The global coronavirus pandemic COVID-19 generated almost the absolute brake on the economy in all countries and at present, most administrations are analyzing how to reopen the different industries without a spike in contagion..

Different countries in Europe are gradually encouraged to lift the harsh restrictive measures they had to impose to combat the virus. However, keeping the economy closed to avoid contagion is presumed to have a complicated effect for most countries and people.

In this context, a group of scientists from the Weizmann Institute in Israel proposed establishing a 10-4 cyclical model (10 days quarantine and 4 working days), with the aim of ending this problem.

What is the solution about

The researchers developed a mathematical model that proposes that people work in two-week cycles, with 10 days quarantined and 4 going to work or school.

By

Tomás Balmaceda

“It is a model that alternates between quarantine and work / school, an intermediate path that offers a balance between health and economy,” he said. Uri Alon World, Professor of Computational and Systems Biology and one of the researchers who developed this model, in dialogue with the BBC.

The idea is that in the same house, parents and children go out the same days to work and to school.

“It is predictable and equitable, so it can be carried out for months until we have a vaccine, treatment or other solution, and while the economy can have almost continuous production in shifts“Alon added.

About the model

The 10-4 model basically takes advantage of a weakness of the coronavirus: its latency period. That is to say, the average three-day delay between the time a person becomes infected and the time they can infect others.

“We know that when a person becomes infected, they have a latency period of three days before having symptoms and being able to spread it to another.“the researchers explain in their study.

In this way, This cyclical model works in the following way: if a person is infected on their work days, they will be within their latency period, and will only reach the peak of infection at home, during the days of quarantine, when they do not come into contact with so many people.

However, and of course, if a person has symptoms, they will have to be quarantined.

At that point a point appears that is considered key in the spread of coronavirus: the basic reproduction number or R0.

What is RO?

This is the number of people to whom an individual can pass a virus, on average, assuming that no one is immune and that people do not change their behavior to avoid getting sick.

I mean basically that number measures the ability of the coronavirus COVID-19 to spread.

If the number of reproduction is greater than 1, then the number of cases will increase exponentially. The goal of governments around the world was to bring the reproduction number to less than 1.

According to mathematical models by Israeli scientists, the 10-4 rule, which restricts the virus’s ability to infect many people, keeps that number below 1.

Advantages and disadvantages

Professor Alon explained that it is a model that must be part of a broader strategy to get out of quarantine.

“It must be combined with other measures, such as the use of masks, physical distance, testing and protection of risk groups“He added

However, in addition to allowing millions of people to return to work – and earn income – and reopen the economy, according to scientists the 10-4 rule has the advantage that it reduces the number of people in the workplace, in schools, and also on public transport.

At present, That is the logic that the Austrian government plans to implement to reopen its primary schools starting next Monday, May 18..

Austrian students will be divided into two groups and each of them will attend class 5 days every two weeks, to have fewer students per class.

Austria was one of the most successful in containing the pandemic. Model 10-4 can be applied at any scale: a school, a factory, a city, or a state.

“It is applicable to any place where the quarantine can be executed effectively, and does not require a great capacity to carry out tests, which, unfortunately, is what happens in the majority of the population.“He explained.

However, the researcher acknowledged that there are sectors for which reopening is much more difficult “even if this model is followed.”

“Sectors like nightclubs and big events probably won’t be able to go back to the beginning, and restaurants and hotels will need to make big adjustments“He admitted.

Meanwhile, governments around the world are studying formulas to maintain the balance between resuming economic activity and controlling the number of infections.

The underlying problem

In some places where it was decided to reopen their economies, there was a rebound in the number of coronavirus cases.

For example, it happened in South Korea, which had to close again bars and nightlife venues, and in Germany.