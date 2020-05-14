Source: Twitter @informamon

The finished matchday 10 of the e-Liga MX where there were not many surprises because the strong teams confirmed their good pace with outstanding performances. The taunts were taken by the America of Nicolás Benedetti because it fell by marker of 8-2 before him Blue Cross of Santiago Giménez.

The soccer bullying did not stop since the Pumas received much of the criticism by racking up their second loss in a row against the Lion of Nicolás Sosa. On the other hand Saints suffered one of the worst goals of the day when falling with a forceful score of 7-1.

SEE MORE: What is Norma Palafox’s most viewed photo in 2020?

On the other hand, the teams that received positive reviews were Tigers and Chivas, because the royals bowed 5-2 to the Braves of Ciudad Juárez Meanwhile he Sacred Flock rescued the draw against Rayados de Monterrey.

My face to know that I win my 🚂 @CruzAzulCD in the virtual league 😌 pic.twitter.com/TYrMaeUhjj – El CHEMIN (@ ElChemin1) May 9, 2020

Dale pumas #clubamerica #Memes #LigaMX # Ligamxfemenil # Mexico #Televisa #delirioazulcrema pic.twitter.com/ULXB0MYkAB – Delirio Azulcrema (@DelirioAzulcrem) April 23, 2020

Source: Facebook TV Chemin

Source: Facebook TV Chemin

Source: Facebook TV Chemin

Source: Facebook TV Chemin

The day number eleven will start this Friday with the game between Braves and Atlas, later Monterrey you will see the faces with Santos Laguna and Morelia will receive the Atlético de San Luis. For Saturday Chivas will be measured with Queretaro and Sunday America will close the day facing the Lion.

Caliente.mx offers you the best mummies! 🤩 Sign up and receive a $ 400 gift ➡ LINK http://bit.ly/2RX485X