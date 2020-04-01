The news accumulated by telecommunications operators in recent weeks has once again altered the ranking of the best rates, so we started another month updating our comparisons and compiling the offers with the cheapest final price corresponding to the month of April 2020.

Whether you only need mobile line, fiber only or a combination of both, with or without television, in the following graphs you can quickly know the price with all inclusive (without temporary promotions or extras that can lead to surprises on the bill when you least expect it) corresponding to each operator depending on the gigabytes or fiber speed, but you can also access the full comparatives with all the details where to choose depending on the coverage or other details.

Cheaper Prepaid Card Mobile Rate

Starting with the mobile prepaid card rates, the main novelties are found in Simyo, which increased the gigabytes of its cheapest rates for free, and in Hits Mobile, which manages to place its rates of 10 and 15 euros among the best. Of the rest of the improvements, although they do not enter the ranking of cheaper rates, we find the new prepaid rates from Orange.

You can access more details and other cheap rates depending on your coverage in the complete comparison of mobile prepaid card rates.

Cheaper Contract Mobile Rate

As for the mobile-only rates in contract mode, in April we found news in the rates of Hits Mobile that has increased gigas, Simyo, IOS and SUOP that have improved their cheaper rates, the new rates of Vodafone yu, the increase of gigabytes from Movistar rates, the new Ahí + television tariff and the improvement of Pepephone when it comes to loyalty to its most loyal customers with free extra gigabytes.

You can access more details and other rates depending on your coverage in the complete comparison of mobile contract rates.

Fiber-only rates

After the avalanche of new OMVs that were rushing for fiber-only offers in previous months, this time we only found the new fiber-only offer from Vodafone and without permanence.

You can also see the other operators that offer fiber and their conditions in the complete comparison of only fiber. And if you do not have fiber or ADSL coverage, you can also learn about other internet connection alternatives at home such as 4G at home and satellite Internet.

Best cheap fiber and mobile combo

Of the fiber and mobile combinations, the main novelties are found in the new proposal for Vodafone yu, the new cheap O2 rate and the new mobilfree family offer.

You can find out all the details of these and other convergent rates along with all their conditions in the complete comparison of fiber and mobile rates, where you can also see charts that include two mobile and fiber lines, like the one we extract here with the family combo with 19 GB or more on each line.

Best fiber + mobile + television combo

As for those combined with fiber, mobile and television, the novelties are found in the expansion of channels of some Movistar Fusion rates and the availability of DTT channels that are finally integrated into Orange TV.

You can also access more details on rates, channels and features in the complete comparison of combined fiber + mobile + television and in the complete soccer price comparison.

Image | Freepik.