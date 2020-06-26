Communication is the basis of all business and the soul of sales, so you must assume that communication is the best discipline they have in your hands today, in order to achieve results in your daily work, whether you are a professional or a person who seeks to innovate in his way as he makes his ideas known and convinces with them.

An element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us of the capacity that people have today, when they manage to better manage the way they communicate, making it an area with various edges in terms of benefit reached.

Strategic dialogue

Communication is a critical discipline in any sales strategy and the best strategy is the one that bets on assertiveness.

The capacity of strategic dialogue extends in its essential character and if we follow the historical recommendations that have been made in this regard, there are the warnings that tell us « nothing in excess, only what is necessary ».

Within Strategic Dialogue: Communicate by persuading. Techniques for achieving change Giorgio Nardone write next to Alessandro Salvini a document that helps us with knowledge that has been collected through research, technical application and various consultancies that have been carried out around the concept of « strategic dialogue ».

This dialogue is a technique that has evolved in order to apply changes in the interlocutor from a therapeutic perspective.

The authors’ strategy states that the maximum is obtained with the minimum, around a dialogue that must be strategic and thereby achieve results.

From this perspective, an aspect that we cannot lose sight of is the one that reminds us of the value of a brand and not only that, the ability that a brand or professional who is committed to it achieves in communication.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299