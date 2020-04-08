Although LEGO is associated with children and young people, it is clear that its collection of construction sets and games They are designed for all ages. Hence the age limit appears on their boxes between 4 and 99 years.

On the internet we can find dozens of collectors of advanced age and to true artists that through LEGO pieces they manage to recreate places, buildings or works of art from all over the world and that are not in the official catalog.

Such is the creativity that LEGO allows that new lines have been added to its collection that recreate with great precision buildings, vehicles and other unthinkable elements years ago.

The following is a selection of LEGO sets focused on areas such as science, technology, and science fiction. In some cases, they involve a large outlay of money, a guilty pleasure that it will be perfect in your house.

The Millennium Falcon

Few presentations need the Millenium Falcon, one of the most iconic spaceships in the history of science fiction, and which is also one of the most complex LEGO sets with the most pieces you can find.

If you have enough patience and the necessary budget, you can get a replica of the Millennium Falcon and spend hours assembling it piece by piece. Specific, 7541 pieces for a set designed for over 16 years. Its measurements are 85 x 60 centimeters and it has all the details of this ship, in addition to including the characters from the latest Star Wars trilogy.

The International Space Station

One of the greatest milestones that humanity has achieved in space, the International Space Station, is available in the form of a model with LEGO pieces, an achievement in which 15 countries have participated for more than 20 years.

This construction consists of 864 pieces and it has dimensions of 20 x 31 x 49 centimeters. And although it works without batteries, it is made up of mobile modules that we can move. In addition, it has a pedestal to place it on top.

Jurassic Park: Chaos of T. rex

LEGO has its own collection of LEGO sets inspired by the Jurassic World saga and also by Jurassic Park. And among the many available, one of the most outstanding for its spectacularity is Jurassic Park: Chaos of T. rex, an opportunity to remember scenes and classic characters from the first movie.

In this set we will find the mythical gateway to Jurassic Park, a replica of the Tyrannosaurus Rex and six characters from the original movie. Not only that, the door has hidden rooms where each of the protagonists can be placed, inspired by mythical scenes from the movie Jurassic Park.

NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander

As we explained at the time, taking advantage of the 50th anniversary of the arrival of man on the Moon, NASA and LEGO set out to launch a commemorative set called NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander.

In this LEGO set you will find the lunar module formed by 1087 pieces and that the base that recreates the Moon can be separated into two parts. In addition, the set includes the two astronauts who walked the Moon for the first time.

Dinosaur fossils

Within the LEGO Ideas collection we find Dinosaur fossils, a set that recreates two dinosaurs and a reptile in the form of fossils as if it were a museum. Specifically, a T-Rex, a Triceratops, and a Pteranodon, as well as a paleontologist and the skeleton of another.

In total, about 910 LEGO pieces to create your own 1:32 scale paleontological museum room. The largest skeleton, for example, measures 20 x 40 centimeters. Perfect for decorate your house with style.

The Imperial Star Destroyer

Talking about LEGO and Star Wars involves opening a whole range of products, from video games to sets for all tastes. Along with the Millennium Falcon, another of the most iconic ships in the saga and that has been best recreated by LEGO is the Imperial Star Destroyer, a gigantic set only suitable for those who have the budget and enough space.

This set of 4784 pieces Faithfully recreate this ship from the Galactic Empire with proportions of 110 x 66 centimeters. In addition, it includes two minifigures and has moving elements throughout and within its gigantic structure.

Vestas wind turbine

Within the LEGO Creator Expert collection, we find a curious set called Vestas wind turbine and, as its name indicates, it recreates a wind turbine, although in this case its movement is carried out by means of a small LEGO engine battery powered.

Formed by 826 pieces and with 3 minifigures, in addition to the wind turbine itself, the complete set measures 100 centimeters high, 62 wide and 31 deep. A small house and a Vestas van are also included in the set.

Stranger Things – World Inside Out

Although his fame has been declining slightly, it is inevitable to speak of Stranger Things as one of the revelation series of the moment. In LEGO they are aware of it, hence the existence of their own set entitled Stranger Things – World Inside Out.

As its name suggests, this original LEGO set recreate the two worlds from Stranger Things, ours and the world upside down, including part of the house of one of the protagonists as well as minifigures of some of the most relevant characters from the first season: Once, Mike Wheeler, Lucas Sinclair, Dustin Henderson, Will Byers , Joyce Byers, Chief Jim Hopper and the Demogorgon.

The set consists of 2287 pieces and has dimensions of 32 x 44 and 21 centimeters.

Liebherr R 9800 excavator

The LEGO Technic collection consists of recreations of machines and vehicles with great precision and that, in addition, we can control from a distance in some cases. As an example we have the Liebherr R 9800 excavator recreated with 4108 pieces and that will delight lovers of machines and technology at scale.

If it is spectacular as a LEGO set, its interior is not far behind, as this machine consists of 3 XL motors, 4 L motors and 2 Bluetooth-controlled Smarthubs. So with your smartphone you can control this excavator as if it were a scale radio control toy. As for the dimensions, it measures 39 centimeters high by 65 long and 27 wide.

