The best mobiles of 900 euros or more

The “ultra-premium” segment has become more relevant than ever. A good part of the manufacturers already offer at least one option within this exclusive segment, to which only some pockets have access. Yes, if you are thinking spend more than 900 euros on a mobile, you better choose it well. For us, these are the best:

OnePlus 8 Pro

Not many people expected OnePlus to remove from its sleeve a smartphone capable of overcoming the barrier of 1,000 euros. But he did it with his OnePlus 8 Pro, one of the best high-end smartphones of 2020.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is the most ambitious mobile phone in the history of this young Chinese company. Combine the best specifications on the market, with the already characteristic clean and customizable software, and a photographic system that increases the level, until it comes to compete from you to you with some of the reference models on the market. This was demonstrated in our comparison against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

OnePlus 8 Pro, technical sheet

Specifications

Dimensions 165.3 x 74.35 x 8.5 mm

199 grams

6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display

Refresh rate 60/120 Hz

3D Corning Gorilla Glass

Support sRGB and Display P3



Resolution Quad HD + (3168 x 1440 pixels)

513 ppi

Aspect ratio of 19.8: 9

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G

Adreno 650 GPU

X55 Modem

RAM8 / 12GB LPDDR5

Operating systemOxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 10

Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.0

CamerasRear: 48 MP f / 1.78 Sony IMX689 with 1.12 μm pixel size, OIS and 8 MP f / 2.44 “Telephoto” EIS + with 1.0 μm pixel size, OIS (3x hybrid optical zoom, 20x digital ) + “Ultra Wide” Sony IMX586 48 MP f / 2.2 with 119.7º field of view + 5 MP f / 2.4 color filter camera + Dual LED Flash + Multi Autofocus (PDAF + LAF + CAF)

Frontal: 16MP f / 2.45 Sony IMX471 with 1.0μm pixel size

4,510 mAh battery with fast charge (Warp Charge 307 30W) and wireless charging (Warp Charge 30 Wireless 30W)

Others Alert Slider, Haptic Vibration Engine, Dolby Atmos Audio, On-Screen Optical Fingerprint Reader, Face Unlock, USB 3.1 Type C, Dual Nano SIM

Sensors Accelerometer, Electronic Compass,

Gyroscope, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity

Sensor, Core Sensor, Laser Sensor,

Flicker Detection Sensor, Front RGB Sensor

ConnectivityWifi 2 × 2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax, 2.4G / 5G,

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 with support for aptX, aptX HD,

LDAC and AAC



NFC



Dual band gps + GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, SBAS, A-GPS

Colors Onyx Black (black), Glacial Green (green), Ultramarine Blue (blue)

Logically, not an affordable terminal. However, taking into account everything it offers and its superiority over other even more expensive models in terms of performance or support in terms of updates, the OnePlus 8 Pro deserves to occupy a position in this top.

OnePlus 8 Pro

Points for and against

In favor

One of the best screens ever seen on a mobile

Fantastic construction, now with water resistance and lighter than the OnePlus 7 Pro

Extremely fast and powerful

30W wireless charging is VERY fast

OxygenOS continues to offer one of the best Android experiences

Versatile and highly competent photographic system

Against

The curved screen subtracts more points than it contributes

Autonomy is only correct

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

In the most premium segment of the phone market, there is also room for smartphones that defy the ordinary. It is the case of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, the second folding terminal launched by South Korea.

It may not be Samsung’s most powerful smartphone, but it is the first that has shown that folding mobiles can make sense, and its price, similar to that of the Galaxy S20 Ultra itself, makes it one of the most affordable models in its category.

It has a processor Snapdragon 855 with 8 GB of RAM added, and a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen capable of folding in half to turn the phone into a “flip” mobile.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Technical sheet and specifications

DimensionsUnfolded: 167.3 x 73.6 x 7.2 (mm)

Creased: 87.4 x 73.6 x 15.4-17.3 (mm) Weight 183 (g)

6.7-inch Infinity-Flex Dynamic AMOLED Main Screen FHD + (2,636 x 1,080 pixels), 21.9: 9 format, 425 dpi



Cover displaySuper 1.1-inch AMOLED 300 x 116 pixels, 303 dpi

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 + Octa-core (1x Kryo 485 @ 2.96 GHz & 3x Kryo 485 @ 2.42 GHz & 4x Kryo 485 @ 1.8 GHz) GPU Adreno 640

RAM8 GB LPDDRX4

Storage 256 GB UFS 3.0

Operating system Android 10 PieOne UI 2.0

Connectivity 4G LTE dual SIM (nanoSIM / eSIM) Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0 LEaGPS + GLONASS + GALILEO + BDSNFC USB Type-C connector

CamerasRear: Dual 12 MP (wide) f / 1.8 + 12 MP (ultrawide) f / 2.2, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS, HDR, 2160p @ 60fps video

Frontal: 10 MP (wide) f / 2.4, PDAF autofocus, HDR

Battery 3,300 mAh (non-removable) 15W fast charge & 9W wireless fast charge

Others Gorilla Glass 6 Side frame finger reader Sound tuned by AKG with Dolby Atmos Samsung proprietary services (Health, Pay, …)

Except for details like a somewhat less advanced photographic system, and the fact of not using the latest RAM technology or the latest processor, Galaxy Z Flip is a good choice for those who want to enter the world of folding mobiles, and still want to do it in a somewhat more conservative way.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Points for and against

In favor

The first folding that really makes sense and whose format provides a clear value

Fantastic build quality and original design

Software add-ons allow you to take advantage of your format

Against

Less powerful than the Galaxy S20 despite its price

It’s still too expensive

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Who would have imagined a couple of years ago that a mobile Xiaomi I would be competing from you to you with the mobile phones of more than 1,000 euros … of course, it was also difficult to imagine that we would spend part of the year locked in our homes due to a pandemic caused by a hitherto unknown virus.

