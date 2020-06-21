April 29 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was officially presented, the new installment of the popular Ubisoft saga that already has been seen in a trailer and it will launch worldwide in late 2020 For Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia and PC players.

After taking players to Egypt and Greece, franchise title that can be enjoyed in Google StadiaAssassin’s Creed now moves users through the 9th century AD. for live the history of Eivor, a fierce Viking legend. Currently there is no confirmation on the game’s release date, although some rumors point to October 16. However, while you wait for your arrival, you can always liven up this wait by dressing your mobile phone with these Assassin’s Creed Valhalla wallpapers that we have collected from Wallpapercave.

The best Assassin’s Creed Valhalla wallpapers for your Android phone

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is developed by the Ubisoft Montreal team, responsible for Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and Assassin’s Creed Origins. In this new installment, players will discover Eivor, a ferocious Viking legend raised between stories of battles and glory. A game that, according to the company itself, offers a captivating Viking experience, taking users to a beautiful and changing open worldSet in the merciless England of the dark years. In addition, in this new installment of the franchise also come new features and functions.

Players will be able decide if Eivor is a man or a woman in your story, and they will have at their disposal customization tools that will allow them to change their hair, tattoos, war paintings and equipment. It has also been confirmed that political alliances, combat decisions and dialogue elections They will have a noticeable influence on the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, so it will be important to act wisely to protect the clan’s home and future.

Regarding the history of the game, users will travel to the 9th century AD. C. and will take command of the Nordic clan of Eivor, which leaves behind a Norway shaken by endless wars and with increasingly scarce resources to traverse the ice of the North Sea and reach England, a world full of wealth whose kingdoms are divided. On that journey, players will have to carve out a new future for their clan, experiencing the brutal fighting style of Viking warriors with redesigned combat system, which allows you to brandish two-handed weapons to face the greatest variety of enemies the saga has ever seen.

Further, Eivor will be able to use his drakkar to lead raids against chosen places, obtaining resources and wealth that will be indispensable. As the Vikings settle into their new home, they will stumble upon the resistance of the saxons, and especially of the king of Wessex Alfredo the Great, who will accuse them of being pagans and will seek to become the sole ruler of a civilized England. Eivor will have to overcome all difficulties and do what it takes to get to Valhalla one day.

