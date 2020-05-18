Iron Man is one of the most popular Marvel superheroes of all time, being an Avenger he has earned the appreciation of many followers with his incredible inventions that have revolutionized technology in the Marvel universe. Tony Stark’s armors have evolved over time adapting to different situations and also represented two other shape in very different alternative dimensions to that of Earth-616.

Currently, Iron Man has a large number of armor, also known as Mark or Models categorized by numbers. Some are modern and others are very classic, so we will leave aside those that are very popular, such as War Machine, Mark-1, Silver Centurion and others of this style. Next, we will show you the most striking designs that have been seen in the Iron Man armor.

Extremis – Model XXIX

Iron Man – Model XXIX

It is an armor very similar to the classic one, although with various details on the body parts. However, this is not the only interesting thing about this XXIX model, its name comes from a biological weapon called «Extremis» It became a great threat to the planet, luckily Tony Stark was able to stop it and take possession of it using it to develop its technology. The result was a biotechnological armor that had nanites incorporated into Tony’s skin and these were hidden in the user’s bones when the armor was not used.

After a time, Justine Hammer and the American government took action on the matter and decided that the power of Extremis was too much for someone to carry in their body. Because of this, biotechnology was later stripped from Tony Stark’s body, causing him to revert to using standard technology.

Bleeding Edge – Model XXXVI

Iron Man – Model XXXVI

Also known by its English name “Bleeding Edge”, it is an armor that was born after Extremis was no longer part of Stark technology. In an attempt to regain all the skills that provides this biological weapon and the arc reactor, Tony undertook a project that took the Model 2 armor as a reference so that later, through a surgical process, the armor known as “Bleeding Edge” was created.

It is a very powerful armor with a modern aesthetic design. Unlike other Mark, this one has many details on all parts of the body, on the face we can see details developed in the mouth and eyes of the suit that are different from other models. In addition, other of the striking things that the Bleeding Edge has, is that it has several points of light around its body.

Iron Destroyer

Iron Man – Uru Armor

After the Bleeding Edge was born, in the “Incarnate Fear,” Tony Stark took this armor and stepped into the crucible of the Uru dwarves, thus creating the Iron Destroyer armor, a model inspired by the Black Demon Destroyer from Asgard and made by Odin’s blacksmiths. Mainly, it was created with the intention of facing the Serpent in the Fear Itself saga, since the combination of magic and technology was enough to harm it.

The design is very radical, it has a dark metallic material Throughout the design, bright orange and yellow lines, and trapezoid spikes, arms, and legs. Actually, it bears a lot of resemblance to the Destroyer design.

Endo-Sym – Model L

Iron Man – Model L

Endo-Sym is another biotechnological armor that comes from the evolution of Extremis. In this case, it was formed with a liquid metal that has characteristics similar to those of Venom, thus becoming an artificial symbiote that attaches to the skin at the user’s convenience. Also, this costume is able to modify all its parts, it can make its size increase and it can create different parts or weapons.

The design of the Endo-Sym has only the metallic color that covers the entire body, in addition to that, different lines and points of light are incorporated. It should be noted that this armor is as powerful as the last generations of the Hulkbuster, that is, that it is as powerful as for face the Hulk himself.

Prometheus – Model CE1

Iron Man – Model CE1

The Promethean armor arose in an alternate dimension where superheroes managed to survive a devastating catastrophe called “Onslaught”. It is a very different model to what we are normally used to, since it is mainly focused on military cybernetics, with robotic parts in the extremities similar to a series of metallic cables, as well as in the other parts that are red, you can see very interesting details that make the whole suit look robust and modern. Also, one of the most characteristic things about Prometheus is that it has a pair of propellers on its back.

It should be noted that after the event “Heroes Reborn” will pass, Tony Stark returned to Earth-616 (main Marvel universe) and returned to using his classic armor, thus leaving Prometheus – Model CE1.

Iron Man 2020 – Machine Man

Iron Man 2020 – Arno Stark

At alternate universe of Earth-8410, A new Iron Man emerges in 2020 named Arno Stark, Tony Stark’s first cousin. After a time, this becomes the owner of Stark technologies, and he gets all the resources to make his own armor, which adds very modern and different parts, while maintaining the typical representative colors of Iron Man.

One of the most interesting things about this design is that it has a core with yellow details around it, lights on the torso, giant gears in the men and a mask with different eyes and mouths normal. Unlike Tony, Arno Stark is not dedicated to following the legacy of superhero, but is a mercenary who usually does missions to avoid that the corporations that are a competition do not advance in the market of the technological industry.

Hulkbuster

Hulkbuster – Model 32

There are different versions of the Hulkbuster, like the model XXXI, XXXVI and LII, but they are all considered wonderful. This costume first appeared in Iron Man # 300 (1994) and we could also see it in the movie Avengers: Age of Ultron from the Marvel Cinematic Universe where she is known as “Veronica.” This armor was made primarily if there was ever a conflict with the Hulk, and it has a wealth of abilities and power to deal with this green creature.

Prime – LI Model

Iron Man – LI Model

It is considered as the definitive armor of Iron Man, since it is a multipurpose suit that incorporates all the skills and characteristics of previous modelsThat is, it has the ability to adapt to any user, resize it, generate high-powered and precision weapons, and many other things that are important to battles. It was created during the events of “Secret Wars” and is mainly inspired by retro-technology, which allows it to acquire everything that its predecessors had.

It should be noted that this Prime armor has the same Artificial Intelligence that appears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe called “Friday”.

