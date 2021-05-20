The Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales of 2021

Chances are if you’re reading this, you’ve heard a thing or two about the importance of sleep and how having a comfortable mattress is imperative in achieving a restful shut-eye. If your current mattress is not serving you for the better, we have good news. One of the best times of the year to find mattress deals (outside of Black Friday) is upon us. That’s right: Memorial Day Weekend mattress sales are back and in full swing already, baby.

This year’s Memorial Day mattress sales span some of the Internet’s most-loved mattresses. Whether you’re a side sleeper, stomach sleeper, hot sleeper, memory foam lover, memory foam hater, etc., you’re certain to find a mattress that suits your individual needs and budget. Not only is every direct-to-consumer mattress brand on sale right now (think: Casper, Saatva, Layla, Purple, and the list of cool one-word DTC mattress companies goes on), but Wayfair and Amazon each have deals on a number of affordable mattresses as well.

To help you navigate this year’s many deals, including early deals that will go into the holiday weekend, we’ve compiled a list of the best Memorial Day mattress sales worthy of your attention. And, just in case you’re also in the market for new sheets, pillows, or other bedding accessories, we’ve also made note of the most impressive offerings.

Our Favorite Memorial Day Mattress Sales of 2021

Take 25% off Brooklyn Bedding’s Aurora Mattress.Take 15% off Casper’s Wave Hybrid Mattress.Take $ 200 off Layla’s Hybrid Mattress and get two free pillows, microfiber sheets, and a mattress protector with purchase.Take $ 275 off Saatva’s Zenhaven Latex mattress.Take 35% off Cocoon by Sealy’s Chill Hybrid Mattress and get two free pillows and sheets with purchase. Take 30% off Amerisleep’s AS3 mattress and get a free bedroom bundle with purchase.Take 25% off Bear’s Original Bear Mattress and get two free pillows and sheets with purchase.Take $ 1,250 off Plush Beds’ Organic Latex Mattress: The Botanical Bliss® and get a free sheet set and mattress protector with purchase.

Shop Our Favorite Mattress Deals

Shop All Memorial Day Mattress and Bedding Sales

Amazon

Wayfair

Saatva

Take $ 275 off Saatva mattress purchases totaling $ 1,000 + through our exclusive link now through June 7.

Cocoon by Sealy

Take 35% off Cocoon by Sealy’s best-selling Cocoon by Sealy Chill Hybrid Mattress, plus get free pillows and sheets with purchase from May 1 to May 31.

Layla

From now through May 31:

Take $ 150 off Layla’s Memory Foam Mattress, plus get two free pillows, microfiber sheets, and a mattress protector with purchase. Take $ 200 off Layla’s Hybrid Mattress, plus get two free pillows, microfiber sheets, and a mattress protector with purchase.Buy one, get one Kapok Pillow.Take $ 50 off Bamboo Sheets.Take $ 30 off Weighted Blanket.

Casper

Now through June 6:

Take 15% off Mattresses, including the Wave Hybrid Mattress. Take 10% off the Element Mattress.Take 10% off everything else with code MEMDAY.

Nectar Sleep

Get $ 399 of free accessories with every mattress purchase until June 2.

Parachute

Take 20% off everything from 5/28 12 am PST through 5/31 11:59 pm PST. To shop Parachute’s Memorial Day Early Access sale beginning on 5/25 12 am PST, create an account or sign up for SMS alerts.

Slumber Cloud

Take 15% off sitewide from May 25 to June 1 and get a free gift with orders over $ 300.

Bear

Take 25% off sitewide with code MD25, plus get a complimentary gift set of Cloud Pillows and a Sheet Set valued at $ 250 from May 6 to June 7.

Tempur-Pedic

Save up to $ 500 on Premium Mattress Sets. Now through June 7:

Eight Sleep

From May 18 to June 7:

Take $ 200 off Eight Sleep’s Pod Pro Mattress.Take $ 100 off Eight Sleep’s Pod Pro Cover.Take 20% off accessories with Pod or Cover purchase.

Beautyrest

Until June 7, enjoy up to $ 300 off the Beautyrest Black Mattress:

Take $ 100 off Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon Series.Take $ 200 off Beautyrest Harmony Lux Diamond Series.Take $ 200 off on Beautyrest Black Hybrid.Take $ 200 off on Beautyrest Black Original.Take $ 300 off on Beautyrest Black with Cooling Upgrade (C-Class Medium) or Cooling + Comfort Upgrade (C-Class Plush Pillowtop).

Simmons

Take 10% off sitewide from May 17 to June 7.

Tuft & Needle

Get 10% off sitewide, 15% off all mattresses, and 20% off jersey sheets and select bed frames. Offer valid from May 10 to May 31.

Brooklyn bedding

Take 25% off sitewide from May 14 to May 27.

Purple

Take $ 400 off mattress + bundle from May 14 to June 8.

Amerisleep

Now through June 7:

Take 30% any mattress + free bedroom bundle with code AS30.Take 25% off Pillows, Sheets, and Protectors with code MD25.Take 15% Off Blankets, Toppers, and Seat Cushions with code MD15.

Zoma

Now through June 7:

Take $ 150 off any mattress with code WIN150. Buy one, get one 50% off pillows with code BOGO50.

Wow

Now through June 7:

Take $ 300 off any mattress with code VAYA300.Buy one, get one 50% off pillows with code BOGO50.

Nest Bedding

Take 20% off select mattresses and 10% off all other products now through June 7.

Avocado Mattress

Now through June 7:

Plush Beds

Now through May 31:

Take $ 1,250 off all bedroom mattresses + receive free plush luxury sheet set + free mattress protector with purchase ($ 300 value). Take 25% off all toppers, pillows & bedding.

Buffy

Take 15% off sitewide with code CHILLOUT from May 24 to May 31.

Floyd

From May 20 to May 31:

Take $ 125 off The Mattress. Take $ 100 off The Bed.

