One of the strengths of the new Disney + is that it will have original Marvel series that are expected in the coming years. Although from the Disney platform you will see new series and Marvel movies, all the movies that exist and practically all the cartoons that you can think of, Netflix has maintained (at least for now) many of its superhero series that have been quite a success.

The Punisher

The Punisher is one of the series canceled by Netflix that will have no more seasons available. Frank Castle is the protagonist, nicknamed “The Punisher.” Castle walks the streets of new york city looking for who is responsible and guilty for the death of his wife and children and vowing revenge in a series of fight and action in which there are no superpowers but an expert martial arts hero, a former marine prepared to create a perfect strategy, Weapons expert and prepared to withstand the tough fight of revenge. In his search, Castle will find a conspiracy that will shape a story and a plot that will catch us.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2017 – 2019

Chapters: Two seasons, 26 episodes

Duration: Between 50 and 60 minutes per chapter

Recommended age: For over 16 years

Watch The Punisher on Netflix

Agents of SHIELD

Based on the organization with the same name, Agnts of SHIELD is one of the best Marvel series you can watch on Netflix: Phil Coulson brings together a team of elite agents who will work on the SHIELD team (Homologated Intelligent System, Espionage, Logistics and Defense) to discover and investigate new cases or abnormal situations, to discover or search for new superheroes around the world. He seeks to be a spinoff of the movie The Avengers and is one of the longest series on this list, with a seventh season that will come as the finishing touch and with more than one hundred episodes.

Platform: Netflix

Year 2013

Chapters: Seven seasons, 124 episodes (not all on Netflix yet)

Duration: About 45 minutes per chapter

Recommended age: For over 16 years

Watch Agents of SHIELD on Netflix

Iron fist

Iron Fist is not one of the best Marvel series you can see but a short option with less than 25 episodes and introducing us to Daniel Rand. Daniel Rand has been missing and presumed dead for years, but now he returns to recover his family, his children, to recover his life. And to defend New York City from the La Mano organization, for which it will not use spectacular superpowers but his kung-fu skills which will be the key to fighting against those who threaten to destroy the calm. As we say, Iron Fist is far from the best superhero series you can see but you can bet on it if you have already seen all the others on this list.

Platform: Netflix

Year:

Chapters: Two seasons, 23 episodes

Duration: Between 50 and 55 minutes per chapter

Recommended age: For over 16 years

Watch Iron Fist on Netflix

The Defenders

The Defenders introduces us to some of the best Marvel characters and superheroes who they already have their own exclusive seriesto. Here, they come together to fight together, to form a team that defends La Mano New York City from all dangers. The great advantage of The Defenders is that it is a short series of only eight episodes, a miniseries that serves as an introduction to all the others if you want to know which is your favorite character, which is the one that catches your attention the most. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist are the four characters that we will meet in these eight episodes of about an hour long.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2017

Chapters: Miniseries with eight episodes

Duration: Between 45 and 60 minutes per chapter

Recommended age: For over 16 years

Watch The Defenders in full on Netflix

Luke Cage

Luke Cage has superhuman strength and indestructible skin as a consequence of a failed experiment. But he wants to forget that it is “different” and he is fighting to achieve it in the Harlem neighborhood, where it will not be easy for him. Luke Cage may not be a must-have series and may not be up to Jessica Jones, for example, but it is a good option if you’ve already seen the best Marvel series and don’t know what to see.

In this case, 25 episodes that present us with an ideal setting in the Harlem neighborhood, a perfect setting that will fully immerse us in history and which is one of the great strengths of this series along with an outstanding soundtrack. These two elements may be enough to dedicate about twenty hours to a superhero with superhuman strength and who must face his past and save his city.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2016

Chapters: Two seasons, 26 episodes

Duration: Between 55 and 65 minutes per chapter

Recommended age: For over 16 years

Watch Luke Cage on Netflix

Jessica Jones

Jessica Jones’s is undoubtedly one of the best Marvel series and most recommended, an essential story that will conquer us from start to finish and that already has three seasons and almost 40 episodes. Jessica Jones has ended her life as a superhero and wants to change, put aside superpowers and save the world. Now Jones works as a private detective in charge of investigating people who have special abilities. In this new path that she has decided to choose, Jessica Jones will have to face the post-traumatic consequences, the past, alcohol, her day-to-day problems, lack of control …

We can enjoy a strong, complex, interesting character with an outstanding interpretation that makes this title one of the best Marvel series that you can see on Netflix if you do not know where to start. Beyond a character that will conquer us, the outstanding setting of the series and the technical level are other of its strong points. An essential and recommended series.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2015

Chapters: Three seasons, 39 episodes

Duration: Between 46 and 55 minutes

Recommended age: For over 16 years

Watch Jessica Jones on Netflix

Daredevil

For over 18 years and with a lot of violence, Daredevil is one of the best Marve series on Netflix with Matt Murdock as the protagonist. Almost 40 episodes and three seasons available (the fourth has been officially canceled), Matt Murdock is a lawyer by day and a superhero by night, with a double mission to save the world but also to save the people in court. A captivating character, epic fights, a lot of violence. Realistic, entertaining and fun, Daredevil is one of the best superhero series and one of the most successful, far above Iron Fist or Luke Cage, for example.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2015

