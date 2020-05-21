Talk about the best moments of Michael Jordan, It is quite a difficult task, so in order not to get into a big discussion, we decided to ask our readers of Sopitas.com what were the most memorable of his career.

Now what ‘The Last Dance‘Ended after five weeks spectacular, we got to know the history of the best basketball player of the world and the dynasty that marked, and not only his, but that of other characters like Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Phil Jackson, among others.

‘The Last Dance’: What became of Pippen, Rodman, Jackson and the other members of the Bulls dynasty?

In the ten chapters of the documentary series of Michael Jordan, in NetflixWe could see everything. From the winning mindset of ‘MJ‘That caused him to be described as a tyrant, up to the moment most painful with the loss of his father or the most emotional, when he cried in the dressing room.

So here we leave you top moments of the ex player of the Bulls, according to the readers of Sopitas.com.

The championship with the University of North Carolina

Before reaching the NBA, Michael Jordan he won National Championship with the University of North Carolina, scoring a double. That was the first Title official in the career of ‘MJ‘. He was subsequently selected by the Bulls of Chicago at Draft of 1984.

The gold medal in Barcelona 1992

Michael Jordan was part of the ‘Dream team‘Who won the gold medal in 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games. Beside Scottie Pippen, Magic Johnson and others figures. For readers of Sopitas.comHaving worked for a common goal was one of the best in his career.

The 1992 NBA Finals against Portland

In that year, the award of MVP they gave it to Clyde Drexler and Michael Jordan showed, on the floor, who was better. At Game 5, when Portland they intended to take advantage in the series, ‘MJ‘Showed off with triples to end that game with 46 points.

Watch on YouTube

Jam Space Jam ’

‘Space jam‘Could not miss among the best moments of Michael Jordan. In ‘The Last Dance‘We saw how that movie rescued the basketball playerwho was going back to NBA after spending time in the world of baseball.

The perfect season and the title on his return

TO Michael Jordan he had a hard time playing again now that his father I was no longer with him. However, the first title he won with James Jordan following him from another side, it was a season of record with 72-10. In the Finals they won three games followed and although they lost the following twothey sentenced him in the Game 5.

Watch on YouTube

The last basket

Michael Jordan You could only go for what it was, a big one. In his last game with the Chicago Bulls and with a match they were losing, ‘MJ‘Did magic. He stole the ball from Karl Malone, headed towards the rival field and after a feint to Russell, pitched to score a double. Those points consummated the second triple championship of the franchise.