With the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, the Beijing firm sets its sights on the most premium segment, through one of the most advanced phones to date. This is demonstrated by its price, 999 euros, and its technical sheet loaded with the most cutting-edge specifications on the market.

Mount a Snapdragon 865, added to 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage. All this, together with a 4,500 mAh battery with support for fast and wireless charging, gives life to a 90 Hz AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution. Its photographic system is led by a 108 megapixel camera.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Technical sheet and specifications

Dimensions 162.6 x 74.8 x 8.96 mm

6.67-inch AMOLED display, Full HD + resolution, 19.5: 9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor

RAM8 / 12 GB

Operating system MIUI 11 on Android 10

Storage 256/512 GB UFS 3.0

Cameras Main 108 MP f / 1.6 + bokeh 12 MP f / 2.0 + wide angle 20 MP f / 2.2 + 10x telephoto f / 2.4 | 20 MP front

Battery 4,500 mAh with 50W fast charge, 30W wireless charging and 10W reverse

Others On-screen fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, 5G, NFC

Starting price From 659 euros to change

The Mi 10 Pro is the most extreme model in the brand’s catalog, and without a doubt one of the most attractive. However, the few differences that exist with respect to its younger brother, the Mi 10, make it somewhat more difficult to recommend it. Be that as it may, it certainly deserves a place in this top of the best mobile phones of the year.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Points for and against

In favor

A big screen in every way

Power left over

Versatile and highly capable camera system

Against

The few differences from the Mi 10 make it difficult to justify its price

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus It is the mobile that best represents the concept of the virtue of the middle ground. Well, while the Samsung Galaxy S20 is a fantastic terminal, it falls somewhat short in aspects such as the battery; The Galaxy S20 Ultra is a terminal loaded with technologies and novelties, which in certain sections is over-braked and makes unforgivable mistakes for a mobile of almost 1,400 euros.

Except for the odd difference in size and photographic section, the Galaxy S20 Plus is not much different from the Galaxy S20 Ultra, despite the fact that the price difference between them is around 400 euros. This edition maintains the Dynamic AMOLED display at 120 Hz, the Exynos 990 processor along with 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and adds a 12-megapixel main sensor that has proven to offer a result, at least, capable of matching that of its older brother.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Technical sheet and specifications

Dimensions 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8 mm,

188 grams

6.7-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display

120 Hz refresh rate



Resolution WQHD + (3,200 x 1,440 pixels) 525 ppi

Processor Samsung Exynos 990

RAM8 / 12GB LPDDR5

One UI 2.0 operating system based on Android 10

Storage 128 GB UFS 3.0 expandable by micro SD up to 1 TB

CamerasRear 12 MP (main) ƒ / 1.8, OIS. 12 MP (wide angle) ƒ / 2.2. 64 MP (telephoto) ƒ / 2.0, zoom

3X hybrid, 30X digital, OIS, ToF

Frontal 10 MP ƒ / 2.2

Battery 4,500 mAh with 25W fast charge

Wireless charging

Wireless PowerShare Reverse Wireless Charging

Others IP68 protection, 5G, Dolby Atmos Stereo Speaker by AKG, stereo speakers, on-screen ultrasonic fingerprint reader

Colors: Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black

Taking into account that, at the time of publishing this article, the price of the terminal in its 4G version – admit it, you still don’t need a 5G mobile – has fallen considerably until it is below 800 euros, I’m afraid the Galaxy S20 Plus is the Galaxy S20 you should buy.

Samsung Galaxy S20 +

Points for and against

In favor

The most balanced and recommendable S20 series model

One of the best screens in its category

Good performance and autonomy

Cameras capture high-quality images in virtually any scene

Against

Its photographic section is still not at the level of the best

OPPO Find X2 Pro

Consider the OPPO Find X2 Pro how a OnePlus 8 Pro with different software and a better camera. For the rest, we are facing a device very similar to the last terminal that came out of OnePlus factories. And that is undoubtedly a very good thing.

After a Find X that did not finish curdling on the market, OPPO decided to put all the meat on the grill and launch the Find X2 Pro, its most leading model to date, with a technical sheet consisting, among other things, of a Huge 6.67-inch Quad HD + screen with a 120-hertz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 865 processor, 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

He said that the Find X2 Pro is a OnePlus 8 Pro with a better camera, and the truth is, that although both models use the same Sony IMX689 sensor 48 megapixels as the main camera, OPPO’s flagship model adds a “telephoto” camera with periscope format capable of capturing images with 5x zoom, a trait that the OnePlus model lacks.

OPPO Find X2 Pro, technical sheet

Dimensions74.4 x 165.2 x 8.8

200 grams

Screen 6.7 inch

120Hz, 3168 x 1440 pixels Quad HD + 513 ppi

20: 9 aspect ratio

Gorilla Glass 6 Brightness up to 1200 nits

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor

RAM12 GB LPDDR5

Operating systemColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10

Storage 512 GB UFS 3.0

CamerasRear triple, 48 + 48 + 13 megapixels, 5x optical zoom, 60x digital zoom, 3D zoom, image stabilization, autofocus, face detection, 4K video

Frontal 32 MP

2,260 mAh battery with 65W fast charge

Others IP65, 3D glass, ceramic or vegan leather back, Wi-Fi 6, NFC

In addition to being the most advanced, the Find X2 Pro is also the most expensive mobile of the entire OPPO catalog. However, we are talking about one of the most cutting-edge terminals on the market, capable of rivaling any other smartphone that currently exists.

OPPO Find X2 Pro

Points for and against

In favor

It is beautiful, with one of the best screens and 120 Hz that make the difference.

The Snapdragon 865 copes with everything.

Element in favor

Its autonomy is good, its fast charge surprising.

