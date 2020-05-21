The popular AnTuTu tool, known above all for comparing smartphone power, not only helps you make categories of the most powerful phones each month, but now directly has made a comparison with today’s most powerful and least powerful mobile processors.

Using an infographic that we can see on their website, AnTuTu has ordered the most popular processors on the market in terms of power. In this way we will be able to know – always according to AnTuTu itself – if Qualcomm, MediaTek, the Kirin or the Exynos are the best … or not.

These are the best mobile processors according to AnTuTu

For this classification and as we read in GSMArena, AnTuTu has not taken into account the total score of each device – issues such as the refresh rate that can vary the score between phones with the same chip – but simply the performance of the CPU and GPU Hence, many of you may not agree with the opinion of AnTuTu.

Be that as it may, the infographic shows the image of a rocket taking off. The topmost processors are theoretically the most powerful while the bottommost processors are the least powerful.. That is, the more power difference there is between one processor or another, the farther away they will appear in the image.

According to AnTuTu the Snapdragon 865 5G is the most powerful processor on the market. Processor that last generation devices like the OnePlus 8 Pro, whose analysis you can consult in the following link](https://andro4all.com/2020/04/oneplus-8-pro-analisis-precio-caracteristicas-opinion), carry inside. The Exynos 990 would follow which as you may have guessed, are exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy S20 range.

On the other hand we would have the Snapdragon 855 Plus, which was inside many of last year’s high-end terminals and fourth, the Kirin 990 5G, processor of the more than interesting Huawei P40 Pro.

The list goes down until you find in the lowest of all low-end processors like the Snapdragon 617, Snapdragon 425, MediaTek 6750, MediaTek Helio P10 or the Exynos 7570 and 7580.

It should be noted the brutal difference between the Snapdragon 865 5G and the Exynos 990Hence, thousands of people asked Samsung to stop selling Exynos processor phones. On the other hand in the image Apple processors do not appear And if this were the case, we would have seen the A13 Bionic chip, which mounts the small iPhone SE, at the same height or even above the best Qualcomm processor.

