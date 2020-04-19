Watch a good movie, read an exciting book, or enjoy a great video game. While the first two actions are considered by many art or culture, the third is still not considered as such despite the fact that the video game industry is one of the most important and that moves the most money in the world.

Are video games art? We cannot deny that the stories that we live in them and the worlds that describe us little or nothing have to envy those of the best movies or books in history. A clear example are the titles for Android that we show you below. Are these games art? For many, it sure is.

Sky: Children of the Light

The guys from Thatgamecompany inc, the same creators of the great work that is Journey, bring us a totally free game for mobile phones that the first thing they do is enter through the eyes. It is that kind of game that is difficult to describe and that one only understands when playing it..

We must explore a desolate world while we move, jump and plan to discover and solve mysteries, all with a sublime virtual and sound section. Like Journey, Sky: Children of Light is a game that everyone should try and rate for themselves. It is also totally free so there is no excuse not to do it.

GRAY

The award-winning game GRIS from the Spanish studio Nomada Studio, is another one of those video games that we could consider art. It recently arrived at the Google Play Store for just 5.49 euros and despite not being an excessively long title, It is one of those games that leave their mark once overcome.

It is a magnificent visual and sound experience, in which we handle a girl who has lost her voice and who will travel the world avoiding obstacles, solving puzzles and avoiding various platforms and jumps. A relaxing experience for those moments when you just want to sit on the sofa and enjoy a wonderful visual and sound work.

Monument Valley 1 and 2

We turn to two of the most popular games for Android and iOS. Monument Valley 1 and 2 are two puzzle titles where perspective takes on real importance. Thanks to an unmatched article style, they soon became two of the most successful games on the mobile landscape.

It is that style of games perfect for those moments of relaxation while we enjoy each of the details that Monumentalmente Valley offers us. Essential on any smartphone.

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Movies and video games of the Second World War are kicking. On the other hand, few are those who narrate the First, one of the events that caused the most deaths in the entire history of humanity. With Valiant Hearts: The Gran War, Ubisoft tells the story of a soldier who must survive this fateful war to reunite with his wife and son.

Under the pretext of a graphic adventure full of puzzles, Valiant Hearts tells us a beautiful and emotional story with exquisite graphics. Despite all the harshness and cruelty of war, there are always moments for hope and this is the message that the game wants to leave us through its four chapters.

LIMBO

We finish with a work that has not left anyone who has played it indifferent. Limbo, from the Swedish studio Playdead, is one of those experiences that leaves you speechless not only for its history but also for its peculiar aesthetic section in black and white with gray tones.

Despite its launch in 2010, no other game has been able to recreate an equal setting and we are sure that it will take a long time to match and exceed it. For only 5.30 euros it is an essential game and with an ending that you will remember forever.

