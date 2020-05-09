Through Twitter, Banco Provincia and Banco HSBC clients They reported that the option to purchase foreign currency was not available. Yesterday was Trend “Homebanking” and names of different banks that people complained about.

The pandemic and the economic crisis that crosses the Argentina generate every day more tension. On the first business day of May, the banks’ operating systems were down and out of order.

In early May, the Central Bank (BCRA) announced that Only banks and exchange houses may carry out the purchase and sale of foreign currency.

The need to have authorization from the BCRA to buy foreign currency will also begin to apply to all those companies that have obtained credits at subsidized rates.

Social networks were flooded with fury due to the malfunctioning of the Banks’ operating systems and the great uncertainty that the country is experiencing. But memes could not be missing:

Martín Guzmán and Tio Alberto want us to save in pesos. The good thing is that in a short time with a single banknote we will be millionaires pic.twitter.com/4Qy2NGjmBR – Daniel (@LongLargo)

May 3, 2020

Yesterday, The AFIP website also collapsed: enabled rate 0 credits for monotributistas and self-employed. It is the first measure what the government takes directed to the sector.

Twitter users are waiting for “Alberto’s plan” to get out of quarantine and resume economics:

“When will the playpen? “Twitter users decried their concern. Others already think that” we are in a playpen. ”

After a month and a half of quarantine and the rise of the dollarArgentines only think about buying the dollar and taking advantage of the situation.