You can take good pictures in any situation.

Against

Wireless charging is not essential, but we must have it if we pay more than 1,000 euros.

The best mobiles up to 800 euros

You don’t need to spend more than 1,000 euros to enjoy a first-rate experience with a mobile. Within the segment of 700 or 800 euros it is possible to find fantastic terminals, which generally have little to envy the much more expensive models.

Google Pixel 4

With the Pixel 5 just around the corner, this is the best time to get hold of any of the two models that make up the Google Pixel 4 family. Especially if what you are looking for is enjoy a “pure” experience with the operating system, the best support in terms of updates, and of course one of the best cameras ever seen on a mobile to date.

It is true that, for less than 800 euros, it is possible to find mobiles with more advanced specifications than those of this Pixel 4. However, it is the combination of hardware and software what really makes this device special.

Despite this, it is not far behind in aspects such as the screen, as it has a high-quality panel, which also provides an extra fluidity to the experience thanks to the 90 hertz refresh rate.

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, technical sheet

Specifications Google Pixel 4Google Pixel 4 XL

Dimensions147 x 68.9 x 8.2 mm. 162 grams 160.4 x 75.2 x 8.2 mm

Display: 5.7-inch AMOLED Smooth Display at 90 Hz with Ambient EQAMOLED 6.3-inch Smooth Display at 90 Hz with Ambient EQ

Resolution Full HD + Quad HD +

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor

Adreno 640

Qualcomm AI Engine

Pixel Neural CoreQualcomm Snapdragon 855

Adreno 640

Qualcomm AI Engine

Pixel Neural Core

RAM6 GB LPDDR4x6 GB LPDDR4x

Android 10 operating system

System and security updates guaranteed for 3 years Android 10

System and security updates assured for 3 years

Storage 64/128 GB UFS 2.164 / 128 GB UFS 2.1

CamerasRear: Dual 12 MP Dual Pixel + 16 MP Telephoto. Flicker Sensor and LED Flash

Frontal 8 MPRear: Dual 12 MP Dual Pixel + 16 MP Telephoto. Flicker Sensor and LED Flash

Frontal 8 MP

Battery 2,800 mAh with 18W USB-PD fast charge 3,700 mAh with 18W USB-PD fast charge

Others Stereo speakers, USB Type C, Motion Sense, 100 GB free on Google One for three months Stereo speakers, USB Type C, Motion Sense, 100 GB free on Google One for three months

Security Face unlock, Titan M chip Face lock, Titan M chip

The Pixel 4 is the perfect device for those looking to enjoy an experience that improves month after month with each update, and that it will do so for at least the next three years; And for those who want to see what can be achieved with good software applied to the photographic section.

Google Pixel 4

Points for and against

In favor

The best experience on an Android mobile

Excellent photographic results

The 90 Hz feel great for a screen in itself excellent

Motion Sense hides great potential, and is useful when you understand how it works.

The fastest and most advanced facial unlock seen on an Android

Against

Mediocre autonomy

Deficiencies that can make it less attractive compared to its rivals

OnePlus 8

If you don’t get the quote for the OnePlus 8 Pro, the “normal” model is a fantastic option much cheaper. It is true that along the way some details are lost, but still it is one of the most recommended phones for less than 800 euros.

Its design is traced to that of the “Pro” model, with the advantage of being somewhat more compact and having a less curved screen. For the rest, it maintains the Snapdragon 865 processor and the 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM. However, its photographic system loses the main IMX689 sensor, and replaces it with the same 48-megapixel IMX586 that was built last year. Also, you lose wireless charging and IP certification. You can check all the differences between both models in our comparison.

OnePlus 8

Specifications

Dimensions 160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm | 180 grams

6.55-inch FullHD + Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 20: 9 and HDR10 +



Pixel Density 402 PPP

ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G | Adreno 650 GPU

RAM8 / 12GB LPDDR4X

Operating systemOxygenOS on Android 10

Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.0

CamerasRear triple: Sony IMX586 48 MP (0.8 µm) f / 1.75 with OIS + EIS + 2 megapixel (1.75 µm) Macro f / 2.4 + “Ultra Wide” 16 MP f / 2.2 (116º) / Dual LED Flash , PDAF + CAF

Frontal: 16 MP (1 µm) f / 2.0 with fixed focus and EIS.

Battery 4.300 mAh with fast charge Warp Charge 30T (30W)

Others Alert Slider, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, on-screen optical fingerprint reader, USB 3.1 Type C, Dual Nano-SIM

Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 with aptX and aptxHD, LDAC and AAC support

NFC

GPS (L1 + L5 Dual Band), GLONASS, BeiDou, SBAS, Galileo, A-GPS

It may not be as attractive as the “Pro” model, but the OnePlus 8 is the terminal that maintains the OnePlus philosophy by offering everything possible for a much lower price than the great players in this league.

OnePlus 8

Points for and against

In favor

Very well designed, with 90 Hz and one of the best screens.

You can’t ask for more in performance.

Its autonomy will leave you alone.

The day-to-day experience is again differential.

Against

Their cameras still do not give the level that we would like.

The rise in price is remarkable, so we must demand more of it.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Something similar to what happens with the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro is what happens with the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. However, in the case of Xiaomi the differences between both models are even smaller.

For less than 800 euros, the Xiaomi Mi 10 offers one of the best experiences we’ve ever tried on a smartphone of this price. It has a fantastic screen, the same as the MI 10 Pro, and maintains the same processor and amount of RAM. It also uses the same main 108-megapixel sensor, although the “telephoto” is lost along the way, leaving room for macro and depth sensors that do not add much value.

