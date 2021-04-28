The best monitors for teleworking you can buy on Amazon

Design, resolution and protection for the eyes meet with note in these screens, the best you can choose to work at home.

A good home office needs a team to match, with a powerful computer, accessories such as mice and wireless keyboards and, of course, a quality monitor. In this guide we recommend the best monitors for teleworking that you can buy on Amazon, which have good characteristics in terms of design, resolution and eye protection.

In addition to working, these screens will also offer you the best experience for play and watch multimedia content, like movies and series. In short, they are the complete pack, and they deserve a place at your table.

Best monitors on Amazon for telecommuting

BenQ EL2870U 28 ″: This BenQ monitor has a size of 28 inches and 4K UHD resolution, so you can see the content with the best clarity. It has a 60 Hz refresh rate and a 1 ms response time, key to enjoying the best gaming experience. In addition, it has the Brightness Intelligence Plus technology, which detects the brightness and color temperature of the environment to modify the settings of the screen and thus protect the eyes. Know more: BenQ EL2870U 28 ″ Lenovo D24-20 23.8 ″: Another option in the monitor market is this Lenovo D24-20, 23.8 inches in size. Its resolution is Full HD, while you can expect a very smooth experience thanks to the 75 Hz refresh. To protect your eyes from long exposure to blue light, this monitor integrates TUV Low Blue Light technology. Also, it has HDMI and VGA ports. Know more: Lenovo D24-20 23.8 ″ MSI Optix G241VC 24 ″: This MSI monitor, with curved design, has 24 inches and Full HD resolution. You can enjoy a great viewing experience thanks to its 75 Hz and a fast response time of only 1ms, in addition to a wide viewing angle of 178º. Know more: MSI Optix G241VC 24 ″ BenQ GW2480T 23.8 ″: Another advanced monitor for teleworking is the BenQ GW2480T, with 23.8 inches and Full HD resolution, with good display quality and faithful color representation. Design also plays in favor of your purchase, which allows you to adjust aspects such as height or inclination. On the other hand, this BenQ monitor also has the technologies of smart glow, Low Blue Light and Flicker Free, all of them focused on protecting your sight. Know more: BenQ GW2480T 23.8 ″ HUAWEI Eye Comfort AD80 23.8 ″: from Huawei comes this screen to work from home, with 23.8 inches and FullHD resolution. It is the ideal option if you are looking for a beautiful design, since its frames are only 5.7mm. This, together with a screen-to-body ratio of 90% and a 178º viewing angle, offer an immersive experience that will captivate you. To protect your eyesight, this monitor has the Low Blue Light and Flicker Free technologies, which reduce the effects of blue light and eliminate reflections. Know more: HUAWEI Eye Comfort AD80 23.8 ″

Choosing a good monitor is key to having a quality teleworking experience, as you will have to spend many hours in front of the screen. In addition to having a beautiful design and advanced resolution, make sure the monitor protects your eyes.

All these conditions are present in the models mentioned in this guide, so you just have to choose the one that best suits your needs, of course, without forgetting its price.

