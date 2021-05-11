The best mobiles for quality-price available in 2021

05/11/2021

In this article we are going to help you find the best quality-price mobile. We propose some alternatives to the throne: surely among them you will find the device that best meets your needs and adapts to your budget. But first, we will review some of the most notable features that you should consider before making your purchase.

One of the aspects that are increasingly valued when buying a mobile is its autonomy. We all hope that our smartphone can withstand the endless tasks that we have prepared for it. In this category, you should consider the amperage, which should exceed 3300 mAh, the charging speed and the type of connector. Regarding the screen, be sure to check its diagonal, which will indicate the size (5.6 inches minimum), and the resolution. The processor and RAM will determine the performance of your mobile. With a tight budget, it is best to opt for devices with a Snapdragon 660 chip or the Kirin 710 or higher. Finally, the internal memory determines your storage capacity, so the more the merrier. Also check that the terminal supports the use of a microSD card. Having said all this, we go with our guide to find the best quality-price smartphone.

There are some new features in 2021 smartphones that you should know about, especially if you haven’t bought a mobile for a long time. Take note.

Little X3 Pro

The strong candidate for best quality-price smartphone is this 6.67 inch model. It is a model of 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory with 120 Hz FHD + DotDisplay screen that has Snapdragon 860.

It is one the best smartphones, accompanied by headphones and with a good audio system 48 MP quad camera. Its battery lasts a long time since it is 5160 mAh and 33W fast charging. It has improved performance against scratches and drops.

Xiaomi Redmi 9

By buying smartphones on Amazon you will have access to devices with an 8-core processor. MediaTek Helio G80 has a RAM of 4 GB and 64 GB internal memory. His quad camera is 13 MP with artificial intelligence with improved imaging system and 8 MP selfie camera.

It has a battery life of 5020 mAh with 18 W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A21s

The RAM of this 6.5 “smartphone is 4 GB and 128 GB internal memory, with octa core processor and wifi, with Android 10.0.

Have 48 MP main camera, 8 MP ultra wide angle, 2 MP focal length, 2 MP macro and 13 MP selfies camera. Its battery is 5000 mAg with fast charging of 15 W, it is one of the best quality-price smartphones of 2021.

Huawei P40 Lite

This mobile phone has a 6.4 “FullView screen, a Kirin 810 processor and 6 GB of RAM, which guarantees high performance. It has a 4200 mAh battery with fast charging.

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite

It has a 6.4 “FHD screen. As for its processor, it carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon SD665. Its internal storage reaches up to 64 GB, which is not bad. It has a dual SIM card function and a 16 MP main camera .

Samsung S20 Ultra 5G

This is a more expensive option, although if budget is not an issue, this phone will not disappoint. Its 6.9 & rdquor; Dynamic AMOLED screen and its 12 GB of RAM are the highlight.

ZTE Blade 10 Smart

It has 4 GB of RAM and an Octa Core 2.0GHz processor. Its screen has 6.49 “and 19.5: 9 HD + proportions. The battery is 5000 mAh, supports Android 9 and carries a triple wide-angle camera.

2020 OUKITEL WP5 Rugged Mobile Phone

This mobile phone has a 6.4 “FullView screen, a Kirin 810 processor and 6 GB of RAM, which guarantees high performance. It has a 4200 mAh battery with fast charging.

What did you think of our selection? Have you found the best quality-price mobile that best represents your needs? We hope so. And remember, if you have any questions, you can share them with us in the comments.

