During the 6 months we have been in 2020, we have had the opportunity to meet a considerable variety of new Xiaomi smartphones. Today we have decided to select some of them so you can buy them at the best price.

These Xiaomi phones make up an overview of your catalog, and you can take them on sale. From some of the most modest to the flagship of the Chinese firm, the Xiaomi Mi 10. We tell you all its characteristics.

Redmi Note 9 Pro

The Redmi device arrives with a front fully occupied by its 6.67-inch IPS screen and Full HD + resolution. Its body is glass and has a beautiful design that has improved in design compared to its predecessors. On its back, a square module for cameras.

In his guts, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, a processor designed for gaming and that we have tested in terminals such as the OPPO Reno 2. You can find along with versions of 4 GB, 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 9S also has 4 cameras in its rear and a large 5,020 mAh battery.

Screen: 6.67-inch IPS, Full HD + resolution and 395 PPP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

RAM: 6 GB

Cameras: Quad 64 + 8 + 2 + 5 Megapixel Rear Camera | 16 megapixel front camera

Drums: 5,020 mAh

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

The little brother of the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, which we analyzed some time ago, comes with a 6.47-inch AMOLED screen and Full HD + resolution. This translates to a considerable density of 398 pixels per inch.

Inside, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, a processor that will not give you problems on a daily basis. In addition, you can demand the maximum with demanding games and applications. The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite has versions of 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM, 4 cameras on the back and a large battery of 5,260 mAh. To take it with a discount, you will have to apply the coupon PJUNIO10 before making the purchase.

Screen: 6.47-inch AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 398 DPI

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

RAM: 6 GB and 8 GB

Cameras: Quad 64 + 8 + 2 + 5 Megapixel Rear Camera | 16 megapixel front camera

Drums: 5,260 mAh

LITTLE F2 Pro

The POCO device has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen and Full HD + resolution. Its design is quite striking, we find a glass body and a front entirely occupied by the screen. The front camera, hidden in a pop-up mechanism.

It does not lack power, its brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, the most powerful processor manufactured by the North American firm. You can find it together with versions of 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM and demand the maximum, even the most powerful games move without any problem thanks to the Qualcomm chip. The Chinese terminal also incorporates a quad rear camera and one 4,700 mAh battery.

Screen: 6.67-inch AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 395 PPP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

RAM: 6 GB and 8 GB

Cameras: Quad 64 + 13 + 2 + 5 Megapixel Rear Camera | 20 megapixel front camera

Drums: 4,700 mAh

Xiaomi Mi 10

The Xiaomi Mi 10 It comes with a nice glass design, rounded edges and lines that are reminiscent of the Xiaomi Mi Note 10. On the front, a screen 6.67-inch AMOLED and Full HD + resolution, next to a small hole for the camera in its upper left corner. In addition, it has a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

Inside, the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 incorporating the “Pro” version, one of the most powerful processors ever made for a smartphone. You can choose between versions of 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM, 128 GB and 256 GB of storage. The offer we are talking about includes the 8 GB version, more than enough for any user.

Screen: 6.67-inch Super AMOLED, Full HD + resolution, 90 Hz and 386 PPP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

RAM: 8GB and 12GB

Cameras: Quad 108 + 13 + 2 + 2 Megapixel Rear Camera | 16 megapixel front camera

Drums: 4,780 mAh

This is an offer available at the time of article posting.

