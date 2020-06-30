You can take some of the best LG smartphones with a good discount.

In The English Court they have prepared discounts of up to 40% on all types of LG smartphones, among others. From the high-end to the cheapest devices of the Korean firm, all come with a discount.

You must take it into account, these prices will only be available during today. If any of them convinces you, don’t think about it too much. We bring you the most interesting offers we have found.

LG V50 ThinQ 5G

It is one of the latest LG flagships and arrives with a 6.4-inch pOLED screen, QHD + resolution and a density of 545 pixels per inch. Its design is very similar to that of the LG G8, you will soon know that it is a terminal of the Korean firm.

Your brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, a chip that continues to be a benchmark in power. We find it together with a single version of 6 GB of RAM. The LG terminal also has a triple rear camera and a 4,000 mAh battery.

Screen: 6.4-inch pOLED, QHD + resolution and 545 PPP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

RAM: 6 GB

Cameras: triple rear camera 12 + 12 + 16 megapixels | 8 megapixel front camera

Battery: 4,000 mAh

LG G8 Smart Green ThinQ

It is one of the different versions of the LG G8 that we met last year. It features an elegant glass back and a 6.21-inch OLED screen, along with a Full HD + resolution.

Like our previous example, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, a processor that you can demand the most from. It comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. On its back, a triple camera led by a 12-megapixel sensor. The Korean device also incorporates a 3,550 mAh battery compatible with Quick Charge 3.0.

Screen: 6.21-inch OLED, Full HD + resolution and 563 PPP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

RAM: 6 GB

Cameras: triple rear camera of 12 + 13 + 12 megapixels | 8 megapixel front camera

Battery: 3,550 mAh

LG K30

It is the cheapest of this selection, thanks to the offer of El Corte Inglés you can take it for less than 100 euros. On its front, a 5.45-inch IPS screen with HD + resolution. It comes with a simple design and a back that you can find in various colors.

Its processor is a mythical in the most modest terminals, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425. You can find it together with a single version of 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage. This LG K30 also has a rear camera and a battery of 3,000 mAh.

Screen: 5.45-inch IPS, HD + resolution and 295 PPP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425

RAM: 2 GB

Cameras: 13 megapixel rear camera | 5 megapixel front camera

Battery: 3,000 mAh

LG K40

We climb a small step, but we continue with one of the most modest devices of the firm. In this case we find a 5.7-inch IPS screen with HD + resolution, which leaves us with a density of 282 pixels per inch.

Under its chassis, the Helium P22 from MediaTek, which comes with versions of 2 GB and 3 GB of RAM. On the back, a 16-megapixel camera, on the front, an 8-megapixel camera. We do not forget its battery, which reaches 3,000 mAh.

Screen: 5.7-inch IPS, HD + resolution and 282 DPI

Processor: MediaTek Helio P22

RAM: 2 GB and 3 GB

Cameras: 16 megapixel rear camera | 8 megapixel front camera

Battery: 3,000 mAh

LG K50S

We finish our selection of offers with this LG K50S, a device that incorporates a 6.5-inch IPS screen with HD + resolution. Its design is reminiscent of the LG G8, with a fingerprint reader under its triple rear camera.

Inside, the MediaTek Helio P22, which arrives with 3GB RAM. Its triple camera is led by a 13-megapixel camera, accompanied by a 5-megapixel wide angle and a 2-megapixel sensor for portrait mode. The LG terminal also has a battery of 4,000 mAh.

Screen: 6.5-inch IPS, HD + resolution and 259 DPI

Processor: MediaTek Helio P22

RAM: 3GB

Cameras: triple rear camera 13 + 5 + 2 megapixels | 13 megapixel front camera

Battery: 4,000 mAh

Which one are we left with?

The LG G8 Smart Green is a very good purchase below 400 euros. I think it is the best offer in this selection, with a good OLED screen, one of Qualcomm’s most powerful processors and a triple camera with which you can take more than decent pictures.

