Buying a mobile phone with the best specifications for the lowest possible price is the most common objective when analyzing the market in search of your next smartphone. To make your task easier, we have studied all the available models to recommend you the best value-for-money mobiles you can buy in 2020.

Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, OnePlus … The list of manufacturers that star in this buying guide is varied, and all of them have good products with which you can get the most out of your money. Before moving on to see which phones are the best value for money of 2020, we explain what selection criteria we have applied to the search.

Selection criteria

The organization of the mobiles that appear in this buying guide has been based on three price ranges: 200 euros or less, 400 euros or less, and around 600 euros. Within these economic ranges, we have searched for the smartphones with the best specifications. In this way, you can review the category that best suits you according to the budget you have to buy your next mobile.

In the first of them, which we could consider as a kind of low-end, we have located those mobiles of best specifications whose prices reach up to 200 euros. We have also given a place to a smartphone that slightly exceeds that brand, although it is a minor difference, of just a few euros, which will not significantly influence your budget.

The second category of this buying guide houses those phones with the best value for money that do not exceed 400 euros. So, in this you can find phones that are around 250 euros, to others that exceed 300 euros or touch 400 euros.

Finally, the last category of this guide is focused on those with a budget of around 600 euros, those who are looking for a high-end smartphone. Here the competition is more tight and, In addition to recommending phones that fall below those 600 euros, we have also included some that exceed them., in case you are looking for higher specifications.

Best value-for-money mobiles of 200 euros or less

realme 6

Realme, the company that has come to stand up to Xiaomi, has a wide catalog of mobiles, among which we highlight Realme 6 for the occasion. This is the phone that we mentioned that slightly exceeds that barrier of 200 euros, although it is worth paying that difference to have a good screen that has 6.5 inches, Full HD + and 90 Hz refresh rate.

As we explained in our analysis of Realme 6, Realme endowed this mobile with some of the most cutting-edge specifications seen in the most affordable mid-range: a MediaTek Helio G90T processor with fantastic performance, the aforementioned 90 HZ screen and a 4,300 mAh battery that make it a benchmark in its category when it comes to autonomy.

Data sheet

Specifications realme 6

Dimensions 162.1 x 74.8 x 8.9mm

191 grams

Screen 6.5 inch IPS, Full HD + and 90 Hz

ProcessorMediaTek Helio G90T

RAM4 / 6/8 GB LPDDR4x

Operating system: Real UI based on ColorOS 7 (Android 10)

Storage 64/128 GB UFS 2.1

CamerasRear: Samsung GW1 64 MP 26 mm, 78.6 °, f / 1.8, 6P lens + 8 MP 119 ° f / 2.3 5P lens + 2 MP macro + 2 MP B&W

Frontal: 16 MP f / 2.0 with video at 120 FPS

Battery 4.300 mAh, 30W fast charge

Others Side fingerprint reader, USB Type C, 3.5mm headphone port

In this realme 6 we can also find a photographic system inspired by the manufacturer’s most expensive models. On the back of the terminal we find a quad rear camera: 64 MP main sensor, 8 megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, 2 MP “macro” sensor and a portrait camera, also 2 MP. Undoubtedly, the results of the main camera, capable of taking photographs at the level of the most mobile phones.

As for the front, the realme 6 has a 16 MP camera that also serves to unlock the terminal by facial recognition. Returning to the issue of the battery, highlights the great autonomy of the realme 6 with a 30W charging system. In addition to enduring several hours of screen use without charging, the speed of the system allows it to charge from 0 to 100 in just one hour.

realme 6

Points for and against

In favor

90 Hz display makes a difference

Good performance: the Helio G90T offers great results in most situations

Great autonomy added to a fast fast charging system

The main camera offers a very good result, at the level of more expensive phones

Against

Despite the improvements made by realme UI, the software still has many of the drawbacks of ColorOS

The vibration motor is not very “firm”

realme 6i

Realme continues to demonstrate that good phones can be offered at reduced prices with this Realme 6i, a balanced phone with good autonomy that does not exceed 180 euros in the market. The realme 6i has everything you can look for for this price: good performance, good results from your photographic equipment and remarkable autonomy.

