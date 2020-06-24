One of the best high-end of the year, on offer: less than 500 euros for the OnePlus 8.

If you were looking for a high-end mobile, but you do not plan to spend too much money, today is your lucky day. It is none other than one of the best high-end mobiles that exist today, with a repertoire of cutting-edge specifications, clean and extremely fast software, and one of the fastest fast charging systems on the market. Of course, this is the OnePlus 8.

Thanks to today’s AliExpress deals, you can get the latest OnePlus model for less than 500 euros, a reduction of more than 200 euros taking into account that its original price is 709 euros.

The OnePlus 8 can be yours at the lowest price in its history

Only for a limited time, or while the terminal is available, the OnePlus 8, with Snapdragon 865 processor, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage and a great AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90 hertz, you can buy it at a price of 499 euros. To do this, you only need to access the AliExpress page from the link that we leave you on these lines, and enter the coupon « ALI8PHONE » during the payment process.

The device is shipped from Spain, and includes the global OxygenOS ROM based on Android 10. In addition, it has a two-year warranty from the seller.

But that is not all. If you want to get it even cheaper, you can do it through the eGlobalCentral online store, which offers us the same version of the OnePlus 8 even cheaper, at 559 euros.

And if you reside in Latin America and want to take advantage of a similar offer, you also have the opportunity to use AliExpress get the OnePlus 8 for $ 558.

OnePlus 8

specs

Dimensions 160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm | 180 grams

6.55-inch FullHD + Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 20: 9 and HDR10 +

Pixel Density 402 PPP

ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G | Adreno 650 GPU

RAM8 / 12GB LPDDR4X

Operating systemOxygenOS on Android 10

Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.0

CamerasRear triple: Sony IMX586 48 MP (0.8 µm) f / 1.75 with OIS + EIS + 2 megapixel (1.75 µm) Macro f / 2.4 + “Ultra Wide” 16 MP f / 2.2 (116º) / Dual LED Flash , PDAF + CAF

Frontal: 16 MP (1 µm) f / 2.0 with fixed focus and EIS.

Battery 4.300 mAh with fast charge Warp Charge 30T (30W)

Others Alert Slider, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, on-screen optical fingerprint reader, USB 3.1 Type C, Dual Nano-SIM

Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 with aptX and aptxHD, LDAC and AAC support

NFC

GPS (L1 + L5 Dual Band), GLONASS, BeiDou, SBAS, Galileo, A-GPS

Release date April 21

Starting price709 euros

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary depending on stock and store demand.

Find offers like this in our dedicated section, every day we publish unique opportunities, you will surely find the bargain you are looking for!

Follow Explica.co