Are you looking for an Android mobile phone at a more or less adjusted price and without basic requirements? Well we have chosen the best mobile phones of 2020 between 200 and 450 euros, a list of phones with which you can perform any task, including playing with more than decent graphic quality. All without ruining yourself.

The mid-range is the most nourished is in the Android scene since most brands point to the line between 200 and 450 euros. Not too cheap, not too expensive; and with the option of finding smartphones with a very good quality / price ratio. And it is just what we have done: we choose the best Android for you, phones that adapt to your needs and also to your budget. All commercialized in 2020: We will update the list as there are more news.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

The Redmi have always boasted of the economy without losing excessive benefits along the way. And the latest version of the bestselling range raises the bar to deliver most of the features anyone needs. The multiple cameras are not missed, nor a processor to match. In addition, the Xiaomi Remi Note 9S offers good construction, a generously sized screen and a large capacity battery.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S maintains the type even when power is demanded, that there is the Snapdragon 720G from Qualcomm, all a guarantee. The screen amounts to 6.67 inches (LCD IPS with FHD + resolution), it has enough RAM and storage (4/6 and 64/128 GB versions), SD card and headphone jack are not lostThe Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S offers a 5,020 mAh battery, it is updated to MIUI 11 with Android 10 and, as main drawbacks, it lacks NFC and is somewhat heavy.

Redmi Note 9S – Smartphone with 6.67 ”FHD Screen + DotDisplay (Snapdragon 720G, 6 + 128GB, 48MP Quad Camera, 5020mAh, Side Fingerprint Sensor) Aurora Blue [Versión Internacional]

Realme 6

Another of the key recommendations regarding the price that we have set ourselves: between 200 and 450 euros. In fact, Realme has become an almost obligatory advice before any buying guide, even ahead of Xiaomi: Realme 6 offers a lot for a little, especially in its most complete version, that of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Realme 6 is a great phone at the price it has: part of the 219 euros in its most basic version, the 4/64 GB. Large screen with 90Hz refresh rate (6.5 inches FHD + for an IPS LCD panel), high performance performance for the chosen processor (MediaTek Helio G90T), the 4,300 mAh battery is more than enough ( offers 30W fast charging), is updated to Android 10 and also has the latest version of RealmeUI. The layer has a lot of room for improvement, also the wide angle of the rear photo set, are two of its drawbacks. And its quad rear camera gets more than decent results.

Realme 6 – 6.5 “Smartphone, 4 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM, OctaCore Processor, Quad AI 64MP Camera, Dual Sim, Color Comet White

OPPO A91

Last international launch of the brand within the mid-range, with the OPPO A91 you can access the design of the brand without paying an excessive price. Attractive, soft lines, bright colors, high quality materials and very balanced hardware, perfect for those looking for a good phone at a more or less affordable cost.

The OPPO A91 offers an AMOLED screen with a size of 6.4 inches and FHD + resolution. It has a fingerprint reader under the panel and it has a remarkable amount of RAM and storage: 8/128 GB. In addition, it comes equipped with 4,000 mAh battery, a MediaTek Helio P78 processor (perhaps the weakest section compared to the rest of the recommendations), it has a quad rear camera with a 48 megapixel sensor as its main and maintains a slim design and also Lightweight: the OPPO A91 weighs ‘only’ 172 grams.

OPPO A91 – Smartphone 6.4 “AMOLED, 8GB / 128GB, Octa-core, rear camera 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP, front camera 16 MP, 4,000 mAh, Android 9, color Blue + Enco Q1 as a gift

Huawei P40 Lite

Apart from the P40 and P40 Pro, Huawei renewed its most competent range of the first half of the year with the Huawei P40 Lite, a large-capacity phone that is in the chosen price range: between 200 and 450 euros. It maintains the brand design and also the excellent construction; while offering everything that any user demands from their mobile, including versatile photographic power and capabilities. Well, maybe everything doesn’t offer it, the Huawei P40 Lite does not have Google applications and services.

The main drawback you already know, you will have to assimilate the lack of Google apps if you dare to buy the Huawei P40 Lite. Beyond the drawback, the phone offers a large 6.4-inch FHD + screen, choose the Kirin 810 as the processor, offers 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, maintains a Quad rear camera with a 48 megapixel sensor as the main and it has 4,200 mAh of capacity, more than enough for a two-day autonomy with more or less contained use. And with a 40 W fast charger, a detail worth mentioning.

HUAWEI P40 Lite – Smartphone with 6.4 “FullView Screen (Kirin 810, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM, 48MP, Quad Camera, Quick Charge 40W, 4200mAh Battery) Green + Band 4e Gray

Motorola Moto G8 Power

Motorola renewed its most iconic range in 2019, but some models were reserved for the current year. This is the case of the Motorola Moto G8 Power, which points to greater autonomy. And it is such that: with the 5,000 mAh capacity that the phone battery has, the G8 Power can hold on for long hours. It is not a bad option if this component is the one you look at the most before purchasing a new phone.

The processor of the Motorola Moto G8 Power is a well-known Snapdragon 665, more than enough to get a pleasant experience with Android. Its 6.4-inch screen with FHD + resolution is of good quality, has just enough memory and storage (4/64 GB), offers a quad rear camera with an upgradeable photographic experience and the sound is of an excellent level. If you like Motorola’s style, the G8 Power is a good option.

Motorola Moto G8 Power (6.4 “FHD + o-notch screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon SD665 processor, 16MP main camera, 2MP macro camera, 5000mAH battery, Dual SIM, 4 / 64GB, Android 10), Black

2019 mobiles worth considering

So far we have highlighted the best of everything that began to be marketed in this 2020. The above options are a good purchase, each within its price and brand. Now, do you want other recommendations that, despite being from last year, keep the type and price juicy today? We have selected the following phones, always in the range of 200 to 450 euros.