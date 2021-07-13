The best moments of the 2021 home run derby

The HR Derby it’s from the season MLB 202 had some special moments that will always be present in its fans.

# 1 Pete Alonso is declared Champion with his 23rd homer moment

AGAIN‼ ️ Pete Alonso beats Trey Mancini and joins Griffey Jr. (98-99) and Yoenis Céspedes (13-14) as the only ones to win in consecutive #HRDerby Tremendous show at Coors Field, one of the best Derbies in recent years pic.twitter.com/pz1LEx1igH – Victor Ml. Báez S. (@VicBaezS) July 13, 2021

# 2 Juan Soto hit the furthest home run ever seen in a home run derby

Juan Soto set a new #HRDerby record with this 520-ft. BOMBpic.twitter.com/H9t5sjJKa1 – Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) July 13, 2021

# 3 Juan Soto being cared for by his partners

Juan Soto 🇩🇴 was well cared for in his corner by Fernando Tatis Jr and Vladimir Guerrero Jr # HRDerby # TiempoExtraRD # JuanSoto #FernandoTatisJr #VladimirGuerreroJr pic.twitter.com/x0BwBI9P2x – Extra Time (@EsTiempoExtra) July 13, 2021

# 4 Juan Soto eliminating Ohtani

3 swings, 3 homers. # JuanSoto is CLUTCH. 😤 #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/MfflzwCW5E – MLB (@MLB) July 13, 2021

# 5 Trevor Story With The Second Longest Home Run In Event History

This Trevor Story homer was tracked at 518 FEET! pic.twitter.com/W3Bad7omF0 – Talkin ‘Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 13, 2021

