Buying a cheap smartphone is not a problem anymore. It may have been in the past, when the offer was lower and manufacturers focused on mid-range and high-end products, where extracting benefits is easier, but the growth of the market in recent times has reversed the situation until reaching a point where the economic is not difficult to find.

Because there are many cases in which the latest terminal of the moment is needed, nor the one with the best features, but one that can fulfill basic communication and multimedia consumption tasks. For them, this article focuses on the best smartphones of the moment at a reduced price.

The undisputed winners: realme 5 and Xiaomi Redmi 8T

If you want to adjust as much as possible to the budget of 150 euros, the best options today are the realme 5 and the Xiaomi Redmi 8T. They are two of the Chinese phones that are offering the best results and that offer a higher quality-price ratio.

characteristics

realme 5

realme 5

screen

6.5 “IPS LCD

6.3 “IPS LCD

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

Storage

128 GB

64 GB

RAM

4GB

4GB

Rear camera

12 MP f / 1.8 + 8 MP f / 2.2 + 2 MP f / 2.4 + 2 MP f / 2.4

48 MP f / 1.8 + 8 MP f / 2.2 + 2 MP f / 2.4 + 2 MP f / 2.4

Frontal camera

13 MP f / 2.0

13 MP f / 2.0

Drums

5,000 mAh

4,000 mAh

NFC

No

Yes

Biometrics

Rear fingerprint reader

Rear fingerprint reader

Price

151 euros

151 euros

These not only have a design very consistent with what the market regulations dictate, with a very well used front and a large screen, but also its specifications shine inside. Among them is the capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, a 4 GB RAM memory and a storageInternal management that goes from the 64 GB of the Redmi Note 8T to the fantastic 128 GB of the realme 5.

They are accompanied by a photographic bet with four rear cameras (main, wide angle, macro and depth sensor) with a night mode that shines by itself, especially in the case of the realme bet, as we saw in our analysis, and places it as the best bet in the segment. However, the photographic set is somewhat superior in the case of the Xiaomi device, with that 48-megapixel main sensor.

It should also be mentioned that, if realme 5 has a gigantic 5,000 mAh battery, which will serve to reach practically two days without recharging the terminal, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T has NFC to be able to make mobile payments. Two devices very closely matched in general terms in which one must decide which points interest him the most for his daily use.

Xiaomi, Samsung, Motorola and Huawei vie for second place

As for the rest of the terminals, the truth is that the features they equip in this price range are usually similar to each other, although it is possible to contemplate some exceptions, as evidenced in the table below.

characteristics

Huawei P Smart 2019

Motorola Moto E6 Plus

Xiaomi Redmi 8

Samsung Galaxy A20e

screen

6.21 “IPS LCD

6.1 “IPS LCD

6.22 “IPS LCD

6.2 “IPS LCD

Processor

Hisilicon Kirin 710

Mediatek Helio P22

Qualcomm Snapdragon 439

Exynos 7884

Storage

64 GB

64 GB

64 GB

32 GB

RAM

3GB

4GB

4GB

3GB

Rear camera

13 MP f / 1.8 + 2 MP

13 MP f / 2.0 + 2 MP

12 MP f / 1.8 + 2 MP

13 MP f / 1.9 + 5 MP f / 2.2

Frontal camera

8 MP

8 MP

8 MP f / 2.0

8 MP f / 2.0

Drums

3,400 mAh

3,000 mAh

5,000 mAh with fast charge 18 W

3,000 mAh

NFC

Yes

No

No

Yes

Biometrics

Rear fingerprint reader

Rear fingerprint reader

Rear fingerprint reader

Rear fingerprint reader

Price

€ 143

€ 129

€ 136 on Amazon or € 127 in TuImeiLibre

€ 154.57

Among those mentioned, the Motorola Moto E6 Plus and Xiaomi Redmi 8, two lines that have reaped remarkable success for both firms over time and that are a guarantee of quality, in general terms. They stand out in a special way for those 64 GB of internal storage, which will guarantee that the months of use of the device do not end up having a negative impact on the experience as the space fills up, something that will happen more quickly in the case of 32 GB (although in all of them it can be increased through a microSD card). Also for the 4 GB of RAM memory, which can provide an extra in the final performance.

However, the palm is taken by the Redmi 8 with its 5,000 mAh battery, which also have fast charging and provide extra autonomy for the daily user. Beyond this, they are all balanced teams within their range, with camera and power at a correct point, but not outstanding, and which are not capable of matching the aforementioned realme 5 or Note 8T. In any case, they manage to offer benefits that ensure sustained performance over the months.

The prices of the devices may vary over time with respect to those reflected in this article.

👇 More in Explica.co