogs.

In all the movies that we are going to recommend you below there are clues to follow, mysteries to unearth, and plenty of suspense, but each with a different style. Not all detective and mystery movies should be terrifying to give us an anxiety attack, although every once in a while it feels great to have an afternoon of terror.

Throughout history, thrillers have been mixed with many other genres: horror, comedy, drama, romance … On the main streaming platforms you can find classic and modern titles of all styles, to see as a family or with the blood pressure monitor next to it, just in case.

If you are fond of mystery novels, board games to find out who the murderer is and you can’t resist any detective movie, here are a few movies to enjoy a good afternoon in front of the television.

Best movies to discover the murderer:

Searching

The digital world taken to the cinema, Searching shows us in a crude way our tendency to see what interests us. David Kim is desperately searching for his 16-year-old daughter who has disappeared without a trace, but soon realizes that he is looking for a stranger, the life he believed his daughter had is a mere illusion.

Through the computer screen, messages, social networks, video calls and all kinds of online connections, these films show us the unbridled search of the protagonist who finds clues that lead him to the harsh reality.

Qualification: Searching Release date: 2018 Duration: 1h 42 min Platform: Prime Video

Enola Holmes

Playing detective can also be an interesting activity to do as a family. Millie Bobby Brown steps into the shoes of Sherlock Holmes’ sister to prove that girls can also be adventurous and insightful, without the vices that the character of Holmes drags not suitable for a youth film.

The story is fast and funny, told by the protagonist in a close way. It may not be the most difficult mystery plot to decipher, but for children and young people it has established itself as one of the best Netflix proposals in recent years.

Qualification: Enola Holmes Release date: 2020 Duration: 2h 4min Platform: Netflix

Lost

David Fincher, chose Gillian Flynn’s best-seller to turn into a movie. Nick Dunne (Ben affleck) reports the disappearance of his wife Amy (Rosamund pike) on its fifth anniversary. Far from receiving the help of family, friends and the authorities, Nick becomes the main suspect.

Lost is a puzzle with so many details and clues, with so many nuances that you are forced to watch it several times to understand all those that Fincher wanted to convey in the more than 2 and a half hours of film. Perfect to watch in a group and then have a coffee unraveling the story.

Qualification: Lost Release date: 2014 Duration: 2h 29min Platform: Prime Video

The Oxford crimes

A murderer, a threat and the help of mathematics to unravel this mystery and stop a gloomy game in which we find ourselves immersed. Elijah Wood, John Hurt and Leonor Watling star in this film between Spain and the United Kingdom.

Alex de la Iglesia He usually mixes many genres in a single film, but in The Oxford Crimes he opted to stay within the crime novel and stick to the more classic style. Got it right, this film offers mystery, clues and a perfect plot for lovers of detective stories who will also find the Guillermo Martínez novel on which it is based interesting.

Qualification: The Oxford Crimes Release date: 2008 Duration: 1h 47min Platform: HBO

Sherlock Holmes

Speaking of discovering murderers and mysteries, the most famous researcher in literature and cinema could not be missing, a bizarre and brilliant character from whom many other successful protagonists have emerged. The image of the genius, brilliant on the one hand and full of defects on the other, this is Sherlock Holmes.

Conan Doyle’s character has appeared on the big screen on many occasions, one of his latest versions is on Netflix. Interpreted by Robert Downey Jr. and accompanied by Jude Law and Rachel McAdams. This film is full of action, racing, humorous strokes and a perfect plot to unravel from the sofa at home.

Qualification: Sherlock Holmes Release date: 2009 Duration: 128 minutes Platform: Netflix

Daggers in the back

The most extreme horror and suspense are not the only elements that a good mystery movie can have. Family intrigues can also be relaxed and even have hints of humor. The style of Agatha Christie novels or board games like Cluedo are reflected in the latest tape of Rian Johnson.

An impressive cast of actors (Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Daniel Craig) come together under Johnson’s direction to play a wealthy family with many personal flaws. No one will be able to leave the family mansion and inherit the fortune they await until it is discovered what has happened to the patriarch. It is fun and agile, you will love it.

Qualification: Daggers in the back Release date: 2019 Duration: 2h 10min Platform: Prime Video

The game of suspicion (Cluedo)

Continuing with this theme and style, if you liked the modern version, you should see The Game of Suspicion from 1985. Also loaded with familiar faces such as Tim Curry, Lesley Ann, Christopher Lloyd and Madeline Kahn, among others, this film does not hide being inspired by the famous board game.

A group of six strangers become suspects for an eighth character. As the others die, clues are revealed that lead us to the culprit and reveal the secrets of each one. Is a classic black comedy with which you will have a good time, as with the game.

Qualification: The game of suspicion Release date: 1985 Duration: 1h 34min Platform: Prime Video

Seven

When it comes to detective and mystery movies that you can stream right now, it’s no wonder Seven is available on two platforms at the same time. Who doesn’t want to see these movies every year at least once?

Seven was the success with which David Fincher made known his talent as a director. This thriller follows two detectives looking for a serial killer who kills based on seven deadly sins. The story engages from the beginning and offers one of the roundest and most unexpected endings that movie theaters have seen. Without a doubt, a movie to see on a rainy afternoon.

Qualification: Seven Release date: nineteen ninety five Duration: 2h Platform: Netflix and HBO

The minimal island

The Guadalquivir marshes turned into the perfect setting for a detective film. The photography of this tape is a compelling reason to sit in front of the television with this story, a shame if you did not get to see it in the cinema.

Javier Gutiérrez and Raúl Arévalo They are a detective couple from the early 80s with very different styles who have the objective of discovering the person responsible for the brutal crimes that have been perpetrated against several teenagers in the area. They will not find much help among the inhabitants of the region.

Qualification: The minimal island Release date: 2014 Duration: 1h 39min Platform: HBO

Wind river

We end up in another wasteland where to hide the worst secrets. Elizabeth olsen You step into the shoes of an FBI agent who must investigate a horrible crime in the frozen north of the United States. Your only help is Jeremy renner, the actor plays a hunter from the territory who knows the forests and what is going on in the Native American community where the crime has occurred.

Written and directed by Taylor sheridan, this film is the director’s debut. Almost two hours of blinding snow in which to scrutinize every small house in the county and suspect each and every one of the inhabitants in search of the murderer.

Qualification: Wind River Release date: 2017 Duration: 1h 42min Platform: Prime Video