Chapters: 3 seasons, 39 episodes

Duration: About 52 or 53 minutes per chapter

Theme: Superheroes

Recommended age: For over 18 years

Watch Daredevil on Netflix

Agent Carter

Agent Carter may not be one of the best known or most popular but it does one of the best (or maybe, for many, the best) and you can see it in its entirety on Disney + with 18 episodes in two seasons and that presents us with the agent Peggy Carter doing an administrative job and feeling none or belittled by a world of men they don’t take it seriously. In 1946, the protagonist works as a secret agent for the R.C.E in which it is one of the best action series in the universe, espionage. A vintage story without neglecting the universe to which it belongs, dynamic and entertaining and in which the female protagonist who will fight to show that she is just as capable as the others.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2015 – 2016

Chapters: Two seasons, 18 episodes

Duration: Between 40 and 50 minutes per chapter

Age: For over twelve years

See Agent Carter at Disney +

Marvel Project Heroes

Although it is not a fiction series, it is one of the best Marvel series on Disney +. Marvel Project Heroes is a docuserie in which children and young people are the protagonists. In its ten half-hour episodes, young people and children dedicate their time to helping others or to overcome problems, becoming true day-to-day superheroes. “Normal children who have managed to do the incredible”And that they have their own personalized comic as a reward for dedication to help others or imagination to overcome the inconveniences they have encountered in their day. Everyday heroes.

In each chapter we will be introduced to a young man who has pursued his dream developing all kinds of inventions or creations to help, to improve. At the end of each episode, the children are honored become true superheroes with their own comic and character from the Marvel universe. One of the best options for the whole family, with short and exciting episodes, with original inventions and stories with which it will be difficult to hold back tears.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2015 – 2016

Chapters: One season, 10 episodes

Duration: Between 20 and 30 minutes

Age: For all ages

See Marvel Project Heroes at Disney +

Marvel – Building a universe

With just one episode of about 40 minutes, Building a universe is a documentary for Marvel fans in which it makes a general review of the movies, the teams, the history. A perfect choice for learn more about the superheroes of the universe, to know more about how their creators, their actors and actresses feel represented, etc. A short and ideal option for true fans, for those who want to go one step beyond fiction and find out what’s behind, who’s behind, what they think, what they feel or how they work.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2015 – 2016

Chapters: A single episode, documentary

Duration: 42 minutes

Age: For over twelve years

See Building a universe at Disney +

Marvel – 75 years of subculture to pop

Another of the best documentaries you can see on Disney + is the 75-year-old from subculture to pop, a story of about 40 minutes that tells us the history of Marvel since 1939 with key figures in the history of Marvel from the beginning of time until today. A production to enjoy as a family that tells us all the details of the universe, of the creation of Captain America … Exclusive images, statements, protagonists or comics are some of the elements that enrich these 41 essential minutes if you are a Marvel fan.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year 2014

Chapters: Only one documentary episode

Duration: 41 minutes

Age: For over six years

See Marvel – 75 years of subculture to pop at Disney +

Animation series

Beyond the fictional flesh and blood series or documentaries about the universe, there are many Marvel animation series that you can see on Disney + if you want to enjoy with the little ones in the house or simply if you want to do it alone with A fun, fun content for all audiences, to see with the family and inherit the passion for superheroes.

Marvel Rising

Marvel Rising introduces us to a new generation of superheroes who will also coexist with those already known. Although we did not find a series as such on Disney +, there are three episodes that you can find: teenagers with powers they form a team to fight the villains. Three independent episodes ranging from 22 minutes to one hour and 20 in duration in the case of Marvel Rising Secret Warriors. Independent stories that can be viewed in the order you want, when you want.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2018 – 2019

Chapters: Three independent episodes

Duration: Between 20 and 45 minutes for each chapter

Age: For over six years

See Marvel Rising at Disney +

Marvel’s Avengers of the future

Living with the usual superheroes, Makoto, Adi and Chloe are three children who have been rescued by The Avengers and who have superpowers due to a failed Hydra experiment. Now they must escape, with the help of superheroes and get to safety. The Avengers will welcome the children and train them to become a new generation of heroes capable of defeating villains. A series of cartoons with episodes of about 25 minutes and with two seasons and 40 different chapters that you can see on Disney + and that fuses the ‘classic’ animation with an anime and original look.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2017 – 2018

Chapters: Two seasons, 39 episodes

Duration: About 24 minutes for each chapter

Age: For over six years

See Marvel’s Avengers of the Future at Disney +

Ultimate Spider-Man

Peter Parker is one of the best-known characters in Marvel and is the protagonist of the four seasons of Ultimate Spider-Man, a series in which Parker is invited to join SHIELD to become “a next-generation Spider-Man” More than one hundred 25-minute episodes in which Peter Parker will have to work with other adolescent superheroes at the same time as he faces a process of maturity, which grows and assumes increasingly complicated and dangerous adventures that will make him know how his destiny, what are you facing. Of all the Spider-Man series it is focused on children for over six years and with a superhero that everyone knows.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2012 – 2016

