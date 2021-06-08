The best Marvel Studios series (No SPOILERS)

Disney Plus has a bombshell on its hands, since Loki will impact much more than the Marvel Studios series WandaVision or Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

It is difficult to criticize the series of Loki Without talking about the details of the plot, because it precisely causes you to want to share your theories and try to find out what will happen next with the rest of the fans of Marvel studios. But as one chapter a week will be released, it will become an event to be enjoyed slowly.

First you have to remember that the Loki that stars in the series is not the same as the one we saw die in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), in fact he is the one who escapes with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame (2019) when the heroes travel to New York in 2012 to get the Infinity Stones. Therefore, he has not experienced the events of Thor: The Dark World (2013), nor Thor: Ragnarok (2017).

There is no problem because people do not remember all the details they have gone through Loki since it debuted in Thor (2011), since Marvel studios shows us his best moments in a very organic way. Especially since the first episode serves to place this Loki and present the TVA (Time Variation Authority), a cosmic agency that is in charge of preserving the sacred line of time. There is no need to worry about this being too messy either, because once again, Marvel studios He makes it easy and we learn about everything at the same time the protagonist and, curiously, what he discovers is questioned, just as any spectator could do. But the story goes on and they convince you of everything.

What is the series about?

The first episode links directly to Avengers: Endgame (2019) and we can see how Loki escapes, but is soon caught by the TVA and they judge him for altering the “Sacred line” created by the three Guardians of Time. Before he is disintegrated, an agent from the TVA called Mobius (Owen Wilson) and ask that Loki help you catch a dangerous villain who is taking down other agents. Thus begins an investigation to find out the intentions of this mysterious character (his identity is crazy) and how to catch him. While, Loki he does not stand still, as he has his own plans.

The second episode is very revealing, since this series will not take many detours to the story because it has only 6 chapters and judging by the quality of the first two, the experience will fall short and we will want more.

One of the most shocking moments is undoubtedly when they change the paradigm in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, since we realize that there are things much more powerful than Thanos waves Infinity Gems. Something to Loki It affects him a lot and changes everything we knew so far.

A luxury cast.

We know that the series of Marvel studios they always have great special effects and good action scenes, so that’s assured in Loki. But without a doubt, the engine of the program is the revealing story and the performance of Tom Hiddleston Y Owen wilson, which form an interpretive couple with a chemistry at the level of Anthony Mackie Y Sebastian Stan on Falcon and the Winter Soldier. We could even assure that it is superior, since while some strive to like each other, the others have a rivalry that gives a lot of play.

Another very interesting character is Ravonna renslayer interpreted by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, a kind of judge of time who believes 100% in the TVA and in the dictates of the Guardians of Time. Beings as powerful as they are mysterious and whose identity will surely make our heads explode. Although this is anticipating a lot, because for now they are only mentioned.

Final recommendation: Forget everything you know about Marvel studios and just enjoy this series that will surely hook you.

Loki will premiere on June 9, 2021 in the Disney Plus streaming platform that can be accessed through this link.