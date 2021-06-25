When it comes to sprinting, there are many competitions and categories that come to mind. However, not all of them are equally important and have carried so much weight. Therefore, it is important to highlight some of the best motorsport events in history that can never be forgotten, since they have represented a before and after for this sport.

Besides the races, there have also been some other interesting events like certain motor racing shows and exhibitions which is also important to highlight on this journey to the history of racing and motoring.

Formula 1

The Formula 1 It is the premier category, the competition of competitions, and that is why it cannot be missing from this list. Every year, it is one of the motor events that attracts the most fans. So much so that there are millions of people who attend the circuit and those who prefer to watch it from TV. In fact, there are options to watch F1 for free, being lucky to have a double world champion, such as Fernando Alonso.

His germ arises in the races that emerged in 1894 in France. Although in principle they were isolated events without connection until the creation of the championship in 1945, after World War II. In addition, after the organization of the FIA, the federation that now governs this championship, the first races would begin in 1950.

Since then, the business has not stopped growing, as well as the sophistication of the cars to what it is today. In addition, this purely European competition it has also expanded beyond the borders of the Old Continent.

However, to this day, one of the most legendary and remarkable races of the championship is the Monaco GP. A Grand Prix that has been held since 1929, although not always like F1 … In fact, to win the Triple Crown, you must win this GP, as well as the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Indianapolis 500, considering these three events as the most relevant of motorsport.

24 Hours of Le Mans

Of course, among the motor events you cannot miss 24 hours of Le Mans. An endurance race belonging to the World Endurance Championship, or WEC, which not only rewards speed, but also the reliability of the cars and the endurance of the drivers.

As you know, Fernando Alonso He has also been champion of this event and of the WEC in his first and only participation with the Toyota team in the LMP1 category. You already know that it is a mixed competition, with several types of cars: LMP1, LMP2, GT and GT Pro. Although Hypercars have now entered the scene, as you already know.

This other event is also controlled by the FIA, and has been taking place since 1923, so it is among those with the greatest tradition and history …

Indianapolis 500

The Indy is one of the biggest attractions in the US However, not too many follow this championship from Europe. What does have the greatest appeal are the Indianapolis 500. A sporting event that has been run on a banked oval since 1911.

Of course, many champions of the world of motorsport have passed in this event, including Formula 1. Among them, once again, Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard has tried to win them 3 times, in the first one, with Andretti Autosport, he almost succeeded if it weren’t for the broken Honda engine. It is the only thing left to win for the Triple Crown. If he succeeds, he would equal the only one who has achieved it so far: Graham Gill.

Formula E and Extreme E

It is not as popular as Formula 1. But it is certainly the future. Cars will be electric and there will be a time when it may merge with F1 to create a 100% electric top flight. So, Formula E It is one of the motor events that cannot be forgotten.

In addition, another very interesting championship has also been created, such as the Extreme E. These off-road vehicles are not only electric, but compete in the most extreme places on the planet (the desert of Saudi Arabia, the Pink Lake of Senegal, through the Arctic ice in Greenland, or the Ushuaia glacier) to raise awareness of change climate.

Both championships are of very recent creation, and have the same person behind them, Alexander Agag.

Rally Sweden

Outside the asphalt tracks, the Rally also stands out. A category that many fans follow and where well-known car brands participate. In addition, in Spain we have one of the most successful drivers in this category, such as is Carlos Sainz.

And if there is a mythical rally race, that is the one from Sweden, which has been held since 1950. One of the most prominent motoring events of its kind, along with the one in Finland. Therefore, if you plan to attend any of these events, this is a wonderful place to see it …

Monte Carlo Rally

Along with that of Sweden, another of the mythical is that of Monte Carlo, in Monaco. This is one of the longest running events in the Mediterranean country, since it has been taking place since 1911, and has even led to famous films.

It was organized by ACM (Automobile Club of Monaco), and since then it has been considered one of the most popular and different rally events given the location in which it is run.

Dakar

Among the motor events can not be missing the Dakar rally. Perhaps one of the toughest and most extreme competitions in the world. Several categories of vehicles compete in it, and we have had VIP representation such as Carlos Sainz, who already knows what it is to win, or Laia Sanz on motorcycles, as well as Fernando Alonso who tried it in 2020.