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G

Features and data sheet

Dimensions and Weight: 162.5 x 74.8 x 9 (mm) 208 (g)

Display 6.67-inch Super AMOLEDFHD + (2,340 x 1,080 pixels), 19.5: 9 format, 386 dpi HDR10 +, 500 nits, refresh at 90 Hz

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SM8250 Octa-core (1x Kryo 585 @ 2.84 GHz & 3x Kryo 585 @ 2.42 GHz & 4x Kryo 585 @ 1.80 GHz) GPU Adreno 650

RAM8 GB (LPDDR4x)

Storage 128 or 256 GB (UFS 3.0)

Android 10 operating system (customized with MIUI 11)

Connectivity 5G SA / NSA Sub6LTE-A dual SIM active Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspotBluetooth 5.1 LEaGPS + GLONASS + BDS + GALILEO + QZSSNFCPort IRUSB Type- C (On-The-Go)

Rear camera: Quad with 108 MP (wide) f / 1.7 + 13 MP (ultrawide) f / 2.4 + 2 MP (macro) f / 2.4 + 2 MP (depth) f / 2.4, PDAF autofocus, OIS, HDR, dual LED flash, 8K @ 30fps video

Front camera In-hole with 20 MP (wide) and f / 2.0 aperture, HDR

Battery 4.780 mAh (non-removable) Fast charge 30W and wireless charge 30W Power Delivery 3.0 Reversible wireless charge 5W

Others Metal and glass construction Gorilla Glass 5 P2i water resistance Screen fingerprint reader (optical)

It is no longer the affordable high-end of which the Mi 9, Mi 8 and other previous terminals of the brand were presumed to be. Instead, the Xiaomi Mi 10 is a fantastic high-end device, whose price is already rubbing shoulders with the highest on the market.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Points for and against

In favor

Finishes of the best quality

Its Super AMOLED screen with 90 Hz refresh rate, the perfect balance

Power to bore

Against

You love or hate the MIUI experience

No multimedia toppings for sound and image

High weight and hump size more than uncomfortable

The best mobiles up to 600 euros

Times change, and telephones too. Until just a few years ago, find a high-end mobile under 600 euros was not too difficult. But with the emergence of 5G and the increased cost of the components that bring the devices to life, Finding a terminal with first class specifications at a reduced price is increasingly difficult. Luckily for you, we have done the hard work and have found the best mobiles in this category that you can buy.

Realme X50 Pro 5G

With the affordable high-end in jeopardy, it is necessary to value more than ever those devices that continue to offer cutting-edge specifications at a reduced price. And of all of them, probably the Realme X50 Pro be the reference.

Day by day, the Realme X50 Pro is one of the only phones that offers a Snapdragon 865 for less than 600 euros. But it is not the only jewel of its technical sheet: it also integrates a 90 Hz AMOLED display, up to 12 GB of RAM and a camera system led by a sensor 64 megapixels accompanied by three other sensors.

realme X50 Pro 5G

Specifications

Dimensions158.96 x 74.2.7 x 9.36 mm

207 grams of weight

6.44-inch Super AMOLED display

Gorilla Glass 5

90 Hz refresh rate



Resolution Full HD + (2400 x 1080 pixels)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G

RAM6 / 8 / 12GB LPDDR5

Operating system: Real UI based on Android 10

Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.0

CamerasRear: 64 MP f / 1.8 main + 8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle + 12 MP f / 2.5 telephoto lens with 5X hybrid zoom + 2 MP portrait lens. 20x hybrid zoom

Frontal: 32 MP + 8 MP

4,200 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charge

Others On-screen fingerprint reader, USB Type C, NFC, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS dual frequency, vibration motor Tactile Linear Motor

The device stands out for its exceptional performance, added to a more than correct autonomy with one of the fastest charging systems today, and a very capable photographic system. All this, at a price that starts from only 599 euros.

Realme X50 Pro 5G

Points for and against

In favor

Its repertoire of specifications makes it one of the most powerful and best performing mobiles on the market

Remarkable autonomy added to one of the fastest charges on a mobile

Versatile photographic system

One of the first “affordable” 5G mobiles

Against

Its screen is not as good quality as that of other competing models

“Tele” and “ultra wide” cameras do not provide a result at the level of the main sensor

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is one of the most curious – and attractive – phones in the South Korean catalog: It is as powerful as a Galaxy S10 And its camera system includes technologies that are not present in the higher models. Still, it is noticeably cheaper.

Although its construction is not as “premium” as that of the original Galaxy S10, this Lite version combines some of the most cutting-edge specifications seen on a mobile of its segment, thanks to a technical sheet led by the Snapdragon 855 processor, added to 6 or 8 GB of RAM memory and a 6.7-inch diagonal AMOLED Infinity-O screen with Full HD + resolution.

To this is added a large battery of 4,500 mAh capacity, and a photographic system headed by a 48-megapixel main camera that introduces the system for the first time in a brand mobile Super Steady OIS to capture ultra stabilized videos.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Specifications

Dimensions75.6 x 162.5 x 8.1mm, 186g

Super AMOLED 6.7-inch Infinity-O display



Resolution Full HD +

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor

RAM6 / 8 GB

One UI 2.0 operating system based on Android 10

Storage 128 GB expandable by microSD

CamerasRear Triple: 5 MP F2.4 macro + Wide-angle 48 MP with Super Steady OIS AF F2.0 + Ultra Wide 12MP F2.2

Frontal 32 MP f2.2

Battery 4,500 mAh with fast charge

Others On-screen fingerprint reader, USB Type C, Bluetooth 5.0

Colors White, blue and black

The most interesting thing about the S10 Lite is, without a doubt, its price. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite can be purchased for just over 550 euros through the main shops.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Points for and against

In favor

As powerful as a Galaxy S10, for less money

Versatile photographic system capable of offering a very good result

Great battery and good performance

Against

Plastic body

Its screen is lower resolution than the rest of the S10 series models (except the S10e)

The best mobiles up to 400 euros

Medium-high range, medium-premium range … call it what you want; The truth is that mobiles less than 400 euros have risen, and much, the level in recent years

Realme X2 Pro

Shortly before the Realme X450 Pro arrived, the Realme X20 Pro He was in charge of leading the company’s mobile catalog, setting the bar particularly high by becoming the mobile with the best price / specification ratio of the whole year 2019.

