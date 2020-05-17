Marketing has become a matter of constant study and this time we have for you a series of recommendations, which we offered throughout the week and that you should not miss, because each one offers a specific topic of great value.

Build a brand in the midst of contingency

In Brand Against the Machine: How to Build Your Brand, Cut Through the Marketing Noise, and Stand Out from the Competition (English Edition), John Michael Morgan It develops 61 complete chapters, through the Kuala it gives us a series of arguments, with which it says why branding is important for a brand, the context that determines its success and the aspects that make it visible in the market.

According to the author, attention is an element through which confidence begins to be built.

This book also offers a series of elements from which the reasons in the market are determined and what points of view will help you stand out from the competition.

Your company can be a money machine

In Profit comes first: Transform your business into a money machine, Mike Michalowicz It offers you a series of resources that will help you manage your business, with which you can have a whole money-making machine, understanding the fact that systems will help you make your operations more profitable.

The book that takes care of you to get a mentor

Inside Mentoring a minute: How to find and work with a mentor, from Ken Blanchard and Claire Diaz-Ortiz, present how to identify a mentor the authors explain how to identify a mentor that can help in your professional career.

Meet business goals

In The 4 Disciplines of Execution, Sean Covey and Chris McChesney They manage to explain to us guidelines through which activities are accomplished to achieve goals.

Within the work, a series of recommendations and steps to follow are established that help to build a work map to specify objectives.

From this work, it is possible to discover what are considered as the execution problems from which work elements must be developed, such as the change in processes, the design of a new product offer, the realization of consulting and work on the quality of products.

Branding on social networks

In Strategies For Social Media Branding 2020 (English Edition) Phillippe S. Burgos offers a work composed of five complete chapters, in which part of the basics that will help you to better perform your digital branding strategy on social networks.

Another topic that the author explains is visual branding, which has become one of the key elements to be able to communicate with the consumer, now that these media are an opportunity to better relate to brands.

An aspect that the author does not omit is the tone and voice with which a brand must speak, as well as the elements from which each social network must be appreciated, because depending on the value of each one, it is that the Brands manage to serve various areas and approaches of their businesses.

