The best keyboards you can buy for telecommuting

Your home office deserves the best work equipment, and with these keyboards you can do it.

The keyboard is an essential element to set up a good home office if you have to telecommute. In addition to having a good time, you need a good keyboard with which to type quickly and quietly. If you don’t know any, in this guide we recommend the best keyboards for teleworking.

We have selected models of different types: wireless and wireless, with water resistance, with RGB lights for a more gaming look. Next, we explain its main characteristics so that you analyze them well and choose the best one for you.

Logitech K120

A good cheap keyboard for telecommuting is this Logitech K120, with a flat profile to keep your hands in a more comfortable position while typing. In addition, it includes legs to adjust their height, and numeric keypad on the right side. Installs easily, you just have to connect USB to computer to start using it.

KLIM Chroma

The KLIM Chroma keyboard packs level features for its price, such as fast membrane keys with a response time of only 2 ms. It is a silent model, which you can use without fear of disturbing those around you. It includes RGB lighting, which will make it easier for you to type in the dark, in addition to giving it that gaming aesthetic that we like so much. It’s a lightweight keyboard, with a weight of 460 grams, so you can always take it with you.

VicTsing gaming keyboard

Another good keyboard to accompany your computer is this one from VicTsing, with a wrist rest It helps to keep your hands in a comfortable position during long hours of work at home. He does not lack the LED backlight, whose brightness and speed can be adjusted. In terms of compatibility, it can be used with devices Windows and macOS.

Microsoft Designer

If you are looking for something more advanced, you can opt for this Microsoft Designer keyboard, with a elegant aesthetics and compact size that will allow you to carry it comfortably in your backpack. You can connect it simultaneously up to 3 different devices and, as an outstanding detail, it includes a button for emojis.

Logitech ERGO K860

This Logitech ERGO K860 keyboard is one of the most curious models on the market, as it has a curved and split key structure that allows a more natural writing. Plus, it comes with a padded wrist rest and adjustable legs to keep your wrists in a comfortable position. This wireless model can connect to 3 devices at the same time and its batteries can last up to 2 years of use.

Trust Taro

Another keyboard for teleworking that you can buy on Amazon is this Trust Taro, with a 1.80 meter cable in length that gives you the opportunity to continue using it even if you move away from the computer to which it is connected. Has a QWERTY layout in Spanish, with numeric keyboard on the right side. As if this were not enough, the keyboard comes with a wired mouse, it is resistant to spills and silent, so you do not disturb when writing. Little more can be asked for its price.