With a Snapdragon 855, up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.0 storage, all this added to a 4,000 mAh battery with ultra-fast 50W charge, for a price that starts from 400 euros, it’s hard not to recommend the Realme X2 Pro to anyone looking enjoy a high-end experience while spending as little as possible.

Your photographic system, similar to Realme X50 Pro itself, may not be at the level of some of its most direct rivals, but it offers a more than correct result for a mobile of its range.

Realme X2 Pro

Specifications

Dimensions: 161 x 75.7 x 8.7mm

199 grams of weight

6.5-inch Super AMOLED display

Gorilla Glass 5

90 Hz refresh rate



Resolution Full HD + (2400 x 1080 pixels)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor

RAM6 / 8/12 GB

Operating system ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9

Storage 64 GB UFS 2.1 / 128/256 GB UFS 3.0

CamerasRear: 64 MP f / 1.8 main + 8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle + 13 MP f / 2.5 telephoto with 5X hybrid zoom + 2 MP portrait lens

Frontal: 16 MP

4,000 mAh battery with 50W SuperVOOC fast charge

Others On-screen optical fingerprint reader, USB Type C, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack

As if its technical data sheet was not enough, the terminal also has a 90 Hz AMOLED display with integrated fingerprint reader, and maintains a function that seems to be on the way to extinction, such as the possibility of connecting our headphones “of a lifetime” thanks to the 3.5 mm headphone port.

Realme X2 Pro

Points for and against

In favor

Performance: one of the best performing phones on the market

Good autonomy and ultra-fast fast charging

Stereo speakers deliver audio quality above their rivals, and we have a 3.5mm jack

The best hardware / price ratio seen on a mobile phone in 2019

Against

Inconsistencies in display illumination

Photos taken with the additional cameras do not reach the quality level of the main sensor

Google Pixel 3a

Although the Pixel 4a is just around the corner, the Google Pixel 3a It is still a fantastic option in the middle of 2020. Above all, because the passage of time has made it an even more affordable terminal than it was originally.

The most affordable version of the Pixel 3 series maintains a design similar to that of its older brothers, although it changes the aluminum and glass for a lighter and more shock-resistant plastic material. Otherwise, it maintains an AMOLED screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon processor –in this case, from the Snapdragon 600 series– and 4 GB of RAM.

Its main virtue, beyond the “Google experience” that only this model can offer, with updates guaranteed for a minimum of three years, is its photographic section. Its camera is exactly the same as that of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4, and so is the software that is responsible for processing the captures to give them that look so characteristic of the images captured by this series of terminals.

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, technical sheet

Specifications Pixel 3APixel 3A XL

Dimensions 151.3 x 70.1 x 8.2 mm. Weight 147 grams 160 x 76.1 x 8.2 mm. 170 grams of weight

Display 5.6-inch LED 6-inch LED

Pixel Density Full HD + (2,220 x 1,080 pixels) 440 dpi. 18: 9 Full HD + (2,160 x 1,080 pixels) 402 ppi. 18: 9

ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 670Qualcomm Snapdragon 670

RAM4 GB LPDDR4x4 GB LPDDR4x

Operating system Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie

Storage 64 GB 64 GB

12.2 MP f / 1.8 rear cameras with OIS and PDAF. 8 MP f / 2.2 front (ultrawide 84º) 12.2 MP f / 1.8 rear with OIS and PDAF. 8 MP f / 2.2 front (ultrawide 84º)

Battery3,000 mAh with USB PD (18W) fast charge 3,700 mAh with USB PD (18W) fast charge

Others 3.5mm Headphone Port, Stereo Speakers, Pixel Imprint Rear Fingerprint Reader with Gesture Support, Active Edge, Google Lens, Always on Display, USB 2.0 Type C, Unlimited Storage on Google Photos, Double Tap To Wake, Now Playing, Chip Titan M, three years of upgrades assured 3.5mm headphone port, stereo speakers, rear Pixel Imprint fingerprint reader with gesture support, Active Edge, Google Lens, Always on Display, USB 2.0 Type C, unlimited storage in Google Photos, Double Tap To Wake, Now Playing, Chip Titan M, three years of assured updates.

Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 + LE, GPS, Glonass, BeiDou Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 + LE, GPS, Glonass, BeiDou

Colors White (Clearly White), Black (Just Black), Violet (Purple-ish) White (Clearly White), Black (Just Black), Violet (Purple-ish)

El terminal ofrece un muy buen rendimiento y una gran autonomía, si bien es cierto que se queda algo corto en términos de potencia bruta con respecto a otros modelos. No obstante, a día de hoy sigue siendo uno de los modelos más equilibrados de esta categoría.

Google Pixel 3a

Puntos a favor y en contra

A favor

La mejor cámara vista jamás en un móvil de menos de 400 euros

Software y experiencia: 3 años de actualizaciones, Software “pure Google” y todas las funciones de los Pixel 3

Rendimiento: el Snapdragon 670 supera con creces las expectativas

Una de las mejores pantallas vistas en un móvil de este precio

En contra

Como en los Pixel 3, el diseño está varios pasos por detrás del de sus rivales

Carencias: el menor precio se traduce en detalles que se caen por el camino

Samsung Galaxy A71

Samsung tiene algo que decir al resto de fabricantes de móviles de gama media-premium. The Samsung Galaxy A71 es una fantástica opción por debajo de la barrera de los 400 euros, pues ofrece una de las especificaciones más punteras vistas hasta ahora en un móvil de este segmento, sumadas a un diseño moderno y un sistema fotográfico muy capaz.