Inside we find the MediaTek Helio G80 processor, one of the most powerful in the company, that together with 4 GB allow a fluid behavior at the height of more expensive terminals. As for the photographic section, the smartphone has a Quad 48MP rear camera on its main sensor, 8 MP Ultra Wide, 2 MP Macro and 2 MP Depth Sensor. If we look at the front, we find a 16 MP front camera.

realme 6i

Specifications

Dimensions 164.4 x 75.4 x 9.0mm

199 grams

6.5-inch HD + IPS display (1600 x 720 pixels)

Gorilla Glass 3

ProcessorMediaTek Helio G80

RAM3 / 4 GB

Realme UI based Android 10 operating system

Storage 64/128 GB eMMC 5.1

CamerasRear: 48 MP f / 1.8 PDAF, 1080p video @ 30fps + 8 MP Ultra Wide 119 ° + 2 MP 4 cm macro + 2MP B&W depth sensor f / 2.4

Frontal:16 MP f / 2.0

Battery 5,000 mAh with 18W fast charge and reverse charge

Others Rear fingerprint reader, USB Type C

As we said previously, autonomy is one of the most outstanding specifications of this realme 6i. With 5,000 mAh, the terminal offers a excellent autonomy that can last up to two days of use. On the other hand, its 18W fast charge system can charge the battery from 0 to 100 in just an hour and a half.

With a rear fingerprint reader that works with great speed and precision, this realme 6i finishes ranking as one of the best value for money in this category. Although it has some weak points, like realme UI software, it is the best you can find for less than 200 euros.

realme 6i

Points for and against

In favor

Good performance: the Helio G80 offers a very good result in most situations

Excellent autonomy and fast charge

The main camera offers a good result considering its price

Against

realme UI can weigh down to some extent the experience with the terminal

We liked the position of the fingerprint reader in reame 6, despite the fact that its operation is just as fast and precise in this 6i

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

One of the most anticipated mid-range of 2020 was the Redmi Note 9S from Xiaomi, and it is not for less. For less than 200 euros in its 4 + 64 GB version, you can buy a terminal with some impressive specifications. First of all we highlight its battery, with nothing more and nothing less than 5,020 mAh and fast charging of 18W, promising to give you up to two days of use.

If we analyze its front, we find a 6.67-inch IPS screen, with Full HD + and HDR10 resolution. Inside is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, specially designed for gamers, accompanied by a 4 or 6 GB RAM memory and 64 or 128 GB internal storage.

Redmi Note 9S, technical sheet

Specifications

Dimensions 165.7 x 76.6 x 8.8mm

Weight: 209 grams

6.67-inch IPS FHD + HDR10 display

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Brightness up to 450 nits

Screen hole



Pixel Density 2340 x 1080 pixels

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

RAM4 / 6GB LPDDR4x

Operating system MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Storage 64/128 GB UFS 2.1

Cameras Rear: 48 MP main 1 / 2.25 inch CMOS image sensor, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, f / 1.79, 8 MP Ultra Wide 120 °, 5 MP macro sensor, 2 MP depth sensor

Frontal: 16 MP

Battery 5.020 mAh with 18W fast charge

Others Side fingerprint reader, hybrid SIM tray, 3.5mm headphone jack

As for the photographic section, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S has a complete system on the back, with four 48 MP cameras on the main sensor, 8 MP for 120 ° Ultra Wide, 5 MP macro sensor and 2 MP depth sensor. Its 16 MP front camera is housed in the notch on the front of the terminal.

Finally, this Redmi Note 9S has a fingerprint reader on its side, headphone jack and an infrared port. In general, it is a very complete terminal in terms of processor, cameras and autonomy, thus standing out in the Xiaomi mobile catalog.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

Points for and against

In favor

A complete photographic system

Excellent autonomy and fast charge

Against

realme C3

Realme C3, that’s the name of the entry-level phone that has just what you need, and that’s how we explained it to you in our analysis of the terminal. For less than 140 euros, you can get a smartphone with a large screen, solvent performance and autonomy as a benchmark compared to the rest of the specifications.

