The best memes of the March 2021 time change

At dawn this Sunday, March 28, the clocks have been advanced one hour to adapt to the summer schedule. Despite being a gesture that is repeated every year and coincides with the last weekend of March, this has not prevented many from pulling a sense of humor to fill social networks with memes and jokes about the time change.

This new schedule will be extended until the last weekend of October, when it will return to winter time by turning the clocks back one hour.

Some of the funniest memes allude to the surprise that people show every year with the time change and the doubts about whether to set the clock back or forth.

“Me, every time there is a time change: Is the clock fast or slow? Do I sleep more or less? What time is it? What day is it? Who am I? What do I do with my life?” joked a Twitter user.

Others have used images of acquaintances T.V. series to show, with irony, his amazement at the time change.

A headline published by a newspaper last year has also given a lot of play to users of social networks. “At 2 it will be 3, and it does not matter,” read the headline, published in full confinement and described by many as “the best headline of the entire pandemic.”

Other sarcastic messages seen on Twitter have also alluded to the pandemic when referring to the time change. “If I have already lost a yearWhy should I worry about losing an hour, “says graphic humorist Laura Santolaya, known on the Internet under the name P8ladas.

Does anyone know if the time change tonight also affects Madrid? – Alberto Moreno (@albertomoreno__) March 27, 2021

Also, another very recurring meme has been that of a man surrounded by clocks in his house. “If you have a bad night, think of Paco with the time change,” a tweeter has humorously indicated.

The lightWhether it is due to the electricity bill or the hours of sunshine, it has also been another of the most recurrent topics on social networks when making memes about the time change.

Lastly, some users have even had the idea of capture the moment with your mobile of the time change and show it on the networks.

“I had never remembered to record the clock until now,” says one of them on Twitter.