El Galaxy A71 destaca principalmente por su diseño, moderno y estilizado adoptando las últimas tendencias del mercado como lo son el agujero en pantalla o la reducción extrema de los márgenes que rodean su gran panel AMOLED de 6,71 pulgadas. Uno de sus puntos fuertes es el rendimiento, gracias al procesador Snapdragon 730, sumado a 6 GB de RAM y una generosa batería de 4.500 mAh con carga rápida de 25W.

Samsung Galaxy A71

Specifications

Dimensiones163.6 x 76 x 7.7 mm

Peso179 gramos

PantallaSuper AMOLED Plus de 6,7 pulgadas, resolución Full HD+

ProcesadorSnapdragon 730 Octa-Core (2,2GHz, 1,8GHz)

RAM6 GB

Sistema operativoOne UI 2.0 sobre Android 10

Almacenamiento128 GB ampliables hasta 512 GB mediante tarjeta microSD

CámarasCuádruple cámara principal de 64 MP (F1.8) + 12 MP (F2.2) + 5 MP (F2.2) + 5 MP (F2.4); Cámara frontal de 32 MP (F2.2)

Batería4.500 mAh con carga rápida de 25W

OtrosDual SIM, sensor de huellas en pantalla, USB-C, jack 3.5mm de auriculares, NFC

Fecha de salida3 de febrero de 2020

Precio oficial469 euros

El Galaxy A70 dejó el listón bastante alto, pero este Galaxy A71 lo ha superado con creces. If you are looking un móvil grande, bonito y a un buen precio, este modelo debería estar de los primeros en tu lista de candidatos.

Samsung Galaxy A71

Puntos a favor y en contra

A favor

Diseño de gama alta con apenas un solo “pero”

Una cámara altamente versátil con la que no te vas a aburrir

Autonomía muy superior a la media

Su pantalla es todo un “puntazo”

En contra

El sensor de huellas en pantalla no es tan preciso y rápido como nos gustaría

Cuando caiga el sol, no le pidas milagros a la cámara

Huawei P40 Lite

También hay hueco para Huawei en el segmento compuesto por los móviles de menos de 400 euros. Specific, el Huawei P40 Lite es el modelo más atractivo de todo el catálogo de la marca dentro de esta categoría.

El hecho de carecer de servicios y aplicaciones de Google puede restarle cierto atractivo frente a otros rivales de la competencia. No obstante, el terminal ofrece uno de los apartados técnicos más avanzados de su categoría, gracias al procesador Kirin 810 con 6 GB de memoria RAM y 128 GB de almacenamiento interno. Cuenta con un diseño similar al del resto de modelos de la serie Huawei P40, con la diferencia de que esta versión integra un lector de huellas dactilares lateral.

Huawei P40 Lite, ficha técnica oficial

EspecificacionesHuawei P40 Lite

Dimensiones159,2 x 76,3 x 8,7 mm

183 gramos

PantallaIPS de 6,4 pulgadas

Densidad de píxelesFull HD+

ProcesadorKirin 810

RAM6 GB

Sistema operativoEMUI 10 basado en Android 10

Almacenamiento128 GB

Batería4.200 mAh con carga rápida de 40W

CamerasTrasera: 48 MP (f/1.8) + 8 MP ultra wide (f/2.4) + 2 MP macro + 2 MOP depth sensor

Frontal: 16 MP (f/2.0)

OtrosLector de huellas lateral, NFC, USB Tipo C

Si crees que puedes vivir sin servicios de Google –o estás dispuesto a instalarlos por tu cuenta–, existen pocas opciones mejores que el Huawei P40 Lite por menos de 300 euros.

Huawei P40 Lite

Puntos a favor y en contra

A favor

Fantástica relación especificaciones-precio

Potente y con una gran batería

Sistema fotográfico versátil

En contra

Samsung Galaxy A51

Si existe un móvil capaz de plantar cara al Huawei P40 Lite por un precio semejante, ese es sin duda el Samsung Galaxy A51. La renovación del superventas coreano trajo consigo un diseño aún más moderno y un apartado técnico aún más avanzado, que lo hacen un terminal todavía más atractivo de lo que lo era el modelo original.

Si bien no es un móvil tan potente como otros de esta misma categoría, este Galaxy A51 aboga por ofrecer un diseño moderno y un sistema multimedia lo más completo posible, además de una autonomía de primer nivel gracias a una batería de 4.000 mAh a la que apoya un procesador de bajo consumo.

Dentro de este rango de precios –menos de 300 euros–, existen pocos terminales con una pantalla tan buena como la de este Galaxy A51, que además integra un lector de huellas dactilares bajo el cristal.

Samsung Galaxy A51

Specifications

Dimensiones158.5 x 73.6 x 7.9 mm

PantallaSuper AMOLED de 6,5 pulgadas, resolución Full HD+

ProcesadorExynos 9611

RAM4 GB

Sistema operativoOne UI 2.0 sobre Android 10

Almacenamiento128 GB ampliables hasta 512 GB

CámarasPrincipal de 48 MP, gran angular de 12 MP f/2.2, macro de 5 MP f/2.4, profundidad de 5 MP f/2.2

Batería4.000 mAh con carga rápida de 15W

OtrosLector de huellas en pantalla, USB-C, jack para auriculares, NFC

Aunque su precio de salida se acercaba a los 400 euros, hoy en día ya es posible encontrarlo por menos de 300, un precio ideal para un terminal bonito y equilibrado.

Samsung Galaxy A51

Puntos a favor y en contra

A favor

Es bonito, cómodo y está bien construido.

La calidad de su pantalla no tiene discusión.

Su autonomía te permitirá despreocuparte.

