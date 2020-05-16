Source: Twitter @ Saquedemeta10

Due to the few cases of coronavirus in Germany the Bundesliga He returned to activities this weekend and the fans showed their joy at having soccer again. On the other hand, some fans took advantage to make fun of big clubs like the Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

It is worth mentioning that the German league was suspended for a period of 66 days and this Saturday he resumed with the day 26. On the other hand, the high command of the Bundesliga They complied with the strict sanitary norms imposed by the Teutonic government.

SEE MORE: Suzy Cortez shares PHOTO of heart attack coming out of the shower

In a matter of results the Borussia Dortmund I hit him 4-0 to the Schalke 04, later the Leipzig equaled a goal with Freiburg. On the other hand the Wolfsburg took victory by marker 2-1 after bending the Ausburg.

You wake up very early, turn on the TV, watch a #Bundesliga fut game and finally it says LIVE … pic.twitter.com/CxROhEGzZ8 – Skateboard (@patolinn_) May 16, 2020

Schalke DT: Boys have been training at home, right? Players: Yes, teacher. pic.twitter.com/CbtksdujYb – Betsafe Peru (@BetsafePeru) May 16, 2020

You came back! pic.twitter.com/2LhIcEVFuK – FAN10 (@ SoyFan10) May 16, 2020

Me: “Perfect! I’m going to see the #Bundesliga game ” Me: pic.twitter.com/Lb9n4aUaYb – Alejandro Rosas (@ arr1910) May 16, 2020

Change in the Schalke, they greet with the elbows to respect the protocols by the Covid-19.

But in corner kicks and other plays they have to be scored and have physical contact. #Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/vlDnxcEWW7 – Christian (@christian_cix) May 16, 2020

For Sunday the multi-champion Bayern Munich will visit the capital of Germany to measure the Berlin Union Meanwhile he Bayer Leverkusen will close the day by visiting the Werder Bremen. It is worth mentioning that the parties of the Bundesliga they will continue to play behind closed doors.