It was previously known as Paris-Dakar, an epic intercontinental cross that has been taking place since 1979, although throughout history it has changed scenery.

DTM

Another of the most important motorsport categories is the DTM. A world championship in which less extreme cars compete than single-seaters, but which are perfect to serve as a showcase for street car brands, along with the WTCR.

They are the initials of Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters, and it has been held in Germany since 2000. Currently, brands such as Audio and BMW compete in it, although others such as Mercedes also did it in the past.

W-Series

The W-Series have marked another milestone in motorsport history. That is why it is important to include it among the best motorsport events in history. And it is that the world of competition has been very dominated by men from the beginning. And despite not prohibiting the participation of women, their presence has been very limited throughout history.

In 2019 this championship begins which is exclusively for them, and in which we are lucky to have three Spanish women this 2021: Belén García Espinar, Marta García and Nerea Martín.

WTCR

The “little brother” of the DTM is called WTCC (World Touring Car Cup), where very relevant brands also compete, and also commanded by the FIA, such as Formula 1, the Rally Championship, Formula E and the WEC.

In this championship they participate Group A passenger cars since 1987. Brands such as Honda, BMW, SEAT (Cupra), and Chevrolet have passed through it, as well as other participations such as Alfa Romeo, Renault, Peugeot, Hyundai, etc.

Madrid Motor Days

Although the Madrid Motor Days It is not a competition, but it is one of the most important motor events for Spain. It was one of the most important national racing and four-wheel car exhibitions in the world.

Held at IFEMA on January 5, 2013, with cars from different eras such as DTM, Le Mans, Dakar, Formula 1 and rally. Some true historical jewels and driven by true legends.

Geneva Motor Show

Of course, all motor enthusiasts and manufacturers look to an international event that is one of the most important. That’s him Geneva Motor Show, where all companies carry their prototypes and news.

There are many car shows, but none like the one in Geneva, Switzerland. One of the longest running motor events, held since 1980 uninterrupted. It was only suspended in 2020 due to the pandemic.

NASCAR

Again we moved to the other side of the pond, with another of the quintessential American competitions. It is NASCAR, a stock car category started in 1947 and whose initials come from the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing.

In this category you compete on various circuits (Charlotte, Indianapolis, Pocono, …) banked in ovals and with brands as important as Toyota, Chevrolet, and Ford. In addition, it should be noted that she has even tempted Fernando Alonso, who was flirting with her …

Bathurst 1000

And another of the most important motor events in history that also went through Fernando Alonso’s head was the Bathurst 1000. An Australian competition that has been held since 1963 and in which passenger cars compete and which is included within the endurance, since 1000 km must be completed.

They are legacy of the 500 Miles of Philip Island, and in the 63 relocated in the Mount Panorama Circuit in Bathurst. They have also passed through her very important brands of the sector, such as Volvo, BMW, Jaguar, Mini, Nissan, Ford and Holden.

24 Hours of Daytona

Again another American competition enters the list, such as 24 Hours of Daytona. A competition held since 1962 and also among those of resistance. Cars of various categories compete in it, as in the WEC. As its name suggests, it is raced at Daytona and since 2014 it is a race that is part of the IMSA Sportscar Championship.

As you know, Fernando Alonso also participated in this competition in two years. The second, 2019, was the winner with the Wayne Taylor Racing team (Cadillac DPi VR). Our Antonio García also won with Porsche in 2009.

Dragster

Acceleration races, with the typical dragsters Americans, it is not very popular in Europe. But it is certainly shocking to see these powerful cars hit record speeds. Not only do they achieve figures of about 500 km / h, but they do so in a very small space thanks to the acceleration of these vehicles. Of course, when something goes wrong … it is one of the most dangerous categories in the world.

Demolition Derby

Finally, to include another of those striking motor events and different from the rest, there are also the Destruction derby races. They are also very popular in the US They prepare junkyard cars (usually cars, there are also trucks, sometimes trailers are also added) and it is not about being the fastest, but destroying each other and seeing who is left in the end.