En contra

Algo justo de potencia

La experiencia en el día a día deja bastante que desear debido a su software.

Los mejores móviles de hasta 250 euros

Una buena parte de los fabricantes han decidido centrar buena parte de sus esfuerzos en el segmento de la gama media más asequible. Y con razón. Al fin y al cabo, aquí se incluyen los terminales que más posibilidades tienen de llegar a ser los grandes superventas.

Y por supuesto, hay dos marcas que reinan en esta categoría del mercado telefónico.

Realme 6

Probablemente, el móvil más equilibrado jamás creado hasta ahora por Realme. La joven compañía china se sacó de la manga a principios de este año el Realme 6, un terminal que adopta rasgos de los modelos de gama alta de la marca, como la pantalla a 90 Hz wave cámara cuádruple con sensor de 64 megapíxeles, y lo suma a unas especificaciones más que decentes para un móvil de su gama.

El procesador Helio G90T que integra este terminal supera con creces las expectativas al ofrecer un fantástico rendimiento, más propio de un móvil de gama superior. Lo acompañan 4, 6 o hasta 8 GB de memoria RAM y una gran batería de 4.300 mAh con carga rápida de 30W.

Su principal virtud con respecto a otros modelos de esta misma gama es, sin duda, su fantástica pantalla IPS de 6,5 pulgadas, con tasa de refresco de 90Hz. La primera con este rasgo vista hasta ahora en un móvil de menos de 250 euros.

Ficha técnica

Especificacionesrealme 6

Dimensiones162,1 x 74,8 x 8,9 mm

191 gramos

PantallaIPS 6,5 pulgadas, Full HD+ y 90 Hz

ProcesadorMediaTek Helio G90T

RAM4/6/8 GB LPDDR4x

Sistema operativoRealme UI basado en ColorOS 7 (Android 10)

Almacenamiento64/128 GB UFS 2.1

CamerasTrasera: Samsung GW1 64 MP 26 mm, 78.6°, f/1.8, 6P lens + 8 MP 119° f/2.3 5P lens + 2 MP macro + 2 MP B&W

Frontal: 16 MP f/2.0 con vídeo a 120 FPS

Batería4.300 mAh, carga rápida de 30W

OtrosLector de huellas lateral, USB Tipo C, puerto para auriculares de 3,5 mm

Dejando a un lado el software, que no está al nivel de madurez del de otros rivales, este Realme 6 es, probablemente, la mejor opción que existe bajo la barrera de los 250 euros.

Realme 6

Puntos a favor y en contra

A favor

La pantalla a 90 Hz marca la diferencia

Buen rendimiento: el Helio G90T ofrece un gran resultado en la mayoría de situaciones

Gran autonomía sumada a un veloz sistema de carga rápida

La cámara principal ofrece un muy buen resultado, al nivel de móviles más caros

En contra

Pese a las mejoras que aporta realme UI, el software aún arrastra muchos de los inconvenientes de ColorOS

El motor de vibración es poco “firme”

Redmi Note 9S

Claro que, el Realme 6 no está solo. Entre los muchos ases bajo la manga de Xiaomi se encuentra el Redmi Note 9S, un terminal tan potente, sino más que el modelo de Realme.

Salvo por algunas diferencias, el Redmi Note 9S no es muy distinto del Realme 6. Su procesador ese el Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, equiparable en cuanto a potencia bruta el Helio G90T. También ofrece configuraciones con 4 o 6 GB de memoria RAM y 64 o 128 GB de almacenamiento interno.

No obstante, el modelo de Xiaomi sube el nivel en cuanto a autonomía gracias a una batería de 5.020 mAh con carga rápida, y ofrece un sistema fotográfico que parece ofrecer un rendimiento aún mejor al del teléfono de Realme.

Redmi Note 9S, ficha técnica

Specifications

Dimensiones165,7 x 76,6 x 8,8 mm

Peso209 gramos

PantallaIPS de 6,67 pulgadas FHD+ HDR10

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Brillo hasta 450 nits

Agujero en pantalla



Densidad de píxeles2340 x 1080 píxeles

ProcesadorQualcomm Snapdragon 720G

RAM4/6 GB LPDDR4x

Sistema operativoMIUI 11 basado en Android 10

Almacenamiento64/128 GB UFS 2.1

CámarasTrasera: principal de 48 MP 1/2.25 inch CMOS image sensor, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, f/1.79, 8 MP Ultra Wide de 120°, sensor macro de 5 MP, sensor de profundidad de 2 MP

Frontal: 16 MP

Batería5.020 mAh con carga rápida de 18W

OtrosLector de huellas lateral, bandeja híbrida para SIM, jack de auriculares 3,5 mm

Es difícil elegir entre el Realme 6 o el Redmi Note 9S. Ambos terminales ofrecen una de las mejores experiencias bajo el segmento de los 250 euros, y cada uno de ellos cuenta con virtudes propias. En el caso del modelo de Xiaomi, esa virtud es, sin duda, la fantástica autonomía.

Redmi Note 9S

Puntos a favor y en contra

A favor

Buen rendimiento gracias al Snapdragon 720G

Gran autonomía

Sistema fotográfico completo y versátil

En contra

Bastante grande y pesado

MIUI es MIUI: lo amas o lo odias

Los mejores móviles de hasta 150 euros

¿Qué hay de la gama baja? Encontrar un buen móvil de menos de 150 euros era poco menos que una odisea hasta hace no demasiado tiempo. Por suerte, fabricantes como Nokia, Realme o Xiaomi han conseguido que este segmento del mercado ya no esté inundado de terminales mediocres.

Nokia 4.2

Pocos móviles aseguran un período de actualizaciones del sistema de tres años. Menos aún aquellos que cuestan menos de 150 euros. El Nokia 4.2 es uno de esos pocos.