Let’s start with the screen: this realme C3 has a 6.5-inch IPS panel and HD + resolution. As for its interior, it comes with the MediaTek Helio G70 processor, which, despite some difficulties, maintains the type when dealing with heavier apps and games. In addition, inside that we can also find a 3 or 4 GB RAM memory and 32 or 64 GB internal storage -they are expandable via microSD-.

realme C3

Specifications

Dimensions164.4 x 75.x 9.0mm

195 grams

6.5-inch HD + IPS display (1600 x 720 pixels)

Gorilla Glass 3



ProcessorMediaTek Helio G70

RAM3 / 4 GB

Realme UI based Android 10 operating system

Storage 32/64 GB eMMC 5.1 (expandable up to 256 GB)

CamerasRear: 12 MP f / 1.8 + macro 2 MP + 2 MP depth

Frontal:5 MP f / 2.0

Battery 5,000 mAh and reverse charge

Others Rear fingerprint reader, microUSB, headphone jack

The realme C3, which also appears in the guide to the best cheap Chinese mobiles, is not as complete in terms of its photographic system. With a triple rear camera with a 12 megapixel main sensor, a 2 megapixel macro sensor and a camera for portrait mode, again with 2 megapixels, the photographic results of the realme C3 are correct, although they do not stand out for their quality especially.

What yes it stands out in this terminal is its 5,000 mAh battery which, as a curiosity, is charged through a micro-USB input. In short, the realme C3 wants to conquer you with a screen, performance and autonomy at the height of the experience of an average user. What more could you ask for for less than 140 euros?

realme C3

Points for and against

In favor

It has a nice screen and attractive design.

Its performance is more than decent.

We cannot ask for more hours of autonomy.

The day-to-day experience is the most important thing, and it fulfills.

Against

The shortcomings in photography are understood, but they are still its greatest weakness.

Details, such as Micro-USB, that we do not fully understand.

Best value for money mobile phones of 400 or less

Huawei P40 Lite

Within the complete catalog of Huawei phones we find this Huawei P40 Lite, the trimmed version of the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro and one of the best value-for-money phones. Its front part, with a 6.4-inch IPS screen and Full HD + resolution, It also includes a hole that is responsible for housing the 16 MP front camera.

This Huawei P40 Lite, which incorporates the Kirin 810 processor from the Chinese manufacturer, only available in a version of 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. If you look at his back, we find a quad rear camera with 48 MP main sensor, 8 MP Ultra Wide, 2 MP macro and 2 MP MOP depth sensor.

Huawei P40 Lite, official data sheet

Specifications Huawei P40 Lite

Dimensions: 159.2 x 76.3 x 8.7mm

183 grams

6.4-inch IPS display

Pixel Density Full HD +

Processor Kirin 810

RAM6 GB

Operating system EMUI 10 based on Android 10

Storage 128 GB

4,200 mAh battery with 40W fast charge

CamerasRear: 48 MP (f / 1.8) + 8 MP ultra wide (f / 2.4) + 2 MP macro + 2 MOP depth sensor

Frontal: 16 MP (f / 2.0)

Others Side fingerprint reader, NFC, USB Type C

The battery, another of the most important specifications when choosing a mobile, has 4,200 mAh and 40W fast charging, thus sharing specifications with the Huawei P30 Pro. Thanks to that power in fast charging, getting the battery goes from 0 to 70 it will only take you about 30 minutes.

Other details of this Huawei P40 Lite are its glass and crystal construction, fingerprint reader on the side and that hole that we have already talked about in the upper left corner of the front. If you are looking for a good mobile for around 250 euros, the Huawei P40 Lite is the solution.

Huawei P40 Lite

Points for and against

In favor

A battery that stands out for the fast charge of 40W.

Complete photographic system.

Against

It arrives without Google services installed.

Samsung Galaxy A71

Samsung also has something to offer you if you are looking for a good value-for-money mobile at around 400 euros. Specifically, we are talking about the Samsung Galaxy A71, which combines level display, a versatile camera that you will not get bored with and a much better battery performance to the average, as we explained in the analysis of the terminal of the South Korean company.

