These are offers available at the time of publication. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

The price and quality of smartphones has only grown in recent years. The best devices are becoming more expensive every year, but there is something that we should not forget. The cheapest smartphones are also better every day, you no longer need to spend a huge amount to buy a good device.

We bring you a selection of smartphones arrived from China that you can buy for 100 euros, or a little more. Among them, Realme terminals and Redmi, two of the firms that we have most recommended in the entry range.

realme C3

The realme terminal arrives with a 6.5-inch IPS screen with HD + resolution, which leaves us with a density of 264 pixels per inch. Made of aluminum, it is available in various colors and has a back that reflects light, drawing a curious mosaic.

Under its chassis, one of the MediaTek processors, specifically the Helium G70. You can find it next to 2 GB and 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB and 64 GB of storage. If you need more space, you can increase it with microSD cards, something less common every day. The Chinese device also has a triple rear camera and a huge 5,000 mAh battery.

Screen: 6.5-inch IPS, HD + resolution and 264 DPI

Processor: MediaTek Helio G70

RAM: 2 GB and 3 GB

Cameras: triple rear camera of 12 + 2 + 2 megapixels | 5 megapixel front camera

Drums: 5,000 mAh

realme 5

We are talking about a terminal that we had the opportunity to analyze not long ago. It has a 6.5-inch IPS panel with HD + resolution, which translates to a density of 270 pixels per inch.

In his guts, the Snapdragon 665 from Qualcomm, one of the most solvent and popular processors in the mid-range. It comes along with versions of 3GB and 4GB RAM, 32 GB, 64 GB and 128 GB of storage. This realme 5 also has 4 cameras on its back and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Screen: 6.5-inch IPS, HD + resolution and 270 DPI

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

RAM: 3GB and 4GB

Cameras: Quad 12 + 8 + 2 + 2 Megapixel Rear Camera | 13 megapixel front camera

Drums: 5,000 mAh

Redmi 8A

It’s the cheapest device in the Redmi Note 8 series, but it also has a lot to say. Arrives with a 6.22-inch IPS screen with HD + resolution, next to a small notch in the form of a drop. Despite being a cheap terminal, it has an attractive design and is available in various colors.

Inside, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, which comes with versions of 2 GB, 3 GB and 4 GB of RAM. The Redmi terminal also incorporates a 12-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. We do not forget its large battery, which reaches 5,000 mAh.

Screen: 6.22-inch IPS, HD + resolution and 271 PPP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439

RAM: 2 GB, 3 GB and 4 GB

Cameras: 12 megapixel rear camera | 8 megapixel front camera

Drums: 5,000 mAh

Ulefone Armor X7

This Ulefone Armor X7 is a terminal rough, It comes with a fully protected body, prepared to resist all kinds of shocks and falls. On its front, a 5-inch IPS screen and HD resolution. Its design attracts a lot of attention, there will be no one who has a mobile like this.

Again we find one of the MediaTek processors, in this case the Helium A20. You can find it in a single version of 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal memory, luckily, you will have the possibility to expand it. The Ulefone terminal also incorporates a 13 megapixel rear camera and a 4,000 mAh battery.

Screen: 5-inch IPS, HD resolution and 294 DPI

Processor: MediaTek Helio A20

RAM: 2 GB

Cameras: 13 megapixel rear camera | 5 megapixel front camera

Drums: 4,000 mAh

DOOGEE X95

We end our selection with this DOOGEE X95, which comes with a 6.52-inch IPS panel and HD + resolution. Although it is made of plastic, it has a nice design that you can find in various colors and a well-used front.

Under its chassis, the MediaTek MT6737, which you can find together with a single version of 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage. On his back, a triple camera made up of 13, 2 and 2 megapixel sensors, on the front, a 5 megapixel sensor. We don’t forget his battery, reaches 4,350 mAh with a quick charge of 10W.

Screen: 6.52-inch IPS, HD + resolution and 264 DPI

Processor: MediaTek MT6737

RAM: 2 GB

Cameras: triple rear camera of 13 + 2 + 2 megapixels | 5 megapixel front camera

Drums: 4,350 mAh

Our recommendation

As we pointed out in your analysis, realme 5 is one of the best cheap smartphones you can buyWith an attractive design, a very solvent processor, 4 cameras that do a good job and a huge battery that will last hours and hours of use. For just over 100 euros, there are no options that can stand up to you.

Follow Andro4all