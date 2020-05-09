The months are approaching where the most mobile phones are sold throughout the year, because Black Friday is approaching in a few weeks and Christmas in just two months. These are two key moments where users prefer to change their mobile phones for more modern ones, since they take advantage of the discounts that these two important periods can offer. September is usually the month chosen by large companies for bringing their new smartphones to the technology market. Brands compete to be the top seller or to place their phones at number one in sales. Right now, on a mobile you can have everything you need at your fingertips, that is, a camera to record and take photos, make a phone call, surf the Internet, listen to music, read your favorite books or finish your work. You can even play the most downloaded games of the moment. Without a doubt, take advantage of this moment to change your smartphone and for this we bring you a selection below:

XIAOMI REDMI NOTE 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, new model of the Chinese company.

The Chinese company continues to release nnew models every year and managing to gain ground in this technological world. Its new model is the Redmi Note 7 that comes to replace its predecessor, the Redmi Note 6. It has a Android operating system, with a camera with 4 times more pixels to gain greater clarity with photographers. A thinness in its shape so as not to feel its barely its weight of 186 grams and with a modern look that gives it that bluish touch that it has on the back. In addition, you can see at first glance their two cameras on the back and a third on the front of the phone. Without a doubt, it is a good option for quality and ideal price if you do not want to spend a lot on your new smarthpone.

We detail below its main characteristics for you to open your mouth:

IPS screen 6.3 inches.Product weight: 186 gProduct dimensions 15.9 x 7.5 x 0.8 cmBatteries: 1 Lithium Metal required (s), includedMemory capacity RAM 4 GBInstalled flash memory capacity 64.00Installed RAM capacity 4GBMaximum RAM capacity 256 GBDigital storage capacity 64 GB Operating system AndroidNumber of processors 8You can choose it with 64GB

HONOR 10

Honor belongs to Huawei.

We hardly know anything about the company known as Honor, do not worry because we are going to tell you a couple of details. Honor belongs to Huawei since 2013 and since then they have worked together to be the number one company in China. Since some years have been strongly installed in Europe with a brutal marketing company and that is thanks, above all, to the quality of their phones. The SmartPhone Honor 10 has all the advances you can imagineBe it from face unlock to an almost inexhaustible battery with fast face functionality. Its operating system is Android.

Then we tell you more:

IPS screen 5.84 inches.

Product weight 99.8 g

Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer required (s), included

Product model number 51092LRC

Product number 51092LRC

RAM memory capacity 1 GB

Memory capacity 64 GB

Flash memory capacity installed 64

RAM memory capacity installed 4 GB

Type of flash included LED

Operating system Android 8.0

You can choose it with 64GB

SAMSUNG GALAXY M20

Enjoy the new Samsung Galaxy M20

The quintessential Samsung phones are those that carry the galaxy decal. They are certainly the ones better performance over the years. If you are thinking of moving to Samsung do not hesitate to take a look at the 6.3-inch Galaxy M20 and whose operating system is Android. A mobile within reach of any pocket because for less than 400 euros it can be yours. Do not give it more laps and buy your new smartphone today.

All the details of the mobile below:

screen 6.3-inch FHD + TFT; Infinity-V Display

Product weight 186 g

Product dimensions 7.4 x 0.9 x 15.6 cm

Batteries: 1 Lithium ion required (s), included

RAM memory capacity 64 GB

Memory capacity 64 GB

Installed flash memory capacity 64.00

Installed RAM capacity 4GB

Maximum RAM capacity 512 GB

Type of flash included LED

4 GB digital storage capacity

Operating system Android

You can choose it with 64GB

MOTOROLA MOTO G7

Motorola wants to wipe out its Moto G7 model.

Motorola wants to go back to being the successful company that was at the beginning of the 21st century and it will do so with its Motorola Moto G7, which has a battery of 60 hours of use on a single charge thanks to the TurboPower charger. A latest generation mid-range smartphone and ideal for day-to-day use because charges in just 15 minutes. Check it out!

Here we tell you more details:

Product weight 195 gProduct dimensions 7.6 x 0.9 x 16 cmBatteries: 1 Lithium Polymer required (s), includedRAM memory capacity 64 GBMemory capacity 4GBInstalled flash memory capacity 64 GBInstalled RAM capacity 4GBMaximum memory capacity RAM 512 GB Type flash included LED64 GB digital storage capacityOperating system Android

HAFURY A7

Hafury wants to surprise you with his new smartphone.

A new mobile company has come to Spain and it is known as Hafury. He debuted two years ago with the Hafury Umax which became a bestseller for its price and for the quality it offered said device. Now they have released a new model, the Hafury A7, in order to out-sell its predecessor and have a good reception in the market. Naked eye you can see its simplicity, thinness and modern style that makes it an attractive smartphone at first sight. Get one and enjoy all the advantages it offers.

These are some of his characteristics:

screen 5.5 inch Product Weight 154 gProduct dimensions 15 x 7.2 x 0.9 cmBatteries: 1 Lithium Ion (Type of battery required)Memory capacity 2 GBInstalled flash memory capacity 16 GBCapacity RAM memory installed 2 GB Operating system Android

OPPO REALME 3

Oppo Realme 3 in purple finish.

Another startup in the phone market is OPPO that arrived in Spain at the end of 2018 with its FIND X model. This Chinese company is the fifth best-selling in the world and is characterized by add the ‘Popup’ effect to your cameras. The main objective is to settle in Europe and they chose Madrid as one of the four cities chosen to carry this landing. A year later, OPPO brings out a new terminal known as Realme 3.

These are some of its characteristics:

screen 5.5 inch Product Weight 172 gProduct dimensions 0.8 x 7.4 x 15.7 cm Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer required (s), included (s)Realme Product Model Number 3pro 4BG + 64GB BlueMemory capacity 64 GBFlash memory capacity installed 64 GBRAM memory capacity installed 4 GBStorage capacity digital 64 GB

HUAWEI P30 SMARTPHONE

New P30 smartphone with Android system.

The last mobile we present is the Huawei P30. The Asian company has a wide variety of smartphones but we want to focus on one of the last to be released. A device with a 6.26-inch screen with a soft touch to navigate the mobile with ease. A cheap option to change mobile and pay less than 150 euros.

These are some of its characteristics:

Operating system: Android 9.1screen: 6.26 inchBattery capacity: 4800 mAhRear cameras: 8.0MP + 16MPFront cameral: 2.0MPStorage capacity digital 128 GB

* All purchase prices included in this article are updated as of 03-10-2020.