We started with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen and Full HD + resolution with dazzling quality. If we go inside, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor and 6GB of RAM ensure a Smooth experience, excellent work with various apps and smooth execution of the most demanding games. Incidentally, its internal storage is 128 GB expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy A71

Specifications

Dimensions163.6 x 76 x 7.7 mm

Weight179 grams

Display 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus, Full HD + resolution

Processor Snapdragon 730 Octa-Core (2.2GHz, 1.8GHz)

RAM6 GB

One UI 2.0 operating system on Android 10

Storage 128 GB expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Cameras: Quad 64MP main camera (F1.8) + 12MP (F2.2) + 5MP (F2.2) + 5MP (F2.4); 32 MP front camera (F2.2)

Battery 4,500 mAh with 25W fast charge

Others Dual SIM, on-screen fingerprint sensor, USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC

We go to the photographic section to tell you that this Samsung Galaxy A71 has a quad rear camera with a main sensor of 64 MP (F1.8), plus another three of 12, 5 and 5 MP, while its front camera stands out with 32 MP. Without a doubt, the cameras are one of the strong bridges of the terminal, with a versatility designed to take the best possible photos in different situations.

We finish with your 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charge that, in a few words, we could define as beastly. To give you an idea, the battery is enough to power its gigantic screen for a very full day and more, and it can even last 48 hours on less busy days. Although its starting price is 469, it is possible to find it for much less in e-commerce stores like Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy A71

Points for and against

In favor

High-end design with just a single “but”

A highly versatile camera with which you will not get bored

Much better than average battery performance

Your screen is a “hoot”

Against

Better optimization would be appreciated

The plastic back does not match its price

On-screen fingerprint sensor is not as accurate and fast as we would like

When the sun goes down, don’t ask the camera for miracles

realme 6 pro

If you have a budget of more than 300 euros, realme also has something to offer you: its realme 6 Pro, with differential features like its 90 Hz display and its Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, specially designed for gaming. With this terminal, the Chinese manufacturer once again demonstrates the importance it attaches to design, achieving a careful appearance that will make you fall in love.

Looking at its front, we find a 6.6-inch IPS screen and Full HD + resolution, not to mention a 90 Hz refresh rate. In addition, in the upper left corner it has two holes that house their front cameras 16 MP for the main sensor and 8 MP for the wide angle.

realme 6 pro

Specifications

Dimensions163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm | 202 grams

Screen 6.6 inches, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. 120 Hz sample. 20: 9.



Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

RAM8 GB

Realme UI operating system on Android 10

Storage 128 GB

CamerasRear 64 MP (main) ƒ / 1.8, OIS. 8 MP (wide angle) 119º ƒ / 2.3. 12 MP (telephoto) ƒ / 2.5, zoom

2X optical hybrid, 20X digital, OIS. 2 MP (macro).

Frontal 16 MP (main). 8 MP (wide angle) 105º

Battery 4.300 mAh with 30W fast charge

Others Side fingerprint reader, USB-C, Dolby Atmos, Gorilla Glass 5

As we said, the brain of the realme 6 Pro is the Snapdragon 720 G from Qualcom that, along with the 8 GB of RAM, can move demanding apps and games with no problem. As for the rear cameras, realme has opted for a 64-megapixel quad system in the main sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle, and 2 MP telephoto and macro sensor respectively. If we talk about results, we can say that the cameras of the realme 6 Pro are more than compliant, even surprising for their quality.

Other minor details of this realme terminal are its fingerprint reader on the side, Dolby Atmos audio technology and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. In summary, this realme 6 Pro is a very complete terminal, also for its autonomy, that you can buy for a price of around 330 euros.

realme 6 pro

Points for and against

In favor

A very careful design.

Photographic system that surprises for its quality.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G is all life insurance

Against

The software continues to incorporate unnecessary apps.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

“The 108 megapixels impress, but the 5,260 mAh fall in love”, that was one of the main conclusions that we take out after analyzing the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, one of the best terminals that the Chinese manufacturer has created so far. It is enough to take a brief look at its specifications to confirm that we are talking about a very powerful terminal that must be on your list of possible if you have a budget of around 400 euros.

