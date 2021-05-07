the best mobile you can buy if you don’t want Xiaomi

The realme X50 Pro continues to be one of the best phones on the market, with a great value for money.

Xiaomi mobiles are very good, but it is possible that some of its characteristics do not convince you at all, such as its particular MIUI operating system. In that case, we want to recommend the mobile you should buy if you want a Xiaomi other than Xiaomi, the realme X50 Pro, which also has the good value for money that characterizes the Peking brand.

Design, screen, power, cameras, autonomy … There are many things that stand out in this realme x50 Pro, the most advanced smartphone in the current realme catalog. If you are interested in your purchase, you can get it at Amazon for 399 euros, but wait, because before we tell you in detail all its specifications.

Know more: realme X50 Pro

realme X50 Pro, the best alternative to Xiaomi

The design is the first feature that catches the eye of this realme X50 Pro, with a green or red rear that is very striking. If we turn it around, we see that the terminal equips a screen Super AMOLED 6.44-inch Full HD + with 90 Hz refresh rate.

As we told you in its analysis, the performance of the realme x50 Pro is powerful and fluid, being able to execute any task that you demand thanks to the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, with 5G modem. In its cheapest version, the chip arrives accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Its operating system is Realme UI based on Android 10, a lightweight software that works really well.

realme X50 Pro 5G Specifications Dimensions 158.96 x 74.2.7 x 9.36 mm

207 grams of weight Display Super AMOLED of 6.44 inches

Gorilla Glass 5 glass

90 Hz refresh rate Resolution Full HD + (2400 x 1080 pixels) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5GRAM6 / 8/12 GB LPDDR5 Operating system Realme UI based on Android 10 Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.0 CamerasRear: 64 MP f / 1.8 main + 8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle + 12 MP f / 2.5 telephoto with 5X hybrid zoom + 2 MP portrait lens. 20x hybrid zoom

Frontal: 32 MP + 8 MPBattery4,200 mAh with 65W SuperDart fast chargeOthersOn-screen fingerprint reader, USB Type C, NFC, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-frequency GPS, vibration motor Tactile Linear MotorOutput priceFrom 599 euros

When it comes to photography, the realme X50 Pro has four rear cameras: 64 MP main sensor, 8 MP wide angle, 12 MP telephoto and 2 MP portrait lens. As a noteworthy note, they are two cameras on the front: a 32 MP main sensor and an 8 MP wide angle very useful for taking group photos.

Finally, the realme X50 Pro is also a great alternative for its autonomy, with a 4,200 mAh battery with a Incredible 65W SuperDart Fast Charge. In practice, the mobile battery can last a day of use, with a complete charging process that barely takes 40 minutes.

In conclusion, we see that the realme X50 Pro is a great terminal with a good screen, great power and a fast charge that flies, along with a complete photographic system. All this can be yours for only 399 euros on Amazon, a price that grows to 528 euros in PcComponents and up to 599 euros on the official website of realme.

Related topics: Phones, Chinese Phones, Realme, Xiaomi

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all