The best moments of the 2021 home run derby

The HR Derby it’s from the season MLB 202 had some special moments that will always be present in its fans.

# 1 Pete Alonso is declared Champion with his 23rd homer moment

# 2 Juan Soto hit the furthest home run ever seen in a home run derby

# 3 Juan Soto being cared for by his partners

# 4 Juan Soto eliminating Ohtani

# 5 Trevor Story With The Second Longest Home Run In Event History

