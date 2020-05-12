After more than a year and a half retired Michael Jordan he returned to basketball in March 1995. It cost him, he was not physically the same and he was not so decisive in this season finale for Chicago Bulls. However, he made unforgettable exhibitions. In Game 5 after his departure, exactly 25 years ago, he stood at Madison Square Garden and tore the New York Knicks to pieces with 55 points, proving that he was still a beast.

DOUBLE-NICKEL. Michael Jordan buried the clutch jumper for 55 PTS in his 5th game back since his return in the 1995 season! pic.twitter.com/Csm33tNMHQ – NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2020