Let’s start with its screen: this Xiaomi Mi Note 10 has a 6.47-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD + resolution. Inside is the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G that, along with 6/8 GB of RAM, ensures good performance. As for internal storage, the versions of 128 or 256 GB are available.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10, technical sheet

Specifications

Dimensions157.8 x 74.2 x 9.67 mm

208 grams

6.47-inch AMOLED display

Up to 600 nits of brightness

DCI-P3 Color Spectrum



Resolution Full HD + (2340 x 1080 pixels)

398 PPI

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

RAM6 / 8 GB

Operating system MIUI 11 based on Android 9

Storage 128/256 GB

CamerasRear: 108 MPf / 1.7 main with 12 and 8 MP OIS + x2 “tele” with 3.7x optical zoom, 10x hybrid and 50x digital zoom + 20MP Ultra Wide + macro lens

Frontal: 32 MP

Battery 5.260 mAh

30W fast charge

Others On-screen fingerprint reader, USB Type C, TÜV Rheinland certified

We can not ignore the cameras of this terminal, one of the aspects that most surprised in its presentation. The photographic system of the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 consists of four sensors, being the main one the most outstanding with 108 MP. Its 32 MP front camera is not bad either.

Without a doubt, the highlight of this Xiaomi terminal is its 5,260 mAh battery with 30W fast charge, the best you can find in this price range and even higher ones. To give you an idea, The autonomy of the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 can last about two days, or even more, so you can leave the house without the charger in tow without fear of running out of battery.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Points for and against

In favor

A great battery

Premium, curvy design

A camera with many possibilities

Against

A slow motion app at times

realme X2 Pro

2019 ended with a big reveal called realme X2 Pro, which conquers for its hardware-price ratio. With this terminal, and as we explained in our analysis of the realme X2 Pro, realme shows that it has a lot to say in the affordable high-end segment.

First of all we must talk about his Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, delivering performance on par with the most powerful phones. This brain may be accompanied by a 6, 8 or 12 GB RAM memory, depending on the model. Moving to the exterior, we find a terminal built in glass, with aluminum edges surrounding its chassis, so that the careful design and the premium feeling at hand are assured.

Realme X2 Pro

Specifications

Dimensions 161 x 75.7 x 8.7mm

199 grams of weight

6.5-inch Super AMOLED display

Gorilla Glass 5

90 Hz refresh rate



Resolution Full HD + (2400 x 1080 pixels)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor

RAM6 / 8/12 GB

Operating system ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9

Storage 64 GB UFS 2.1 / 128/256 GB UFS 3.0

CamerasRear: 64 MP f / 1.8 main + 8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle + 13 MP f / 2.5 telephoto with 5X hybrid zoom + 2 MP portrait lens

Frontal: 16 MP

4,000 mAh battery with 50W SuperVOOC fast charge

Others On-screen optical fingerprint reader, USB Type C, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack

Another of the strengths of this realme X2 Pro is its cameras, which offer remarkable photographic versatility. It is a terminal with different modes that make it easier to take advantage of any situation and with four cameras in the back with which you can get quality results.

Design, performance, screen, cameras, autonomy … The realme X2 Pro is one of the most complete mobiles on the market that you can find below 400 euros. Although it has weaker points, such as the ColorOS 6.1 software, it is a terminal with the best hardware-price ratio of 2019, a title that still leaves it in a very good position in 2020.

realme X2 Pro

Points for and against

In favor

Performance: one of the best performing phones on the market

Good autonomy and ultra-fast fast charging

Versatile photographic system that offers very good quality results

Audio: Stereo speakers offer audio quality above their rivals, and we have a 3.5mm jack

The best hardware / price ratio seen on a mobile phone in 2019

Against

Software: ColorOS 6.1 is still overloaded software and not as attractive as other alternatives

Inconsistencies in display illumination

Photos taken with the additional cameras do not reach the quality level of the main sensor

Best value for money mobile phones around 600 euros

OPPO Find X2 Lite

We go up to the budget limit to reach around 600 euros, although we can find terminals that lower or exceed it. One of the first is this OPPO Find X2 Lite, presented in late April 2020, and which maintains the 5G characteristic of its family. This terminal has little to envy its older brothers, with a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen and Full HD + resolution and giving up a high refresh rate to stay at 60 Hz.

