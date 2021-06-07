The best Marvel Studios series!

Share

They are about to premiere the Loki series and we can already read some reactions from those who have seen it and it is enjoying it a lot.

As we could see in Avengers: Endgame (2019), the character of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) managed to escape with the Space Gem (blue) in the New York of 2012. At that precise moment the series that will be broadcast on Disney Plus will begin and they will tell us how the Asgardian God of Deception faces the TVA (Time Variation Authority).

After WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, now it opens Loki and it seems that she is liking it so much that they already consider it the best of the three. Also, expect the unexpected, as the story will take many turns and will always try to confuse viewers and fans of Marvel studios.

The series will have a great cast, and that apart from Tom Hiddleston, we will also see Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku Y Richard E. Grant. While Kate herron directs Loki and Michael waldron is the main writer.

First reactions to the series:

Take everything you thought you knew about Loki and throw it aside because this series will surprise you and offer a totally unexpected take on Marvel Studios. I loved WandaVision and I really liked Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but this looks like it will be one of those iconic projects from the franchise. I’m not one of the hyperbole, so believe me when I say it’s up to the best stuff Marvel Studios has produced so far. A darkly funny and surprisingly philosophical sci-fi story with Tom Hiddleston in top form as the God of Mischief. I only watched the first two episodes, but if the show maintains this level of quality, something special awaits us. Madly entertaining and wonderfully mischievous. It takes the MCU in an exciting new direction with a riveting new mystery and a spectacular performance by Tom Hiddleston. Easily the best Disney + show yet! Tons of great new characters, including a phenomenal Owen Wilson. Director Kate Herron and Chief Writer Michael Waldron have really done an incredible job, this show is simply exceptional. I’ve seen the first 2 episodes of Marvel’s Loki and I’m stuck. The first is the setting, but alongside Episode 2, the show brings a bit of Rick and Morty flair to the MCU. Tom Hiddleston meets his acting partner with Owen Wilson’s Mobius. Them on screen together is something we should expect to last several seasons. Marvel’s time travel rules and explanations remain mega questionable. But there is a layer of mystery that I hope leads to something bigger and more detailed, as the TVA is so weird. I am overwhelmed with a glorious purpose… To tell you that I have seen the first two episodes of Loki and they are a BLAST !! Tom Hiddleston is great, it’s a lot of fun to see him really delight in this role. Owen Wilson is also super charming. Marvel offers a true sci-fi time travel game.

Loki will premiere on June 9 in Disney Plus, you can access the platform by following this link.

Share