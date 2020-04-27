Buying a cheap smartphone is not a problem anymore. It may have been in the past, when the offer was lower and manufacturers focused on mid-range and high-end products, where extracting benefits is easier, but the growth of the market in recent times has reversed the situation until reaching a point where the economic is not difficult to find.
Because there are many cases in which the latest terminal of the moment is needed, nor the one with the best features, but one that can fulfill basic communication and multimedia consumption tasks. For them, this article focuses on the best smartphones of the moment at a reduced price.
The undisputed winners: realme 5 and Xiaomi Redmi 8T
If you want to adjust as much as possible to the budget of 150 euros, the best options today are the realme 5 and the Xiaomi Redmi 8T. They are two of the Chinese phones that are offering the best results and that offer a higher quality-price ratio.
characteristics
realme 5
realme 5
screen
6.5 “IPS LCD
6.3 “IPS LCD
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Storage
128 GB
64 GB
RAM
4GB
4GB
Rear camera
12 MP f / 1.8 + 8 MP f / 2.2 + 2 MP f / 2.4 + 2 MP f / 2.4
48 MP f / 1.8 + 8 MP f / 2.2 + 2 MP f / 2.4 + 2 MP f / 2.4
Frontal camera
13 MP f / 2.0
13 MP f / 2.0
Drums
5,000 mAh
4,000 mAh
NFC
No
Yes
Biometrics
Rear fingerprint reader
Rear fingerprint reader
Price
151 euros
151 euros
These not only have a design very consistent with what the market regulations dictate, with a very well used front and a large screen, but also its specifications shine inside. Among them is the capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, a 4 GB RAM memory and a storageInternal management that goes from the 64 GB of the Redmi Note 8T to the fantastic 128 GB of the realme 5.
They are accompanied by a photographic bet with four rear cameras (main, wide angle, macro and depth sensor) with a night mode that shines by itself, especially in the case of the realme bet, as we saw in our analysis, and places it as the best bet in the segment. However, the photographic set is somewhat superior in the case of the Xiaomi device, with that 48-megapixel main sensor.
It should also be mentioned that, if realme 5 has a gigantic 5,000 mAh battery, which will serve to reach practically two days without recharging the terminal, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T has NFC to be able to make mobile payments. Two devices very closely matched in general terms in which one must decide which points interest him the most for his daily use.
Xiaomi, Samsung, Motorola and Huawei vie for second place
As for the rest of the terminals, the truth is that the features they equip in this price range are usually similar to each other, although it is possible to contemplate some exceptions, as evidenced in the table below.
characteristics
Huawei P Smart 2019
Motorola Moto E6 Plus
Xiaomi Redmi 8
Samsung Galaxy A20e
screen
6.21 “IPS LCD
6.1 “IPS LCD
6.22 “IPS LCD
6.2 “IPS LCD
Processor
Hisilicon Kirin 710
Mediatek Helio P22
Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Exynos 7884
Storage
64 GB
64 GB
64 GB
32 GB
RAM
3GB
4GB
4GB
3GB
Rear camera
13 MP f / 1.8 + 2 MP
13 MP f / 2.0 + 2 MP
12 MP f / 1.8 + 2 MP
13 MP f / 1.9 + 5 MP f / 2.2
Frontal camera
8 MP
8 MP
8 MP f / 2.0
8 MP f / 2.0
Drums
3,400 mAh
3,000 mAh
5,000 mAh with fast charge 18 W
3,000 mAh
NFC
Yes
No
No
Yes
Biometrics
Rear fingerprint reader
Rear fingerprint reader
Rear fingerprint reader
Rear fingerprint reader
Price
€ 143
€ 129
€ 136 on Amazon or € 127 in TuImeiLibre
€ 154.57
Among those mentioned, the Motorola Moto E6 Plus and Xiaomi Redmi 8, two lines that have reaped remarkable success for both firms over time and that are a guarantee of quality, in general terms. They stand out in a special way for those 64 GB of internal storage, which will guarantee that the months of use of the device do not end up having a negative impact on the experience as the space fills up, something that will happen more quickly in the case of 32 GB (although in all of them it can be increased through a microSD card). Also for the 4 GB of RAM memory, which can provide an extra in the final performance.
However, the palm is taken by the Redmi 8 with its 5,000 mAh battery, which also have fast charging and provide extra autonomy for the daily user. Beyond this, they are all balanced teams within their range, with camera and power at a correct point, but not outstanding, and which are not capable of matching the aforementioned realme 5 or Note 8T. In any case, they manage to offer benefits that ensure sustained performance over the months.
The prices of the devices may vary over time with respect to those reflected in this article.
👇 More in Explica.co