Inside is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor, the most powerful of the signature of those developed for the mid-premium or affordable high-end range. This processor comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

OPPO Find X2 Lite

Specifications

Dimensions160.3 x 74.3 x 7.96mm

180 grams

6.4-inch AMOLED display

Maximum brightness of 403 nits



Pixel Density Full HD + 2400 x 1080 pixels at 408 ppi

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G

RAM8 GB

Operating systemColorOS 7 based on Android 10

Storage 128 GB

CamerasRear 48MP Main + 8MP Ultra Wide + 2MP B&W + 2MP “retro” style

Frontal 32 MP

Battery 4,025 mAh with 30W fast charge

Others On-screen fingerprint reader, USB Type C,

If you are interested in knowing the specifications of the OPPO Find X2 Lite regarding photographic system, you should know that it carries a Quad rear camera with 48MP main sensor, 8 megapixel ultra wide angle, 2 MP “black and white style” sensor, and “retro effect” sensor, also 2 MP. A 32 MP front camera is housed in the drop-shaped notch on the front.

In short, OPPO has managed with this Find X2 Lite to create a shortened version of the OPPO Find X2 and X2 Pro that has a lot to offer its users. For a price of around 500 euros, you can get a terminal that He does not equal his older brothers (around 1,000 euros), but he does not have much to envy either.

OPPO Find X2 Lite

Points for and against

In favor

Its powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor

Against

Your screen stays at 60Hz refresh rate

realme X50 Pro 5G

“Who needs to pay 1,000 euros having mobiles like this?” Is the question we asked ourselves when we finished the analysis of the realme X50 Pro 5G. Realme has hit the right key again by offering a terminal with the most powerful components on the market for a price of around 600 euros.

Looking first at its front we find a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. Regarding the interior, its Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor makes the terminal fly whatever the task you put it to.

realme X50 Pro 5G

Specifications

Dimensions 158.96 x 74.2.7 x 9.36 mm

207 grams of weight

6.44-inch Super AMOLED display

Gorilla Glass 5

90 Hz refresh rate



Resolution Full HD + (2400 x 1080 pixels)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G

RAM6 / 8 / 12GB LPDDR5

Operating system: Real UI based on Android 10

Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.0

CamerasRear: 64 MP f / 1.8 main + 8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle + 12 MP f / 2.5 telephoto lens with 5X hybrid zoom + 2 MP portrait lens. 20x hybrid zoom

Frontal: 32 MP + 8 MP

4,200 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charge

Others On-screen fingerprint reader, USB Type C, NFC, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS dual frequency, vibration motor Tactile Linear Motor

One of the highlights of this realme X50 Pro 5G is its 4,200 mAh battery with 65W fast charge. As you can imagine when you see a tremendous number, you need little time to fully charge your battery, specifically 40 minutes. On the other hand, with relatively intense use, the power of the realme X50 Pro 5G can last up to a full day.

The terminal’s photographic system is versatile, repeating the level of the realme X2 Pro. The results of its four rear cameras are remarkable, but they do not reach the outstanding, capturing images with a good level of detail and tones that do not stray far from realism. Finally, we can specify that this realme X50 Pro 5G is a true benchmark in its segment, by offering you some of the best specifications on the market for around 600 euros.

realme x50 Pro 5G

Points for and against

In favor

Its repertoire of specifications makes it one of the most powerful and best performing mobiles on the market

Software improvements are highly welcome

Remarkable autonomy added to one of the fastest charges on a mobile

Versatile photographic system

One of the first “affordable” 5G mobiles

Against

Its screen is not as good quality as that of other competing models

Too heavy

“Tele” and “ultra wide” cameras do not provide a result at the level of the main sensor

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung started 2020 by presenting a mobile that many expected: the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. The little brother of the Galaxy S10 came to surprise, because it shared some of its best specifications and even incorporated very interesting news.

The screen of this Galaxy S10 Lite is a 6.7-inch SuperAMOLED with Full HD + resolution. This screen incorporates a fingerprint reader to unlock the phone. In addition, in the upper central part of the terminal there is a small notch that houses the 32 MP front camera.