Chapters: Four seasons, 104 episodes

Duration: Between 23 and 25 minutes per chapter

Age: For over six years

See Ultimate Spider-Man at Disney Plus

Hulk and SMASH agents

As its name suggests, the protagonist hero is here Hulk. One of the best Marvel animated, science fiction and comedy series for the little ones in the house. In it, the Hulk will join the agents of S.M.A.S.H alongside Red Hulk, Hulka, Bomba A and Skaar. The great and powerful green hero will have to end all the dangers around him. As in most Marvel animation series, not only will the Hulk be the protagonist, but throughout its 52 episodes we will be other heroes such as Thor, Spider-Man …

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2013 – 2014

Chapters: Two seasons, 52 episodes

Duration: Between 23 and 25 minutes per chapter

Age: For over six years

See Hulk and SMASH Agents at Disney Plus

The Guardians of the Galaxy

Beyond the two protagonists with whom it shares a name, Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the best animation series for both children and adults, with three seasons and almost 80 episodes available on Disney +. Its protagonists will find a treasure map that leads them to a powerful weapon (the Cosmic Seed) and thus a story will begin in which we will get to know all the characters more deeply while living adventures where there is no lack of powers, heroes, villains. , action and fight. One of the best animated Marvel series if you want children to get closer to a story that they can then enjoy in two of the best and most successful Marvel movies of recent times.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2015 – 2018

Chapters: Three seasons, 78 episodes

Duration: Between 23 and 25 minutes per chapter

Age: For over six years

Watch Guardians of the Galaxy on Disney +

Spider-man

Peter Parker has to face his new powers combining his life as a teenager in high school and his new identity as Spider-Man. A series of 26 episodes of animation and cartoons in which we will fully immerse ourselves in the young man’s double life, in the difficulty of saving the world from the supervillains without neglecting his friends or his life. Animation, action, or superpowers in a classic series of heroes and villains.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2017

Chapters: One season, 26 episodes

Duration: About 25 minutes for each chapter

Age: For over six years

See Spider-Man at Disney +

Guardians of the Galaxy – Shorts

Unlike the previous series, the Guardians of the Galaxy star here short shorts of only five minutes in which the past of each of them is told. Twenty shorts in total, perfect for very small moments, that will help us to know more about Rocket, Groot, Star-Lord, Drax or Gamora and that can serve as a perfect, brief and concise prelude to any of the previous series or the movies of the Marvel universe.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2015 – 2017

Shorts: Two seasons, 20 shorts

Duration: Only five minutes for each animation short

Age: For over six years

See Guardians of the Galaxy – Shorts at Disney +

Spider-man shorts

Spider-Man is again the protagonist of a cartoon series, although in this case only five or six minutes per episode and only six short films available. What these six shorts are looking for is to tell us the story of Spider-Man from the beginning: who is peter parker what happened to him and how he became the famous spider superhero. The first moments of the mythical hero after the sting, his reaction, his power, his responsibility.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2017

Shorts: One season, six shorts

Duration: Between five and six minutes for each short

Age: For all ages

See Spider-Man Shorts at Disney +

Rocket and Groot Shorts

If you are looking for something fun, short and adorable … Rocket and Groot is one of the best animated Marvel series with a total of twelve shorts of only three minutes. It is a good option to download to your mobile phone if you need to use a few minutes of offline entertainment. The two characters dream of a new ship after breaking theirs and will do their best to get it in these fun episodes of only three minutes.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2017

Shorts: One season, 12 shorts

Duration: Three minutes for each short

Age: For all ages

See Rocket and Groot Shorts at Disney +

Adventures of Marvel Superheroes – Shorts

If you think that the best way to educate your children or nephews is to spread your passion to them from a very young age, this is one of the best Marvel series for you. The smallest of the house can enjoy attractive and childish cartoons, action-packed adventures of just five minutes in which we will get to know the different Marvel characters in an adorable series for the whole family in which Spider-Man is showing us some lessons that he has been learning along with other heroes and companions.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2017

Shorts: One season, 10 episodes

Duration: About 5 minutes for each short

Age: For over six years

See Adventures of Marvel Superheroes at Disney +

The Avengers Secret Wars – Shorts

Tony Stark is trapped in another dimension and the others will try to bring him back but, as it could not be otherwise, the path will not be easy. A series of solo six four-minute shorts that you can see in full in twenty minutes and where The Avengers will have to face all kinds of villains to save Tony Stark and recommended if you want something short, fast, cartoon and for children over six years old.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2017

Shorts: One season, six shorts

Duration: Between five and six minutes for each short

Age: For over 6 years old

See The Avengers Secret Wars at Disney +