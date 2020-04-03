Third week of confinement due to the coronavirus … and what we have left. Luckily being locked up at home is not making us boring, because in addition to teleworking, playing sports and playing video games, we have netflix, the platform for series and movies by streaming most popular at the moment and which is making not being able to go out on the street much more bearable.

If last week we recommend some of the best animation series to watch on Netflix, today we bring you some of the best series and movies based on video games. If, like me, you are passionate about video games, surely many of you have already seen them but… do we have time to see them again, right?

The witcher

We started with one of the series that we liked the most last year. The Witcher is based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels, but honestly Geralt of Rivia’s popularity peaked with video games from the Polish company CD Projekt, which by the way will launch their next Cyberpunk 2077 title this year 2020.

We can say little about The Witcher series. Based on the first novel, it tells the adventures of the well-known wizard and how he meets the only two people who will change his life, the attractive sorceress Yennefer and little Ciri. Essential.

Year: 2019

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

Duration: 60 minutes

Castlevania

Based on the legendary Konami video game saga, Castlevania tells the story of Trevor, the last member of the Belmont clan, a family of legendary vampire hunters who have spent centuries and centuries fighting evil creatures. On his journey he is accompanied by Sypha, a powerful magician and Alucard, half human half vampire.

With three seasons available, Castlevania is much more of a series of vampires against humans. Politics, religion, racism … there are few uncontroversial topics covered in this adaptation of the famous video game. And of course Dracula comes out.

Year: 2017

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 22

Duration: approximately 30 minutes

Final Fantasy XIV: Dad of Light

Possibly the most peculiar series on the list. Final Fantasy XIV is an MMO (Multiplayer Massive Online) game in which we create our own avatar and dive into a world together with thousands of other users, very similar to what World of Wacraft is.

Akio is an inveterate player who does not get along very well with his father. When the latter arrives home and informs his family that he has left the job without explanation, Akio buys his father a copy of Final Fantasy XIV so that he can hang out at home. What his father does not know is that Akio will pose as another player in the game to extract all the information from him.

Square Enix created this series to advertise their game, however they came up with a very nice story that using an excuse such as an online video game, tells the story between a father and a son who has deteriorated over time. If you like online games and especially if you like Final Fantasy, you will love this series.

Year: 2017

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

Duration: 25 minutes

Warcraft: The Origin

And in the wake of multiplayer games, we have Warcraft: The Origin. The Blizzard game is undoubtedly one of the most important fantasy sagas today. Video games, books, comics, the Warcraft story is rich in characters and details.

For this reason and to take advantage of the pull of video games, it was decided to create this film that narrated the origin of the Warcraft universe as we know it. However, the bad promotion of the film and the fact of taking many licenses with respect to the original story, made Warcraft: The Origin a box office flop.

Although there will be no continuation of the film, we cannot deny that it is quite entertaining and that in the end and that’s what counts in a movie, right?

Year: 2016

Duration: 2 hours

Assassin’s Creed

Another film that was not a box office success either, but that honestly keeps you glued to the chair for the two hours it lasts. Assassin’s Creed, based on the popular Ubisoft assassin saga. The protagonist sentenced to death for murder, is saved by Abstergo Industries, an important scientific company that then takes him to his research center in Madrid. They tell him that the Templars are seeking the Fruit of Eden to eliminate violence using the Fruit code to control humanity’s free will.

The story very similar to that of the first title of the saga, ends up resulting in a film that is argumentatively bland but that leaves us with really well done action scenes. Again there will be no more Assassin’s Creed movies, but it is entertaining, which is the important thing after all.

Year: 2016

Duration: 2 hours

Dragon Quest: Your Story

And we end with an ode to the old games. Dragon Quest: Your Story based on the hit Enix game, Dragon Quest V, tells the story of the video game but with little details that one understands at the end of the movie. A wonderful production for all those who have grown up with video games and that despite being adults, they still enjoy them. Its ending, although somewhat criticized, is wonderful.

Year: 2019

Duration: 1 hour 42 minutes