Name Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Specifications

Dimensions75.6 x 162.5 x 8.1mm, 186g

Super AMOLED 6.7-inch Infinity-O display



Resolution Full HD +

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

RAM6 / 8 GB

One UI 2.0 operating system based on Android 10

Storage 128 GB expandable by microSD

CamerasRear Triple: 5 MP F2.4 macro + Wide-angle 48 MP with Super Steady OIS AF F2.0 + Ultra Wide 12MP F2.2

Frontal 32 MP f2.2

Battery 4,500 mAh with fast charge

Others On-screen fingerprint reader, USB Type C, Bluetooth 5.0

Colors White, blue and black

We talk about a very powerful processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, which is accompanied by 6/8 GB in RAM. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has 128 GB of internal storage that can be expanded with a microSD card.

Its 4,500 mAh battery is very promising, which comes with fast charging, but does not have wireless charging. We must talk about its 48 MP triple rear camera in its main sensor and, attention, which integrates the Super Steady OIS system to offer better image stabilization.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Points for and against

In favor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor ensures remarkable performance

Outstanding autonomy

Against

Its plastic design that is far from the _premium_ category

Fair quality of your speaker

OnePlus 8

We finish the list of best mobiles in value for money by raising the range a little to 700 euros. The OnePlus 8, one of the best phones you can buy in 2020, deserves it. OnePlus has once again demonstrated everything it is capable of with a terminal that excels in day-to-day experience, screen, autonomy and performance that you can not ask for more.

Su pantalla lo tiene todo: Super AMOLED de 6,55 pulgadas con resolución FullHD+, tasa de refresco de 90 Hz y tecnología HDR10+. El nivel se mantiene en su interior con un procesador Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G que, junto a los 8 o 12 GB de memoria RAM, aseguran un rendimiento excelente. Tanto la potencia como la pantalla convierten a este OnePlus 8 en un terminal con el que se puede disfrutar mucho de cualquier juego.

OnePlus 8

Specifications

Dimensiones 160,2 x 72,9 x 8 mm | 180 gramos

PantallaSuper AMOLED de 6,55 pulgadas FullHD+ con tasa de refresco de 90 Hz, 20:9 y HDR10+



Densidad de píxeles402 PPP

ProcesadorQualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G | GPU Adreno 650

RAM8/12 GB LPDDR4X

Sistema operativoOxygenOS sobre Android 10

Almacenamiento128/256 GB UFS 3.0

CamerasTrasera triple: Sony IMX586 de 48 MP (0,8 µm) f/1.75 con OIS + EIS + Macro de 2 megapíxeles (1,75 µm) f/2.4 + “Ultra Wide” de 16 MP f/2.2 (116º) / Flash LED Dual, PDAF+CAF

Frontal: 16 MP (1 µm) f/2.0 con enfoque fijo y EIS.

Batería4.300 mAh con carga rápida Warp Charge 30T (30W)

OtrosAlert Slider, altavoces estéreo con Dolby Atmos, lector de huellas dactilares óptico en pantalla, USB 3.1 Tipo C, Dual Nano-SIM

ConectividadWi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 con soporte aptX y aptxHD, LDAC y AAC

NFC

GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band), GLONASS, BeiDou, SBAS, Galileo, A-GPS

Otro de los aspectos más fuertes del OnePlus 8 es su batería de 4.300 mAh con carga rápida de 30W. Aunque a primera vista estas especificaciones no resulten sorprendentes, sus resultados sí lo son. En un día normal de uso, con juegos, mensajería, Netflix, YouTube y la tasa de refresco a 90 Hz, llega sin problemas al final de la jornada.

En definitiva, el OnePlus 8 es un excelente dispositivo que combina buen diseño, pantalla, autonomía y rendimiento. Como punto débil, debemos señalar unas cámaras que siguen sin estar al nivel de la competencia. Pese a este detalle, el OnePlus 8 ofrece una experiencia sobresaliente al usuario a cambio de unos 700 euros.

OnePlus 8

Puntos a favor y en contra

A favor

Muy bien diseñado, con 90 Hz y una de las mejores pantallas.

No se le puede pedir más en rendimiento.

Su autonomía te dejará tranquilo.

La experiencia en el día a día vuelve a ser diferencial.

En contra

Sus cámaras siguen sin dar el nivel que nos gustaría.

La subida de precio es notable, por eso debemos exigirle más.

