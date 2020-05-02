Currently the Android market allows us enjoy phones with spectacular value for money, not being necessary to spend large amounts of money to enjoy complete smartphones practically point by point. Both in terms of power and in relation to the photographic section and other multimedia aspects we find competitive proposals in the mid-range.

We have compiled the best phones that we can find in the price range between 200 and 449 euros. It is a not too high investment considering the thousand or more than a thousand euros that we find in the high range, without giving up good specs on the way.

Samsung Galaxy A51

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is an aspiring best seller that was a correct evolution with respect to its previous model. In favor of the same comment that we have a very similar design to the Samsung Galaxy S20, so we can enjoy this design line for very little money.

At the specification level it has an Exynos processor from the house, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory expandable via microSD cards. Its 4,000mAh battery is also a good asset, in addition to having a quad camera system.

Samsung Galaxy A51 – Dual SIM, 6.5 “Super AMOLED Smartphone (4 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM, Rear camera 48.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 5.0 MP + 5 MP, Front camera 32 MP) Blue [Versión española]

Samsung Galaxy A71

For a little more money we can choose the Samsung Galaxy A71, a terminal that bets in this case on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, one of the best processors currently in the mid-range. The memories are quite ambitious, with a basic configuration of 8 + 128 GB expandable through microSD cards.

We also have a quad camera system and a gigantic 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charge, exactly the same configuration of the Samsung Galaxy S20 +, so it does not look bad.

Samsung Galaxy A71 – 6.7 “FHD + Smartphone (4G, Dual SIM, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM, Rear Camera 64.0 MP + 12.0 MP (UW) +5.0 MP (Macro) +5 MP, Front Camera 32 MP) Black [Versión española]

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9S is one of the most interesting mid-range devices today. It is a proposal with the renewed Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. The base configuration starts from 4 + 64 GB, although we can go up to 64 + 128 GB. In this case we have a 6.67-inch IPS panel with Full HD + resolution and a generous 5,020mAh battery, one of the highest in its segment.

At the camera level we find four: main sensor, ultra wide angle, macro and depth sensor. Note that the device will soon receive MIUI 12, making it an interesting option to enjoy the new Xiaomi layer.

Redmi Note 9S – Smartphone with 6.67 ”FHD Screen + DotDisplay (Snapdragon 720G, 6 + 128GB, 48MP Quad Camera, 5020mAh, Side Fingerprint Sensor) Aurora Blue [Versión Internacional]

OPPO A9 2020

The 2020 OPPO A9 is a mobile that we were able to analyze and that we really liked. It is a proposal with a Snapdragon 665, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB. The battery is its greatest strength, 5,000mAh that allow us to exceed two days of use, in addition to four cameras that do their job quite well.

Similarly, it stands out for having a double stereo speaker, somewhat more typical in the high-end than in a mid-range model. In short, a mid-range with more than interesting features at a fairly low price.

Oppo A9 2020 – 6.5 ” HD +, 4G Dual SIM, 8 Core / 128 GB / 4 GB RAM / 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP / 16 MP Smartphone, Space Purple

OPPO A91

One step above the A9 2020 is the OPPO A91, a terminal that makes the leap to OLED technology and that has a Helio P70 processor. Accompany you 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of expandable memory and 4,000mAh battery with 30W Super VOOC load.

At the camera level, as in most terminals in this article, we have four sensors: main, ultra wide angle and two secondary 2 megapixel sensors. It is not the strongest point of the terminal, but it does well for its price range.

OPPO A91 – Smartphone 6.4 “AMOLED, 8GB / 128GB, Octa-core, rear camera 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP, front camera 16 MP, 4,000 mAh, Android 9, Black color

Realme 6

The Realme 6 is one of the most groundbreaking proposals this year for the mid-range. It costs just over 200 euros and offers along the way a 6.5-inch panel with 90Hz refresh rate. It is the few mid-range devices with this refresh rate, accompanied by a fairly solvent Mediatek Helio G90T (at the height in many aspects of the Snapdragon 730G), 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charge and 64-megapixel main camera along with three other sensors.

Realme 6 – 6.5 “Smartphone, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM, OctaCore Processor, Quad AI 64MP Camera, Dual Sim, Color Comet Blue

Huawei P40 Lite

Go ahead that the Huawei P40 Lite does not have Google services, although they can be installed manually. Despite this, the P40 Lite is an interesting option at the hardware level. It has the Kirin 810, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. Similarly, it boasts a 4,200mAh battery with 40W fast charge, one of the fastest in the mid-range.

At the camera level we have a main sensor, ultra wide angle, macro and depth sensor, in addition to a 16 megapixel selfie sensor. If we are a little handyman and we know how to install Google services, this is an interesting option.

HUAWEI P40 Lite – Smartphone with 6.4 “FullView Screen (Kirin 810, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM, 48MP, Quad Camera, 40W Quick Charge, 4200mAh Battery) Green + Band 4e Gray

Motorola Moto G8 Power

If we want (almost) native Android, the Motorola Moto G8 Power is a good option. It is a proposal with the Snapdragon 665, Quad Camera, 4 + 64GB Memory, screen with hole, Full HD + resolution, etc.

Its greatest asset is its 5,000mAh battery, which is accompanied by 15W TurboPower fast charging technology. It is not the fastest of the compilation, but it is certainly a good option to load those generous milliamps.

Motorola Moto G8 Power (6.4 “FHD + o-notch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon SD665 processor, 16MP main camera, 2MP macro camera, 5000mAH battery, Dual SIM, 4 / 64GB, Android 10), Blue

Honor 9X

The Honor 9X is one of the few options with a pop-up camera in the mid-range. It has a Kirin 710F processor, a 128 GB base memory along with 4 GB of RAM and 4,000mAh battery. As this terminal is “pre-veto” has Google services, a differential factor compared to the new devices from both Honor and Huawei for this 2020. At the camera level, it has a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel wide angle and a small 2-megapixel depth sensor.

HONOR 9X Smartphone Mobile Phone 4GB RAM 128GB ROM, 6.59 “Full Screen, 48MP AI Triple Camera + 16MP Selfie Camera Popup Cheap Smartphones, 4000mAh Dual Sim, Black

2019 mobiles worth considering

While these options are the best at the moment in mid-range 2020There are options from last year in this range from 200 to 450 euros. We leave you with a list of those terminals with a year of life, but that are still alternatives to consider.