Este pequeño terminal asequible, con pantalla de 5,71 pulgadas y procesador Snapdragon 439, destaca por su construcción en vidrio, y sobre todo por su software basado en el programa Android One, que le asegura actualizaciones durante un mínimo de tres años.

Nokia 4.2

Specifications

Dimensiones148,95 x 71,30 x 8,39 mm

164 gramos

PantallaLCD TFT HD+de 5,71 pulgadas

ProcesadorQualcomm Snapdragon 439

RAM2/3 GB

Sistema operativoAndroid 10

Almacenamiento32 GB ampliables por microSD

CamerasTrasera: Doble con autoenfoque de 13 MP + 2 MP con detección de 2 fases y flash

Frontal: 8 MP

Batería3.000 mAh

OtrosLector de huellas trasero, tecla Google Assistant retroiluminada (LED de notificaciones), Micro USB

No es ningún portento en lo relativo a potencia ni fotografía, pero el Nokia 4.2 es un móvil para quienes no quieren complicaciones. Lo que hace, lo hace lo suficientemente bien.

Nokia 4.2

Puntos a favor y en contra

A favor

Diseño moderno y compacto.

Actualizaciones aseguradas durante un mínimo de tres años.

En contra

Redmi Note 8

Of course, Xiaomi también cuenta con su propia opción dentro del segmento sub-150 euros. Se trata de uno de los últimos modelos de la serie Redmi Note, el hermano gemelo del Redmi Note 8T.

Por menos de 150 euros, el Redmi Note 8 ofrece mucho más de lo que podrías pensar a primera vista. Es uno de los pocos modelos de esta categoría con pantalla Full HD, además de incorporar un procesador de la serie Snapdragon 600, más propio de modelos de gamas superiores.

Tampoco se olvida del que siempre ha sido uno de los puntos fuertes de la serie Redmi Note como lo es la autonomía, al equipar una batería de 4.000 mAh de capacidad que ofrece un gran resultado.

Redmi Note 8, ficha técnica

EspecificacionesRedmi Note 8

Dimensiones74,5 mm x 158,0 mm x 8.5 mm

PantallaIPS de 6,3 pulgadas, resolución Full HD+ y 409 PPP

ProcesadorQualcomm Snapdragon 665

RAM3/4 GB

Sistema operativoMIUI 11 sobre Android 9

Almacenamiento32 GB/64 GB

CámarasTrasera cuádruple: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP | Frontal de 13 MP

Batería4.000 mAh

OtrosJack de 3,5 mm, Radio FM, carga rápida, lector de huellas trasero

También es bueno su desempeño en términos fotográficos, tal y como nosotros mismos pudimos comprobar al analizar el sistema de cámaras del Redmi Note 8. Sin duda, hablamos de un teléfono equilibrado como pocos que se puedan encontrar en este segmento del mercado.

Redmi Note 8

Puntos a favor y en contra

A favor

Un gran rendimiento.

Su autonomía es genial.

Cámaras muy solventes, que sorprenden.

En contra

Realme C3

Una de las grandes sorpresas de 2020: el Realme C3 es uno de los móviles baratos que muchos estaban esperando.

Que no te engañe su precio, de solo 139 euros: el Realme C3 combina unas especificaciones que bien podrían estar presentes en un móvil de 250 euros. Entre ellas se encuentran una pantalla de 6,44 pulgadas HD+ protegida con cristal Gorilla Glass 3, un procesador Helio G70 con hasta 4 GB de RAM, y una cámara triple con sensor de 12 megapíxeles.

Como otros modelos de este segmento, el Realme C3 destaca por su duración de batería, gracias a sus 5.000 mAh de capacidad que ofrecen una bestial autonomía.

realme C3

Specifications

Dimensiones164.4 x 75.x 9.0mm

195 gramos

PantallaIPS de 6,5 pulgadas HD+ (1600 x 720 píxeles)

Cristal Gorilla Glass 3



ProcesadorMediaTek Helio G70

RAM3/4 GB

Sistema operativorealme UI basado en Android 10

Almacenamiento32/64 GB eMMC 5.1 (ampliables hasta 256 GB)

CamerasTrasera: 12 MP f/1.8 + macro 2 MP + 2 MP depth

Frontal:5 MP f/2.0

Batería5.000 mAh y carga inversa

OtrosLector de huellas trasero, microUSB, jack para auriculares

El Realme C3 es un smartphone bien construido, con una gran pantalla y un rendimiento que será suficiente para muchos usuarios. Hace lo que puede con sus tres cámaras y destaca, más que por cualquier otra cosa, por su excelente autonomía. ¿Acaso se puede pedir más por 139 euros?

Realme C3

Puntos a favor y en contra

A favor

Cuenta con una buena pantalla y un diseño atractivo.

Su rendimiento es más que decente.

No podemos pedirle más horas de autonomía.

La experiencia en el día a día es lo más importante, y cumple.

En contra

Las carencias en fotografía se entienden, pero no dejan de ser su mayor punto débil.

Detalles, como el Micro-USB, que no terminamos de entender.

Samsung Galaxy A20e

El extenso catálogo de móviles de Samsung también abarca los segmentos más asequibles. The Galaxy A20e, aún teniendo casi un año a sus espaldas, sigue siendo una opción recomendable.

Como otros modelos de esta misma categoría, el Galaxy A20e no es un móvil especialmente potente, ni tampoco incluye un sistema fotográfico demasiado competente. No obstante, el procesador Exynos de ocho núcleos y los 3 GB de RAM consiguen una experiencia más que decente. Además, su diseño adopta algunas de las últimas tendencias del mercado, como el notch en forma de gota y los marcos de pantalla reducidos.

Samsung Galaxy A20e, ficha técnica

Puntos a favor y en contra

A favor

Diseño moderno

Apartado técnico correcto

En contra

