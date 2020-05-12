Having more than 900 euros to spend on the next mobile phone is not only a joy, but also a responsibility. Processor, screen quality, photographic capabilities, battery size or software updates: there are many aspects to assess, but not so many the phones of this 2020 that are 100% recommended. We have chosen the ones that seem best to us.

Choosing a good mobile phone is usually difficult when there are a multitude of options among the screens, a dilemma that multiplies your risks when the sum of money at stake is high. Now, opting for an expensive mobile phone usually has its advantages, such as more power, better cameras, more screen quality and, ultimately, superior performance. This is especially noticeable when the budget rises above 900 euros: you have to choose taking into account the shortcomings. This is how we have done it: below you have the most recommended 2020 phones for loose pockets.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

It is not strange to find the latest Galaxy S in the selection of best mobiles since Samsung is an eternal contender for podiums. And reasons are not lacking for the chosen model, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: It is a ‘premium’ range with all the law and one of those purchases that can be recommended with your eyes closed. Even despite its drawbacks, which are several.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is a very large mobile phone, also quite heavy. It includes multiple rear cameras among which the telescopic zoom lens stands out, which, beyond curiosity, may not rent for what the phone costs. The photographic results are at a good level, although perhaps not what could be expected in a terminal of its price. You’ll love it if you appreciate the style of the Samsung cape and are also excited about the big screens. If not, it may not be the most recommended choice.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G – Smartphone 6.9 “Dynamic AMOLED (12GB RAM, 128GB ROM, 108MP Wide Angle Camera, Octa-core Exynos 990, 5000mAh Battery, Ultra Fast Charge) Cosmic Black [Versión española]

Despite the fact that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is the best, our recommendation is that you bet on a lower model, like the Samsung Galaxy S20 or Samsung Galaxy S20 + (in its 4G version, unless you really need 5G). They can be found below 900 euros, they keep much of the Ultra’s characteristics, they are more manageable and have a much better quality / price ratio.

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus has been another of the brands related to the ‘accessible high-end’ that stretched the price of its most powerful mobile to exceed the border of 900 euros. There is the onePlus 8 Pro, an impressive phone that integrates the best hardware on the market while maintaining a minimally evolving design from previous OnePlus; while offering the cleaning of software that its users like so much. And 5G, which in 2020 is almost mandatory to include this mobile connectivity.

The brand leaves out mechanical cameras to include the front sensor under a small hole in the screen. The processor, RAM and storage are of maximum power and speed, the mobile includes a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with QHD + resolution (and curved, this is a drawback for many), the quad rear camera offers ample shooting possibilities with good level results and the battery is of sufficient capacity. And there are two details that the OnePlus 8 Pro debuts: IP68 dust and water resistance and wireless charging. OnePlus finally decided to include them in their mobiles.

OnePlus 8 Pro Black Onyx Phone | 6.78 “Fluid AMOLED 3D Screen at 120Hz | 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage | Quad Camera | Wireless Fast Charging | Dual Sim | 5G | 2 Years Warranty

OPPO Find X2 Pro

OPPO surprised in 2019 with its motorized camera phone, the OPPO Find X. With its smooth lines, double-sided glass, metal body and elegant design, the brand decided to renew its commitment this 2020 with a phone that avoids mobile mechanisms to include the front camera under the screen thanks to a hole. With the X2 Pro OPPO take advantage to include different finishes on the back side (ceramic or imitation leather) while maintaining the premium style along with remarkable hardware features. Everything to the maximum, although at a high price.

The OPPO Find X2 Pro is synonymous with ‘premium range’, both for the external appearance and for its characteristics. Apart from including the Snapdragon 865, along with the usual 5G connectivity, the phone has a 6.7-inch screen with QHD + resolution, 4,260 mAh battery with ultra-fast chargingPowerful stereo speakers with triple rear camera featuring the 10x hybrid zoom telescopic lens.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Every year the Xiaomi Mi used to be an almost blind recommendation due to the enormous number of features embedded in a tight price, but in this 2020 the trend took a turn for adjust to the competition strategy in the highest or ‘premium’ range. And it is not that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is an inadvisable phone, but it is difficult to face it against its opponents since the brand does not offer too much more than almost half used to.

It is not just hardware because the Snapdragon 865, almost mandatory in the highest range of 2020, beats with power under the layers of glass. In addition to the latest generation SoC, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, fast RAM and high-capacity storage, it has a quad rear camera where it powerfully dominates the 108 megapixel sensor from SamsungIt offers 4,500 mAh battery and does not do without super-fast charging with cable or wireless.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Pack Launch (FHD + 6.67 “Screen, 8GB + 256GB, 108MP Camera, Snapdragon 865 5G, 4500mah with 50W charge, Android 10) Gray + Mi Band 3 + Mi True Wireless Earphone 2 [Versión española]

Huawei P40 Pro

You can not miss the most ‘top’ mobile from Huawei to the list of the best smartphones of 2020. And here is the Huawei P40 Pro, a phone that offers more than enough qualities to become the object of desire of any fan of the technology. Of course, you know what one of its main drawbacks is: mobile lacks Google apps and services. It is possible to alleviate this problem, although there is no doubt that it is a nuisance. Especially considering its price.

Beyond the problems with Google, the Huawei P40 Pro is one of those phones that offers an excellent face in each of the possible facets. It is very powerful, offers 5G, more than enough RAM and storage, 4,200 mAh of battery with fast and wireless charging, resistance to dust and water IP68, fingerprint reader under the screen and a complete photographic set highlighting its great zoom capabilities.

Huawei P40 Pro 5G – 6.58 “OLED Smartphone (8GB RAM + 256GB ROM, Quad Leica 50MP Camera (50 + 40 + 12 + TOF), 50x zoom, Kirin 990 5G, 4200 mAh, fast charge, EMUI 10 HMS ) Silver + CM51 speaker

2019 phones that are still worth it

The compilation above only includes the best mobile phones of 2020 with a price higher than 900 euros. It is a fairly high cost for a phone, even if they are recent ‘premium’ range. That you want a high-quality mobile, you do not restrict yourself to the current year and you want to save some money? You can always choose the highest range of 2019: Below you have a selection with some of the best.