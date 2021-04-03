the best models inspired by Audi, Mercedes and other brands that you can buy – Technology – Autobild.es

Electric cars are not only reserved for drivers who want to opt for a state-of-the-art, emission-free vehicle. The little ones can also enjoy their electric cars, and also some of them they can come to have a spectacular level of detail typical of the highest-end cars.

How could it be otherwise when we talk about four-wheelers, we have electric cars of all levels and in all price ranges. Choosing between one or the other will depend on your child’s age, how much you want him to like cars when he is older, and how much you want to spend.

You can choose a simple four-wheeler with battery for your child to steer, or you can choose one of the cars officially licensed by Mercedes or Audi, and that it even has leather seats.

Be that as it may, we have chosen a selection where you will find some of the best electric cars for kids you can buy, with representative models of each of the ranges and types on the market.

Range Rover Velar: a strong choice

You can not only opt for a 4×4 When you want to be able to move on the road safely, it is also a good option for your little one. East Range Rover Velar silver is designed for children between 3 to 7 years old, and with a maximum weight of 35kg. Its autonomy is about 60 minutes, so it is quite remarkable.

A 4×4 in an electric version so that your children can begin to develop their love for cars. Functional and quite well achieved.

It has folding doors, rubber wheels, electric brake, and forward and reverse, as well as an accelerator pedal and a steering wheel. It is a single seat, and has lights in headlights and engine and horn sounds. Works with a 6V electrical system, and reaches 3.5 km / h. This one does not have radio control, so you will have to trust your child’s driving abilities. And its price is 196 euros on Amazon.

What makes it different?

Robust-looking model Single-seater Without remote control Lights and sounds Autonomy of up to 1 hour Maximum speed: 3.5 km / h

Mini Countryman: a very complete utility

If you prefer something more sporty, the Mini Countryman could be a good option, although it still represents the All4 version with four-wheel drive and with off-road moldings and protections. However, its red color makes it noticeably more aggressive.

It is a car for children that “only” reaches 4 km / h, but has three gears in remote mode and two gears in manual mode, with a very sporty design.

This car is more complete than the previous one. For a start, includes remote control, with up to three different gears to control the acceleration of our vehicle, depending on the age of our little one and his weight. It is controlled by a remote control shaped like a sports steering wheel. It is recommended for children of up to 8 years. The mode of manual driving offers two gears, plus a reverse gear. It has rear-view mirrors, indicators that can be controlled by the child, lights and horn. It reaches 4 km / h and up to an hour and a half of autonomy. The seat is plastic but with leather-like padding, and the battery is charged from the fuel tank cap. It’s great, and it costs 249.95 euros.

What makes it different?

Sporty appearance Single seater Includes remote control Up to 3 gears Lights and sounds Autonomy of up to 1.5 hours Maximum speed: 4 km / h

Quad Boxer: the economical option

If you want an electric vehicle that is economically priced, then the Quad Boxer is the best option. It is not licensed by any brand, although in the end its operation is similar. It has less details because it is cheaper in price, but still gives us the ability to reach 5 km / h, more than the previous ones. Although they recommend that the maximum age of use is 5 years. Keep in mind that it does not have a remote control.

It is one of the cheapest electric vehicles you can buy for your little one to move on four wheels. It even reaches 5 km / h, which is not bad for this type of vehicle.

The electrical system that it has is 12 V. It can go forward and reverse, and includes a brake that is on the foot, so perhaps it is an interesting option if you are looking for a vehicle for your little one to fall in love with motorcycles. Its price on Amazon is 99 euros, making it a good affordable purchase.

What makes it different?

Quad model Single-seater Without remote control Autonomy of up to 45 minutes Maximum speed: 5 km / h

Audi R8 Spyder: pure sportiness

This is one of those products that even being for children, you will love it. The Audi R8 Spyder for children has an official license, and is manufactured by a Spanish company that is a reference in this type of product, ATAA CARS. It has infinite details. It has soft EVA rubber wheels that are anti-puncture. It has the Official R8 lettering next to the four Audi rings in the rear section. And even the steering wheel in appearance is practically the same as the original.

The Audi R8 Spyder in its electric version for children is truly sensational. It’s officially licensed, full of details, and even has a music system and leather seats.

Although it is a single-seater, it has two seats with leather trim, as well as a matrix LED lighting system reminiscent of the original model. As if this were not enough, it has a music production system, in which we can connect a USB memory, an SD card or a jack cable. It has a 12V power system for the two 20W motors it has. It reaches 5 km / h and is recommended for children up to 5 kilos. And all this with a great dose of realism for our son, like the doors that open in a real way, or the fact that to start it you have to use a key. By the way, it works by remote control or driven by the child. Its price is about 200 euros right now on Amazon.

What makes it different?

Official Audi R8 Single Seater Includes remote control LED lights and music system Autonomy of up to 1.5 hours Maximum speed: 5 km / h Endless details

Mercedes G63: the beast of the children of Abu Dabhi

If in Abu Dabhi children go in electric cars, they will undoubtedly use one like this. Its about Mercedes G63, officially licensedAnd in its six-wheeled pickup model, a monstrosity, typical of the extravagance of the Middle East. Is a two-seater, and two children can ride in it. And in the back space they can carry a backpack, or we can carry products for the little ones.

The six-wheeler Mercedes G63 is a monster electric car for kids, but totally safe. It is a two-seater although with a pickup to carry toys.

All four wheels have traction, although we will hardly go out on offroad terrain with this car (it does not have suspensions either, it is not really made for that). It does not reach that fast because it is designed to be a monster that surpasses everything. its motor is 25 W, has remote control, lights, sounds … Can you ask for more? Its price is 404 euros on Amazon, making it one of the most expensive.

What makes it different?

Simply monstrous Two-seater Includes remote control Lights and sounds Maximum speed: 3.5 km / h Pickup with trunk behind

