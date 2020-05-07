Not only mid-range is lived. In this 2020 We have seen more than interesting proposals in the mid-high range and high range (without reaching the most premium terminals). In terms of finishes, photography and multimedia, making the jump in price can be worth a lot since the general quality is usually much higher than in more humble models.

We will therefore collect the best mobiles between 450 and 899 eurosThat is, mobiles that comprise the mid-high range and the high-end range, without exceeding the 1,000-euro barrier that some manufacturers usually establish for the premium high-end range.

iPhone SE (2020)

Apple recently unveiled the 2020 iPhone SE, the renewal of its historic model. It has done it by basically recycling the iPhone 8 and placing the Apple A13 Bionic inside, the same processor that the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro mount. This implies that the photographic section improves a lot thanks to the computational capabilities of the processor, which allows you to use Apple’s second-generation HDR and apply portrait mode with just a camera.

It is a small mobile phone, 4.7 inches, with frames that return us to 2016. However, It is the mobile with the highest power-price ratio on the market, offering one of the best processors of the moment at a high-mid-range price.

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung launched its Galaxy S20 for 909 euros, although it can already be purchased below this figure. It is one of the best mobiles on the market, a real high-end with a fairly good camera, a spectacular screen and with the only drawback of having a fairly fair battery (but enough to get to the day of use).

This is mainly due to the 120 Hz of its 6.2-inch Super AMOLED panel, which give a fabulous user experience fluently. Also note that the S20 is one of the few high-end “compact” mobiles today, with a fairly small size compared to its direct rivals.

Huawei P40

One of the main rivals of the Samsung Galaxy S20 is the Huawei P40 (non-Pro model). It is also a proposal of restrained size, with a very careful finish and with hardware worthy of the highest range. Its photographic section is spectacular And, despite having less milliamps, the battery lasts considerably longer than in the S20, due in part to the lower refresh rate, 90 Hz in this case.

Being a new batch Huawei we do not have Google services, so we have to install them on our own. Although it is somewhat cumbersome to have to install something so basic in a high-end mobile, if we are able to do it we will have one of the best mobile phones on the market for less than 1,000 euros.

OPPO Find X2 Neo

The OPPO Find X2 Neo is the younger brother of the OPPO Find X2 Pro. It is a mid-high range 5G proposal It has many similarities with respect to the most powerful model. Here we find a Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 765G, 6.5-inch panel with 90Hz, 12 very generous GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal memory and a 4,025mAh battery with 30W fast charge.

As you can see, it is a terminal between the mid-range and the highest range, accompanied by a quad camera in which we found a telephoto lens, technology that begins to disappear in the mid-range and whose inclusion we appreciate in this device. The rest of the cameras are the main sensor, the ultra wide angle and a sensor for bokeh.

OPPO Find X2 Lite

If you like OPPO but the budget is not enough for the X2 Neo, you can go for the X2 Lite. It’s a proposal with 5G connectivity. The main differences with the Neo model come from the panel, which here is “only” 60Hz, although it maintains AMOLED resolution and technology. RAM is 8GB, internal storage 128GB and we lose the telephoto lens. A few sacrifices compared to the Neo model, but it is still a more than balanced terminal.

Xiaomi Mi 10

The Xiaomi Mi 10 is considered as one of the best options in the high range without spending 1,000 euros. For less than 800 euros we can have a fairly round product, with a level photographic section, the best Qualcomm processor and a generous battery of almost 5,000mAh with 30W fast charge. In fact, It has more battery than the Pro model, although the telephoto lens in the camera is renounced.

OnePlus 8

If you are a lover of clean software, the OnePlus 8 is one of the winning options. This is another one of the best high-end mobiles this year, with the Snapdragon 865, 5G technology, a fairly accurate color palette, quad camera, etc. His greatest asset is Oxygen OS, a very fluid customization layer that updates at a rapid pace and that stands out mainly for its speed compared to other heavier layers.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

If what we are looking for is photographic versatility, the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro It is one of the best options at the level of possibilities on camera. It is not a high-end proposal, since it has the Snapdragon 730G, a fairly powerful platform, with the only drawback of not being compatible with a 5G modem.

Otherwise we have a terminal with a nice curved screen, a camera with five sensors, among which stand out the main sensor of 108 megapixels and two telephoto lenses that allow both optical and hybrid zoom, and finally, a huge 5,000mAh battery. A very complete proposal at a not very high price.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is the cheapest door to the S-Pen. It is a terminal with humble hardware but moves with surprising agility and that, in the photographic section, left us with a good taste in the mouth thanks in large part to its processing. It is not a first-line camera, but it does offer more than worthy results.

Apart from costing considerably less than a Note 10, it is a terminal with a 4,500mAh battery, a large 6.7-inch AMOLED panel, a pretty nice design, etc. In short, “a great little Note 10” at a reduced price.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

The brother of the Note 10 Lite is the terminal S10 Lite that, despite having a similar price, yes it stands out for going to the first line in the processor. We have here the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, the second best processor of the company (if we do not have the Plus version). The photographic section is not as complete as that of the Note 10 Lite, since here we lose the telephoto lens in favor of a macro sensor. However, the terminal meets photographic level, boasts 4,500mAh for its battery and also offers a striking design.

2019 phones that are worth it

Although we have compiled the best options of 2020, we leave you with some of the best mobiles from last year in this price range, since they are options to consider after having dropped a few euros.