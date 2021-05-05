The best mice you can buy for telecommuting

If you need a mouse for your computer, here is a selection of good wired and wireless models.

Whether you have a laptop or a desktop computer, you need a good mouse with which to work more comfortably. If you don’t have it yet, or it is time to renew your old mouse, we have selected for you the best mice you can buy for teleworking from home, all of them available on Amazon.

We have chosen models with different characteristics, both wired and wireless, and with varied prices to adapt to different budgets. There are several brands, from Logitech to HP, and all of them offer great performance. Let’s know its main characteristics.

AUKEY Knight

A good option to accompany your computer is this AUKEY wired mouse. Have a 10,000 DPI optical sensor, with 4 DPI profiles that you can configure. Also has RGB backlight that give it a “gaming” touch. To play you can also use their 8 programmable buttons, with a strategically placed fire button that will help you win in the toughest fights.

Microsoft Mobile Mouse 3600

If you want an advanced mouse, you can opt for this Mobile Mouse 3600 from Microsoft, which allows you to do without the inconvenience of cables. Its features include a compact design that facilitates its transport, a wheel that rotates in four directions, Bluetooth 4.0. and BlueTrack Technology so that the mouse work on any surface. By the way, you can use with both hands.

Logitech M185

A good cheap mouse for telecommuting is the Logitech M185, compact in size, but comfortable in the hand. Equip a 1000 DPI optical sensor, and you can use it with both your left and right hand. It works with a battery that can reach up to one year in duration, even counting on intelligent suspension to save energy. Don’t worry about compatibility, it works with Windows, Mac, Chrome OS, and Linux.

HP Z3700 RF

This beautiful wireless mouse from HP has a 1200DPI optical sensorIn addition, it has blue LED technology that allows it to be used on any surface. It works with an AA battery, which can last up to 16 months of use.

Logitech G203

Logitech also has in its catalog this Logitech G203 mouse focused on the “gaming” section. To provide the best gaming experience, this mouse features 8,000 DPI optical sensor with 6 pre-configured profiles, customizable RGB lighting and 6 programmable buttons, with metal springs so you can play quietly without fear of breaking them.

Razer Viper Mini

Study, work, play … This Razer Viper Mini mouse is an all-rounder, with 8,500 DPI optical sensor and ambidextrous design. Being also suitable for gaming, the mouse features Razer Chroma RGB technology which allows you to customize the lighting. It is connected by cable to the computer, but it is a flexible cable that does not bother. By the way, it has 6 programmable buttons that you can configure with the actions that you like the most.

